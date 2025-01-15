JALEN HURTS AND PHILADELPHIA EAGLES HOST MATTHEW STAFFORD AND LOS ANGELES RAMS IN NFC DIVISIONAL PLAYOFF GAME THIS SUNDAY AT 3 P.M. ET ON NBC, PEACOCK, TELEMUNDO, AND UNIVERSO

Special On-Site Edition of Football Night in America Kicks Off at 2 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock with Full Studio Team at Lincoln Financial Field

STAMFORD, Conn. – Jan. 15, 2025 – Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles host Super Bowl LVI champion Matthew Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC Divisional Playoffs from Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pa., this Sunday, Jan. 19, at 3 p.m. ET on NBC, Peacock, Telemundo, and Universo. Coverage begins with a special on-site edition of Football Night in America at 2 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock, with the full studio team at Lincoln Financial Field.

The NFC East-champion Philadelphia Eagles (15-3) won their first Playoff game since the 2022 NFC Championship Game, defeating the Green Bay Packers, 22-10, on Sunday. The NFC West-champion Los Angeles Rams (11-7), winners of six of their last seven games, defeated the Minnesota Vikings, 27-9, on Monday.

The teams met in Week 12 on SNF, with Philadelphia topping Los Angeles, 37-20, at SoFi Stadium. Eagles running back Saquon Barkley ran for a career-high and franchise record 255 yards, the ninth-most yards rushing in a game in NFL history. He also became the first Eagles player and 12th player in NFL history to account for more than 300 scrimmage yards in a game (302), bolstered by two 70+-yard rushing touchdowns.

The Eagles and Rams meet for the 46th time, including the postseason, on Sunday, with Philadelphia leading 24-20-1 in the all-time series. The teams have met in the postseason three times, with the most recent matchup in the 2001 NFC Championship Game, where Pro Football Hall of Famer Kurt Warner and the Rams defeated Donovan McNabb and the Eagles, 29-24, to punch their ticket to Super Bowl XXXVI. This will be the third career matchup between Hurts and Stafford, with Hurts winning both prior contests.

In Philadelphia’s Wild Card win over Green Bay, Hurts threw for 131 yards and two touchdowns in his first game action since sustaining a concussion in Week 16, while 2024 First Team All-Pro running back Saquon Barkley rushed for 119 yards. Including the postseason, Barkley now has 2,124 rushing yards this season, the fifth-most rushing yards by a player in a season (including the playoffs). With 89 yards on Sunday, Barkley would surpass Adrian Peterson (2,196 in 2012) and Pro Football Hall of Famer Eric Dickerson (2,212 in 1984) for the third-most all time. Wide receiver DeVonta Smith led the team with 55 receiving yards while tight end Dallas Goedert had 47 receiving yards, including a 24-yard touchdown catch to extend the Eagles’ lead to double digits in the second half.

Last week, Philadelphia had six players named to the 2024 AP All-Pro Team, tied with the Lions and Ravens for the most by any team: First-Team running back Saquon Barkley and linebacker Zack Baun and Second-Team wide receiver A.J. Brown, left tackle Jordan Mailata, right tackle Lane Johnson, and lineman Jalen Carter.

In Los Angeles’ Wild Card victory over Minnesota, Stafford threw for 209 yards and two touchdowns while running back Kyren Williams had 76 rushing yards and a touchdown catch. The Rams’ defense also shined on Monday, with a 57-yard fumble recovery touchdown by rookie Jared Verse, an interception, and nine sacks, tied for the NFL postseason record. After an 0-3 playoff record in his 13 seasons in Detroit, Stafford has now won five of his last six postseason starts, including Super Bowl LVI, since being traded to the Rams in March 2021.

Mike Tirico will call Rams-Eagles alongside 17-time Emmy Award winner Cris Collinsworth (analyst) and Melissa Stark and Kaylee Hartung (sideline reporters). Three-time Super Bowl referee Terry McAulay will serve as rules analyst.

NBC’s coverage of Sunday Night Football is led by coordinating producer Rob Hyland and director Drew Esocoff. SNF has won a record 11 Sports Emmys for Outstanding Live Sports Series. Sam Flood is Executive Producer & President, NBC Sports Production. Fred Gaudelli is executive producer of NBC Sports’ NFL coverage.

Football Night in America will be hosted on-location at Lincoln Financial Field by Maria Taylor and features former Dallas Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett, three-time Super Bowl champion Devin McCourty, and former NFL quarterback Chris Simms, as well as Hall of Fame head coach Tony Dungy, two-time Super Bowl champion Rodney Harrison, NFL insider Mike Florio, fantasy sports industry pioneer Matthew Berry, and co-host Jac Collinsworth.

Football Night, the most-watched studio show in sports since its debut in 2006, begins this Sunday at 2 p.m. ET. The coordinating producer of FNIA is Matt Casey. FNIA is directed by Kaare Numme.

TELEMUNDO DEPORTES TO PRESENT ENTIRE NBC SUNDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL SCHEDULE, INCLUDING PLAYOFFS

Telemundo Deportes will again provide exclusive Spanish-language coverage of the entire NBC Sunday Night Football package with 22 games across Telemundo, Universo, and Peacock.

The package features 18 regular-season Sunday Night Football games all airing on Universo and streaming on Peacock and the annual NFL Kickoff and Thanksgiving night games, which willair on Telemundo. Telemundo Deportes will present two playoff matchups, including a Divisional Playoff game and one Wild Card Playoff game. NFL games this season will also be available on live stream via TelemundoDeportes.com and the Telemundo Deportes app.

Telemundo Deportes’s SNF announce team consists of Emmy-award winning sports journalist and play-by-play announcer Miguel Gurwitz and former Arizona Cardinals offensive lineman Rolando Cantu with Ariana Figuera serving as analyst and supporting pre- and post-game studio coverage.

