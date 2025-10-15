MEDIA ALERT -- MEDIA INVITED TO ATTEND NBC SPORTS’ “30 ROCKS” ACTIVATION AT 30 ROCKEFELLER PLAZA TOMORROW, OCT. 16, AT 10 A.M. ET

Media Invited to Capture and Document 30 Rocks Artwork, LED Basketball Court, and Appearances by Dylan Dreyer, Carl Radke, and NBC, NBA and Nike Community Impact Event

Activation Launches Thursday, Oct. 16 through Tuesday, Oct. 21 at 30 Rockefeller Plaza and will Feature Fan-Facing Programming Each Day

STAMFORD, Conn. – Oct. 15, 2025 – In advance of the NBA’s return to NBC and debut on Peacock next Tuesday, Oct. 21, media are invited to attend the opening of 30 Rocks tomorrow, Oct. 16 at 10 a.m. ET .

30 Rocks is NBC Sports’ live activation from Oct. 16 – Oct. 21 featuring a custom LED basketball half-court, 30 NBA team-inspired – or “rock” – artwork, photo opportunities, and appearances by NBCUniversal personalities Maria Taylor, Michael Bublé, Dylan Dreyer and Carl Radke, and NBA legends John Starks, Ron Harper, Jason Richardson, and Joakim Noah.

WHAT : 30 Rocks Live Activation

: Live Activation WHEN : Tomorrow, Oct. 16 at 10 a.m. ET

: Tomorrow, Oct. 16 at 10 a.m. ET WHERE: 30 Rockefeller Plaza, Center Plaza

WHO: Media will be able to capture and document the 30 Rocks artwork and moments, including :

10:15 a.m. ET - Dylan Dreyer makes an appearance to unveil the TODAY Rock and shoot some hoops. 11 a.m. ET - Carl Radke of Bravo hit show Summer House will stop by to meet fans and shoot some hoops. 2 p.m. ET - NBC, NBA and Nike employees will team up on the court to pack kits for coaches in NYC. In partnership with Laureus Sports for Good Foundation

Each day leading up to the American Express NBA Tip-Off on Oct. 21 on NBC and Peacock, 30 Rocks will provide fans visiting Rockefeller Center and Top of the Rock observation deck with the opportunity to celebrate their fandom through immersive art, meet-and-greets, 3-point competitions, youth clinics, and many more fan-facing programming opportunities.

NBC Sports is partnering with 30 local artists representing each of the 30 NBA teams to design individual rock installations. The artists’ creations, designed in collaboration with each NBA team, are a one-of-a-kind basketball-themed rock that embody the identity of their team’s city and culture, and that feel authentic to their local community. After the closing of 30 Rocks and the tip-off of the NBA season, each of the 30 rocks will return to its team’s city to have a homecoming and continue driving fan engagement, impact, and excitement for their team.

For more information on 30 Rocks, click here.

This season, NBC Sports will present up to 100 regular season NBA games -- including five games each week for portions of the season -- with consistent coverage on Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday nights, plus All-Star Weekend and the NBA Playoffs.

Starting Oct. 27, Peacock NBA Monday will stream up to three NBA games nationwide on Monday nights throughout the regular season. A 30-minute studio program will lead into game coverage each Monday night.

Following the American Express NBA Tip-Off on Tuesday, Oct. 21, Coast 2 Coast Tuesday will begin on Oct. 28 and present doubleheaders on Tuesday nights throughout the regular season on NBC and Peacock. On most Tuesdays, an 8 p.m. ET game will be presented to NBC stations in the Eastern and Central time zones, and an 8 p.m. PT game to NBC stations in the Pacific and Mountain time zones. Both games will stream live nationwide on Peacock. A 30-minute studio program will lead into coverage each week on Peacock.

After Sunday Night Football and NFL playoff coverage concludes in 2026, NBC Sports will launch Sunday Night Basketball across NBC and Peacock on Feb. 1, 2026. This year, Sunday Night Basketball will pause on Feb. 8 and Feb. 15, 2026, due to NBC Sports’ coverage of Super Bowl LX, the NBA All-Star Game, and the 2026 Milan Cortina Olympics. It will resume on Feb. 22 and run through April 5. Sunday nights will occasionally feature doubleheaders. A one-hour, on-site studio program will lead into game coverage each week on NBC and Peacock. The show open will star four-time GRAMMY® Award-winning recording artist Lenny Kravitz.

