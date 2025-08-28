LPGA TOUR FM CHAMPIONSHIP HEADLINES GOLF CHANNEL’S LIVE TOURNAMENT COVERAGE THIS WEEK

LPGA Tour FM Championship at TPC Boston – Thursday-Sunday at 3 p.m. ET on GOLF Channel

DP World Tour Omega European Masters – Today Through Sunday Mornings on GOLF Channel

Tales From The Ryder Cup In Partnership With Rolex – GOLF Channel Films Original Docuseries – Premieres Sunday, August 31, at 5 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock

STAMFORD, Conn. – August 28, 2025 – The LPGA Tour travels to TPC Boston for the FM Championship – boasting a field that features 21 of the top 25 players in the Rolex Women’s World Golf Rankings, including Nelly Korda – headlining this week’s live tournament coverage on GOLF Channel. This week’s coverage also includes the DP World Tour Omega European Masters from Crans-sur-Sierre Golf Club in Switzerland.

Additionally, GOLF Channel Films presents Tales From The Ryder Cup in Partnership with Rolex – an original three-part docuseries produced in partnership with Sky Sports detailing the incredible history of one of the most pressure-packed events in all of sports – premiering this Sunday, August 31, at 5 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock, ahead of the upcoming 2025 Ryder Cup at Bethpage Black outside of New York City.

LPGA TOUR: FM CHAMPIONSHIP

This marks the second playing of the FM Championship after the LPGA Tour returned to the Boston area last year, with Haeran Ryu winning the inaugural edition of the event in a playoff over Jin Young Ko. Brooke Henderson won last week’s CPKC Women’s Open in her home country of Canada. Coverage will air live on GOLF Channel Thursday-Sunday at 3 p.m. ET

GOLF Channel Broadcast Team



Play by Play : Grant Boone

: Analyst : Morgan Pressel

: On-Course: Tom Abbott / Karen Stupples

DP WORLD TOUR: OMEGA EUROPEAN MASTERS

European Ryder Cup hopeful Matt Wallace won last year’s Omega European Masters in a playoff over Alfredo Garcia-Heredia. This year’s event will feature a number of PGA TOUR players including Wyndham Clark, Erik van Rooyen, Matt Fitzpatrick, Aaron Rai, and Alex Noren, who ended a seven-year winless drought with a victory last week at the British Masters.



Day

GOLF Channel

Friday

7:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Saturday

6:30-11:30 a.m.

Sunday

6:30-11:30 a.m.



TALES FROM THE RYDER CUP – PREMIERES SUNDAY, AUGUST 31, AT 5 P.M. ET ON NBC AND PEACOCK

Golf Channel Films presents Tales From The Ryder Cup in Partnership with Rolex – an original three-part docuseries produced in partnership with Sky Sports detailing the incredible history of one of the most pressure-packed events in all of sports – premiering this Sunday, August 31, at 5 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock, ahead of the upcoming 2025 Ryder Cup at Bethpage Black outside of New York City on Sept. 26-28, across NBC, USA Network, and Peacock.

Tales From The Ryder Cup highlights the defining moments, memorable characters, and most miraculous shots in Ryder Cup history, taking viewers inside the team rooms of the American and European sides. Tales From The Ryder Cup’s in-depth storytelling features more than 40 interviews with current and former Ryder Cup captains and players discussing the pressure and passion surrounding the biennial event, including:



U.S. Team – Keegan Bradley , Justin Leonard , Paul Azinger , Bryson DeChambeau , Fred Couples , Mark O’Meara , Dustin Johnson , and Patrick Reed

– , , , , , , , and European Team – Luke Donald, Rory McIlroy, Paul McGinley, Ian Poulter, Nick Faldo, Bernhard Langer, Sergio Garcia, Shane Lowry, and Jon Rahm

With this year’s Ryder Cup being held at Bethpage Black Course in Farmingdale, N.Y., on Long Island – just 40 miles outside of Manhattan – Tales From The Ryder Cup also taps into the singular energy and passion of the New York sports fan. The docuseries will feature interviews with New York sports legends and villains including Michael Jordan, Eli Manning, Reggie Miller, Roger Clemens, Pedro Martinez, and Walt “Clyde” Frazier.

Ed Burns – award-winning actor, producer, and native New Yorker – serves as narrator for Tales From The Ryder Cup.

Following is the schedule of premieres for Tales From The Ryder Cup in Partnership with Rolex:



TALES FROM THE RYDER CUP PROGRAMMING

Day

Time

Network

Sunday, Aug. 31

5 p.m.

NBC/Peacock

Sunday, Sept. 7

5 p.m.

NBC/Peacock

Sunday, Sept. 14

2 p.m.

NBC/Peacock



--NBC SPORTS--