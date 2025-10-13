NBC SPORTS AND ROCKEFELLER CENTER TO HOST “30 ROCKS” ACTIVATION IN CELEBRATION OF THE NBA’S RETURN TO NBC & PEACOCK

30 Rocks at 30 Rock to Feature Custom LED Basketball Half-Court, 30 Individual Team-Inspired Basketball Artwork, Photo-Ops, and Appearances by NBCUniversal Personalities and NBA Legends

Activation Launching Thursday, Oct. 16 through Tuesday, Oct. 21 at 30 Rockefeller Plaza and will Feature Fan-Facing Programming Each Day

NBA Tip-Off on Oct. 21 Features NBA Champion Oklahoma City Thunder Hosting Houston Rockets at 7:30 p.m. ET followed by Los Angeles Lakers Hosting Golden State Warriors at 10 p.m. ET – Both Games on NBC and Peacock

STAMFORD, Conn. – Oct. 13, 2025 – NBC Sports, in partnership with Rockefeller Center, will take over 30 Rockefeller Plaza with the launch of 30 Rocks, a live activation Thursday, Oct. 16, through Tuesday, Oct. 21, ahead of the NBA’s return to NBC and debut on Peacock that night. The show-stopping stunt will feature a custom LED basketball half-court, 30 NBA team-inspired basketball -- or “rock” -- artwork, photo opportunities, and appearances by NBCUniversal personalities Maria Taylor, Michael Bublé, Tom Llamas, Dylan Dreyer, Sam Brock and Carl Radke, and NBA legends John Starks, Ron Harper, Jason Richardson, and Joakim Noah.

Each day leading up to the American Express NBA Tip-Off on Oct. 21on NBC and Peacock, 30 Rocks will provide fans visiting Rockefeller Center and Top of the Rock observation deck with the opportunity to celebrate their fandom through immersive art, meet-and-greets, 3-point competitions, youth clinics, and many more fan-facing programming opportunities.

NBC Sports is partnering with 30 local artists representing each of the 30 NBA teams to design individual rock installations. The artists’ creations, designed in collaboration with each NBA team, are a one-of-a-kind basketball-themed rock that embody the identity of their team’s city and culture, and that feel authentic to their local community. After the closing of 30 Rocks and the tip-off of the NBA season, each of the 30 rocks will return to its team’s city to have a homecoming and continue driving fan engagement, impact, and excitement for their team.

Click here for an image of all 30 rocks and here for a list of the 30 artists.

“30 Rocks is a unique opportunity to unite fans of all 30 NBA teams in New York City to celebrate the season tip-off and the league’s triumphant return to NBC and debut on Peacock,” said Lyndsay Signor, Senior Vice President, Sports Marketing, Universal Television Entertainment Group. “The six-day event held at the iconic 30 Rockefeller Plaza will welcome marquee celebrities and NBCU personalities, NBA players and many of the 30 gifted artists who created the rocks at one of the premier tourist destinations in America.”

“Rockefeller Center has always been a place where community comes together, and we’re thrilled to welcome the NBA’s incredible sports legends and fans to our campus, also home to NBC and Peacock,” said EB Kelly, Head of Rockefeller Center and Senior Managing Director of Tishman Speyer. “This activation is a powerful showcase of NBC Sports’ commitment to creating exceptional experiences both digitally and in person. We’re proud to celebrate this partnership and the energy it brings to Rockefeller Center.”

“As we tip off a new era of the NBA on NBC and Peacock, 30 Rocks will celebrate the league’s culture, teams and fans who make it all possible,” said NBA Senior Vice President, Global Fan Marketing Jenny Whitlock. “We look forward to working with NBC Sports to capture the spirit of the upcoming season through this immersive, multi-day fan experience.”

Each day of 30 Rocks will have a different theme. Some highlights of the programming include:



Thurs., Oct. 16 – Media Launch Day

30 Rocks Launch Day will tip-off with a reveal of the 30 rocks for media and fans alike, and the first shot on the LED half-court. Instead of H-O-R-S-E, NBC News’ Tom Llamas, Dylan Dreyer and Sam Brock will face off against each other in a basketball game of N-B-C. Carl Radke of Bravo hit show Summer House will stop by to meet fans and shoot some hoops. NBC, NBA and Nike employees will team up on the court to pack kits for coaches in NYC. In partnership with Laureus Sports for Good Foundation Fans will have the opportunity to meet and take pictures with NBA legends John Starks and Ron Harper. An NBC Sports’ On Her Turf panel conversation on women in sports will be hosted by Maria Taylor. NBA legends Joakim Noah and Jason Richardson will be guest judges for an NBC/Peacock Dunk Contest featuring Team Flight Brothers Jr. NBA/Jr. WNBA will host a clinic featuring basketball skill building activities for local youth with an open invitation to the public. Boys and girls teams from programs around the tri-state area will compete in a Nike EYBL 3x3 Tournament. Fans can test their NBA knowledge and compete for prizes in games of NBA Trivia. In conjunction with the NBA’s sixth annual NBA Jersey Day 30 Rocks will include jersey-related fan giveaways, competitions and trivia. Joakim Noah and influencer Brad Parker The Voice ’s Michael Bublé will visit the court to assist one lucky fan with a half-court shot. The TODAY Show will be live at 30 Rocks to catch all the action and highlight tip-off on NBC & Peacock later that night. A champion will be crowned when fans battle it out in a title game of N-B-C. In a final celebration of the NBC & Peacock, there will be a live countdown to Tip-Off of the NBA Champion Oklahoma City Thunder hosting the Houston Rockets at 7:30 p.m. ET.

Fri., Oct. 17 – NBA Legends Takeover

Sat., Oct. 18 – NBA Youth Day

Sun., Oct. 19 – NBCU Family and Youth Day

Mon., Oct. 20 – NBA Jersey Day

Tues., Oct. 21 – NBA on NBC & Peacock Tip-Off Spectacle

Press availability will take place on the opening day of 30 Rocks, on Thursday, Oct. 16 beginning at 8 a.m. ET. Further details will be released at a later date. Photo opportunities at Top of the Rock observation deck will be available throughout the week.



***

NBC SPORTS’ NBA PROGRAMMING RECAP

This season, NBC Sports will present up to 100 regular season NBA games -- including five games each week for portions of the season -- with consistent coverage on Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday nights, plus All-Star Weekend and the NBA Playoffs.

Starting Oct. 27, Peacock NBA Monday will stream up to three NBA games nationwide on Monday nights throughout the regular season. A 30-minute studio program will lead into game coverage each Monday night.

Following American Express NBA Tip-Off on Tuesday, Oct. 21, Coast 2 Coast Tuesday will begin on Oct. 28 and present doubleheaders on Tuesday nights throughout the regular season on NBC and Peacock. On most Tuesdays, an 8 p.m. ET game will be presented to NBC stations in the Eastern and Central time zones, and an 8 p.m. PT game to NBC stations in the Pacific and Mountain time zones. Both games will stream live nationwide on Peacock. A 30-minute studio program will lead into coverage each week on Peacock.

After Sunday Night Football and NFL playoff coverage concludes in 2026, NBC Sports will launch Sunday Night Basketball across NBC and Peacock on Feb. 1, 2026. This year, Sunday Night Basketball will pause on Feb. 8 and Feb. 15, 2026, due to NBC Sports’ coverage of Super Bowl LX, the NBA All-Star Game, and the 2026 Milan Cortina Olympics. It will resume on Feb. 22 and run through April 5. Sunday nights will occasionally feature doubleheaders. A one-hour, on-site studio program will lead into game coverage each week on NBC and Peacock. The show open will star four-time GRAMMY® Award-winning recording artist Lenny Kravitz.

***

In July 2024, NBCUniversal and the NBA announced an 11-year agreement to present NBA and WNBA regular-season and playoff basketball games across numerous platforms beginning with the 2025-26 season. For more information on the agreement, click here. NBC Sports has announced that Jamal Crawford, Reggie Miller, Grant Hill, Brad Daugherty, Derek Fisher, Robbie Hummel, Austin Rivers, and Brian Scalabrine will serve as game analysts; Carmelo Anthony, Vince Carter and Tracy McGrady as studio analysts; Maria Taylor and Ahmed Fareed as studio hosts; and Mike Tirico, Noah Eagle, Terry Gannon and Michael Grady as play-by-play voices. Jordan Cornette, Ashley ShahAhmadi, and Zora Stephenson were announced as courtside reporters, Grant Liffmann as an NBA Insider and Chris Mannix as an NBA digital insider. Michael Jordan has been announced as a special contributor.

Emmy Award-winning producer Frank DiGraci is NBC Sports’ NBA coordinating producer. In a nod to its original era of NBA coverage from 1990-2002, NBC Sports is bringing back Roundball Rock, one of the most iconic and beloved theme songs in sports history, and will use an AI-generated voice of the late Jim Fagan, a longtime NBC Sports narrator whose voice was synonymous with its NBA coverage and promotion.

ABOUT NBC SPORTS

NBC Sports connects sports fans to the moments that matter most with premier live events, insightful studio shows, and compelling original programming. As the sports division of NBCUniversal, NBC Sports produces, programs, and promotes premier content across numerous linear and digital platforms, including NBC and Peacock. NBC Sports possesses an unparalleled collection of media rights agreements, partnering and presenting many of the most prestigious sports properties in the world: the International Olympic Committee, International Paralympic Committee, United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee, the NFL, NBA, WNBA, Notre Dame, Big Ten Conference, Big East Conference, Big 12 Conference, NASCAR, PGA TOUR, USGA, PGA of America, The R&A, Churchill Downs, Premier League, and many more. It is renowned for making big events bigger and has produced some of the most-watched sporting events in U.S. media history, including Olympic Games, Super Bowls, and Sunday Night Football, primetime television’s No. 1 show for 14 consecutive years.

ABOUT ROCKEFELLER CENTER

For more than 90 years, Rockefeller Center has been a global icon in the heart of New York City. Conceived by John D. Rockefeller Jr. as a “city within the city,” the Center comprises 13 buildings connected by an underground concourse. Under the stewardship of owner and operator Tishman Speyer, the Center has become the city’s most dynamic place to work, play, dine, shop, and celebrate.

Rockefeller Center is home to New York’s leading attractions including The Rink, offering ice skating from October to March each year; and the Top of the Rock Observation Deck, featuring two new experiences: The Beam, recreating the iconic 1932 photo, and Skylift, elevating visitors on an open-air glass platform three stories above 30 Rock’s 70th-floor rooftop for unrivaled, unobstructed 360-degree views. Live entertainment is offered throughout the year across NBC Studios, Radio City Music Hall, the Today Show Summer Concert Series, and iNDIEPLAZA by Rough Trade.

Rockefeller Center offers an outdoor, public museum experience with more than 100 permanent art works across campus along with rotating exhibitions and the gallery at legendary auction house Christie’s. Visitors can join an official Rockefeller Center group or private VIP tour to learn about the campus’s art, architecture, and history.

Rockefeller Center is open daily and features year-round public programming, events and activations on the Plaza.

For more information or to purchase tickets to attractions and programs, visit rockefellercenter.com.

