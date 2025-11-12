JORDAN STOLZ HEADLINES ISU SPEED SKATING WORLD CUP EVENT FROM SALT LAKE CITY BEGINNING THIS FRIDAY, NOV. 14, AT 6 P.M. ET EXCLUSIVELY ON PEACOCK

Stolz, a Seven-Time World Champion, Finished First in the 500m, 1000m, and 1500m in Last Season’s World Cup Standings

Athletes Can Earn Quota Places for Milan Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics This Weekend

STAMFORD, Conn. – Nov. 12, 2025 – Seven-time world champion Jordan Stolz headlines NBC Sports’ live coverage of the first event of the 2025-26 ISU Speed Skating World Cup season from Utah Olympic Oval in Salt Lake City, Utah, beginning this Friday, Nov. 14, at 6 p.m. ET exclusively on Peacock.

Live coverage continues Saturday, Nov. 15, at 2:30 p.m. ET, and Sunday, Nov. 16, at 3 p.m. ET, with all live windows exclusively on Peacock. An encore presentation will air on NBC on Sunday at 2 p.m. ET.

The 21-year-old U.S. star Jordan Stolz is coming off a dominant 2024-25 World Cup season that saw him win 18 consecutive World Cup races. Stolz is a seven-time world champion, sweeping the 500m, 1000m, and 1500m in back-to-back years in 2023 and 2024 along with the 2024 Allround title.

He is expected to contend for three Olympic gold medals in Milan. Additionally, Stolz could become the second American in any sport to win three gold medals at a single Winter Olympic Games, joining fellow Wisconsinite Eric Heiden, who won five gold medals at the Lake Placid 1980 Winter Olympics.

This weekend’s competition is expected to include an elite lineup of talent, including two-time world bronze medalist Cooper McLeod, three-time Olympic gold medalist Kjeld Nuis (Netherlands), 2024 all-around world champion Joy Beune (Netherlands), reigning 500m world champion Jenning de Boo (Netherlands), 10,000m world record holder Davide Ghiotto (Italy), and U.S. star and 2022 Beijing Winter Olympic 500m gold medalist Erin Jackson.

This weekend’s event, as the start of the 2025-26 World Cup season, will allow athletes to earn quotas for their National Olympic Committees to compete at the 2026 Winter Olympics. Quotas will be based on the Special Olympic Qualification Classification (SOQC), a combination of Points ranking (points achieved at specific World Cup events) and Times ranking (best times per athlete achieved at specific World Cup events).

NBC Sports’ Bill Spaulding will call this weekend’s event with 2006 Turin Winter Olympic 500m gold medalist Joey Cheek. Cheek won three Olympic medals during his career.

How To Watch – Fri., Nov. 14 – Sun., Nov. 16 (all times ET)



Streaming: Peacock, NBCOlympics.com, NBC Sports app

TV: NBC

NBC SPORTS’ ISU SPEED SKATING WORLD CUP SALT LAKE CITY SCHEDULE

Date

Event

Time (ET)

Network/Platform(s)

Fri., Nov. 14

Day 1

6 p.m.

Peacock

Sat., Nov. 15

Day 2

2:30 p.m.

Peacock

Sun., Nov. 16

Highlights

2 p.m.

NBC*



Day 3

3 p.m.

Peacock



*Encore presentation

