LIVE COVERAGE OF THE 111TH TOUR DE FRANCE CONTINUES THIS WEEKEND ACROSS PEACOCK & NBC

STAMFORD, Conn. – July 3, 2024 – NBC Sports’ live coverage of the 111th Tour de France continues this weekend as the Tour enters Stage 6 tomorrow, July 4th live exclusively on Peacock.

Live coverage of Stage 6, which begins in Macon and finishes in Dijon, starts tomorrow at 7 a.m. ET with the Tour de France Pre-Race Show on Peacock.

Two-time champion and 2022 and 2023 runner-up Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) of Slovenia, who won this year’s Giro d’Italia, wears the yellow jersey with the general classification lead. Defending two-time champion Jonas Vingegaard (Team Visma | Lease a Bike) of Denmark is in third place, 50 seconds behind Pogačar.

With his Stage 5 win earlier today, Mark Cavendish (Astana Qazaqstan Team) became the first rider in the history of the Tour de France to win 35 stages, breaking a tie with Belgian legend Eddy Merckx (34).

Highlighting this weekend’s coverage, Stage 8 on Saturday, July 6, begins live on Peacock at 6:30 a.m. ET and continues on NBC and Peacock at 8 a.m. ET. NBC will additionally present live coverage of Stage 14 (Saturday, July 13) at 8 a.m. ET, as well as encore coverage of the penultimate Stage 20 (Saturday, July 20) at 4 p.m. ET.

Daily live coverage of the Tour de France, featuring all 21 stages, concludes with the final stage on Sunday, July 21 at 8 a.m. ET on Peacock.

Coverage throughout each day of the 21-stage event begins with the Tour de France Pre-Race Show on Peacock, followed by live race coverage.

Peacock streams live start-to-finish coverage of every stage of the 2024 Tour de France, as well as full-stage replays, highlights, stage recaps, rider interviews, and more.

COMMENTATORS

NBC Sports’ cycling play-by-play caller Phil Liggett, universally known as the ‘voice of cycling,’ will cover his 52nd Tour de France alongside analyst Bob Roll. Liggett and Roll will be on-site at each stage, along with reporters Steve Porino and former professional cyclist Christian Vande Velde.

Paul Burmeister will host daily pre-race and post-race studio coverage alongside Brent Bookwalter and Tejay van Garderen, who is making his NBC Sports debut as a Tour de France analyst.

NBC SPORTS SOCIAL MEDIA

Fans can keep up with the Tour de France through NBC Sports’ social media platforms throughout the race, including exclusive behind-the-scenes photos, interviews, video clips, up-to-date news reports and stories from around the cycling world through the NBC Sports Cycling Facebook page and @NBCSCycling on Twitter. In addition, fans can visit NBCSports.com/cycling for a live stream schedule, stage maps, results, routes and more.

NBC SPORTS’ 2024 TOUR DE FRANCE SCHEDULE

(subject to change, all times ET)***All live coverage on NBC is also available on the NBC Sports app:

Date Time Stage Platform Thurs., July 4 7 a.m. Stage 6: Macon / Dijon (LIVE) Peacock Fri., July 5 6:30 a.m. Stage 7: Nuits-Saint-Georges / Gevrey-Chambertin (LIVE) Peacock Sat., July 6 6:30 a.m. Stage 8: Semur-en-Auxois / Colombey-Les-Deux-Eglises (LIVE) Peacock 8 a.m. Stage 8: Semur-en-Auxois / Colombey-Les-Deux-Eglises Peacock, NBC Sun., July 7 6:30 a.m. Stage 9: Troyes / Troyes (LIVE) Peacock Tues., July 9 6:30 a.m. Stage 10: Orléans > Saint-Amand-Montrond (LIVE) Peacock Wed., July 10 5 a.m. Stage 11: Evaux-Les-Bains / Le Lioran (LIVE) Peacock Thurs., July 11 6 a.m. Stage 12: Aurillac / Villeneuve-Sue-Lot (LIVE) Peacock Fri., July 12 7 a.m. Stage 13: Agen / Pau (LIVE) Peacock Sat., July 13 6:30 a.m. Stage 14: Pau / Saint-Lary-Soulan Pla D’Adet (LIVE) Peacock 8 a.m. Stage 14: Pau / Saint-Lary-Soulan Pla D’Adet (LIVE) Peacock, NBC Sun., July 14 5:30 a.m. Stage 15: Loudenvielle / Plateau De Beille (LIVE) Peacock Tues., July 16 6:30 a.m. Stage 16: Gruissan / Nimes (LIVE) Peacock Wed., July 17 6 a.m. Stage 17: Saint-Paul-Trois-Châteaux / Superdévoluy (LIVE) Peacock Thurs., July 18 6:30 a.m. Stage 18: Gap / Barcelonnette (LIVE) Peacock Fri., July 19 6 a.m. Stage 19: Embrun / Isola 2000 (LIVE) Peacock Sat., July 20 7 a.m. Stage 20: Nice / Cole de la Couillole (LIVE) Peacock 4 p.m. Stage 20: Nice / Cole de la Couillole NBC Sun. July 21 8 a.m. Stage 21: Monaco / Nice (LIVE) Peacock

