KATIE LEDECKY HEADLINES TOYOTA NATIONAL SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS BEGINNING TOMORROW, JUNE 3, AT 7 P.M. ET LIVE EXCLUSIVELY ON PEACOCK

Olympic Gold Medalists Kate Douglass, Torri Huske, and Regan Smith Expected to Compete at Indiana University Natatorium in Indianapolis, June 3-7

Commentators: Jason Knapp (Play-by-Play), Rowdy Gaines (Analyst), Nicole Auerbach (Reporter)

USA Swimming and NBC Sports Agree to Media Rights Extension Through 2028; Click Here for More

STAMFORD, Conn. – June 2, 2025 – Beginning tomorrow, Peacock will stream five consecutive nights of live swimming competition as 14-time Olympic medalist Katie Ledecky leads the United States’ top swimmers in the Toyota National Championships at Indiana University Natatorium in Indianapolis. Live coverage begins tomorrow, June 3, at 7 p.m. ET exclusively on Peacock.

Daily live coverage of the National Championships streams exclusively on Peacock, beginning tomorrow, June 3, at 7 p.m. ET through the final day of competition on Saturday, June 7. NBC will present two encore presentations on Saturday at 2 p.m. ET and Sunday at 3 p.m. ET.

The top two finishers per event — plus up to the top six in the 100m and 200m freestyles for relay purposes — make the team for the World Championships in Singapore from July 11-Aug. 3, should they meet a minimum qualifying time and the total roster not exceed 26 swimmers per gender.

Ledecky is coming off a momentous performance at the TYR Pro Swim Series event in Fort Lauderdale on April 30-May 3, where the nine-time Olympic gold medalist swam the second-fastest time in history in the 1500m freestyle, her second-fastest time ever in the 400m free and her first world record in the 800m free, her trademark event, since the 2016 Rio Games. Ledecky is expected to contest the 200m, 400m, 800m, and 1500m frees, and can add on to her 30 career U.S. titles. She is also the most decorated U.S. female Olympian of all time.

The U.S., which led the swimming medal count at the Olympics (28) for a ninth consecutive Games this past summer in Paris, is expected to have an elite roster on display this week, including five-time Olympic medalist Kate Douglass, three-time Olympic gold medalist Torri Huske, eight-time Olympic medalist Regan Smith, and four-time Olympic medalist Gretchen Walsh. On the men’s side, U.S. Olympic gold medalists Bobby Finke, Jack Alexy, Chris Guiliano are also expected to line up.

NBC Sports’ Jason Knapp will call the action alongside three-time Olympic gold medalist Rowdy Gaines. Nicole Auerbach will serve as reporter.

Last week, USA Swimming and NBC Sports agreed to a multi-year extension of their media rights partnership through 2028. NBC Sports will continue to present USA Swimming’s premier domestic events, such as the Toyota National Championships, the TYR Pro Swim Series, and the Pan Pacific Swimming Championships, a once-per-quad international competition featuring the United States, Australia, Canada, and Japan. The event will return to NBC Sports in 2026 after an eight-year hiatus. To learn more, click here.

Broadcast Team



Play-by-play : Jason Knapp

: Analyst : Rowdy Gaines

: Reporter: Nicole Auerbach

How To Watch – Tuesday, June 3 – Sunday, June 8 (all times ET)



Streaming: Peacock (LIVE)

TV: NBC

Date

Time

Platform

Tues., June 3

7 p.m.

Peacock

Wed., June 4

7 p.m.

Peacock

Thurs., June 5

7 p.m.

Peacock

Fri., June 6

7 p.m.

Peacock

Sat., June 7

2 p.m.*

NBC



7 p.m.

Peacock

Sun., June 8

3 p.m.*

NBC



*Encore coverage

