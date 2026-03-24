ILIA MALININ AND AMBER GLENN HEADLINE 2026 ISU WORLD FIGURE SKATING CHAMPIONSHIPS THIS WEEK ON PEACOCK, USA NETWORK AND NBC

NBC Sports Presents Live Figure Skating Coverage from Prague, Czechia, Beginning Tomorrow, Wed., March 25 with the Women’s Short Program at 6:30 a.m. ET on Peacock

Coverage Includes Primetime Show Saturday, March 28 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on NBC and Peacock

Every Skater in Every Discipline of the World Championships Will Stream Live on Peacock

Tara Lipinski, Johnny Weir, Tanith Belbin, Bill Spaulding, and Andrea Joyce on the Call

STAMFORD, Conn. – March 24, 2026 – U.S. Olympic gold medalists including Ilia Malinin and Amber Glenn headline NBC Sports’ live coverage of the 2026 ISU World Figure Skating Championships this week from the O2 Arena in Prague, Czechia, across Peacock, USA Network, and NBC.

NBC Sports’ presentation of the 2026 World Figure Skating Championships – in which multiple members of the U.S. Olympic team return for the season-ending event – begins tomorrow morning, Wednesday, March 25 with live coverage of the women’s short program at 6:30 a.m. ET, followed by the pairs’ short program at 1:45 p.m. ET on Peacock.

In addition, NBC will broadcast a Saturday primetime show at 8 p.m. ET/PT. World Championships coverage will conclude on Sunday, with the Exhibition Gala at 9:30 a.m. ET live on Peacock. The entire competition, including every skater in every discipline, streams live on Peacock throughout the event. A complete schedule of this week’s events is below.

Highlighting the men’s field are defending back-to-back world champion Ilia Malinin, Japan’s Yuma Kagiyama and Shun Sato, the silver and bronze medalists at the 2026 Milan Cortina Olympics, and Kao Miura, who recently placed first in the 2026 ISU Four Continents Championships.

The American women’s team features two Olympians from Milan-Cortina: U.S. national champion (2023) and second-place finisher at 2024 ISU World Championships Isabeau Levito, and reigning three-time U.S. national champion Amber Glenn, who won gold in the 2026 Olympic team event.

Leading the field is Milan Cortina silver medalist Kaori Sakamoto of Japan, a four-time Olympic medalist who won the world championships in three consecutive years from 2022-24 and placed second last year. Also from Japan, Ami Nakai, who took the bronze medal in Milan and 2025 third-place finisher at worlds Mone Chiba, both plan to skate.

In ice dance, the French team of Laurence Fournier Beaudry and Guillaume Cizeron look to follow their first Olympic gold medal together with their first world championships as a duo. Fournier Beaudry and Cizeron, who teamed up in 2025, are also the 2026 European champions. Canada’s Piper Gilles and Paul Poirier won bronze in Milan and have taken second at the 2024 and 2025 World Championships. Others competing include Lilah Fear and Lewis Gibson from Great Britain, who finished third last year at the world championships, and U.S. Olympians Emilea Zingas and Vadym Kolesnik who placed first at the 2026 ISU Four Continents Championships prior to their fifth-place finish at the Winter Games in Milan.

The pairs’ field is headlined by 2026 Olympic silver and bronze medalists Anastasiia Metelkina and Luka Berulava from Georgia and Germany’s Minerva Hase and Nikita Volodin. U.S. duo of Alisa Efimova and Misha Mitrofanov, two-time national champions, are expected to compete after winning the 2026 ISU Four Continents Championships.

Bill Spaulding will handle play-by-play alongside 1998 Nagano Olympic gold medalist Tara Lipinski, three-time U.S. champion Johnny Weir, and 2006 Torino Olympic ice dance silver medalist Tanith Belbin as analysts, with Sports Broadcasting Hall of Famer Andrea Joyce serving as reporter.

2026 ISU World Figure Skating Championships LIVE Coverage Schedule

All times Eastern, check local listings, subject to change.

Date

Discipline

Time (ET)

Platform(s)

Wed., March 25

Women’s Short

6:30 a.m.

Peacock



Pairs’ Short

1:45 p.m.

Peacock

Thurs., March 26

Men’s Short

6:30 a.m.

Peacock



Pairs’ Free

1:15 p.m.

Peacock



Pairs’ Free

3 p.m.

USA Network

Fri., March 27

Rhythm Dance

6:30 a.m.

Peacock



Women’s Free

1 p.m.

Peacock



Short programs^, Women’s Free

1 p.m.

USA Network

Sat., March 28

Men’s Free

7:30 a.m.

Peacock



Men’s Free^, Free Dance

1 p.m.

USA Network



Free Dance

1:30 p.m.

Peacock



Men’s Free^, Women’s Free^

8 p.m. ET/PT

NBC, Peacock

Sun., March 29

Exhibition Gala*

9:30 a.m.

Peacock

Sun., April 12

Free Skates from all disciplines^

3 p.m.

NBC



*Encore presentation

^Taped

--NBC SPORTS--