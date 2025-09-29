CHRIS MANNIX JOINS NBC SPORTS’ NBA COVERAGE AS NBA INSIDER BEGINNING THIS OCTOBER

Veteran Sports Illustrated NBA Writer Will Provide Breaking News Video Content Across NBC Sports Digital Platforms

NBA Returns to NBC and Debuts on Peacock for NBA Tip-Off on Oct. 21 with Rockets-Thunder at 7:30 p.m. ET and Warriors-Lakers at 10 p.m. ET

STAMFORD, Conn. – Sept. 29, 2025 – Veteran NBA writer Chris Mannix is joining NBC Sports’ NBA coverage as a digital insider, creating video content on breaking news topics that will be distributed across numerous NBCUniversal digital and social media platforms. Mannix will also occasionally appear on NBC and Peacock’s NBA studio coverage to report on breaking news. NBC Sports’ coverage of the NBA begins Oct. 21 with a doubleheader on NBC and Peacock.

With Sports Illustrated since 2003, Mannix is currently a senior writer focusing on the NBA for the storied publication. He also hosts SI’s “Open Floor” NBA podcast and frequently contributes to NBC Sports Boston’s coverage of the Boston Celtics, where he’s served many roles, including game analyst, sideline reporter, and pre- and post-game analyst. Mannix’s critically-acclaimed writing has seen him garner wins from the Pro Basketball Writers Association as well as a nomination for National Sportswriter of the Year in 2022. In addition to basketball, Mannix covers boxing for Sports Illustrated and has served as a ringside analyst and reporter for DAZN Boxing.

“I grew up watching the NBA on NBC. It was the gold standard of basketball broadcasting,” said Mannix. “I’m thrilled to get a chance to play a part in the next iteration.”

“Chris Mannix has been one of the most respected and well-connected NBA writers for two decades now and is someone that audiences can trust with the league’s biggest stories and developments,” said Adam Littlefield, Senior NBA Studio Producer, NBC Sports. “His top-tier reporting and professionalism are perfect to help lead NBC Sports’ digital NBA coverage.”

Mannix’s digital videos will cover NBA news across NBCSports.com, the NBA on NBC YouTube channel, and the NBC Sports App. Making his NBC and Peacock debuts, Mannix will also serve as the NBA insider during some studio broadcasts.

NBC SPORTS’ NBA PROGRAMMING RECAP

This season, NBC Sports will present up to 100 regular season NBA games -- including five games each week for portions of the season -- with consistent coverage on Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday nights, plus All-Star Weekend and the NBA Playoffs.

Starting Oct. 27, Peacock NBA Monday will stream up to three NBA games nationwide on Monday nights throughout the regular season. A 30-minute studio program will lead into game coverage each Monday night.

Following NBA Tip-Off on Tuesday, Oct. 21, Coast 2 Coast Tuesday will begin on Oct. 28 and present doubleheaders on Tuesday nights throughout the regular season on NBC and Peacock. On most Tuesdays, an 8 p.m. ET game will be presented to NBC stations in the Eastern and Central time zones, and an 8 p.m. PT game to NBC stations in the Pacific and Mountain time zones. Both games will stream live nationwide on Peacock. A 30-minute studio program will lead into coverage each week on Peacock.

After Sunday Night Football and NFL playoff coverage concludes in 2026, NBC Sports will launch Sunday Night Basketball across NBC and Peacock on Feb. 1, 2026. This year, Sunday Night Basketball will pause on Feb. 8 and Feb. 15, 2026, due to NBC Sports’ coverage of Super Bowl LX, the NBA All-Star Game, and the 2026 Milan Cortina Olympics. It will resume on Feb. 22 and run through April 5. Sunday nights will occasionally feature doubleheaders. A one-hour, on-site studio program will lead into game coverage each week on NBC and Peacock.

In July 2024, NBCUniversal and the NBA announced an 11-year agreement to present NBA and WNBA regular-season and playoff basketball games across numerous platforms beginning with the 2025-26 season. For more information on the agreement, click here. NBC Sports has announced that Jamal Crawford, Reggie Miller, Grant Hill, Brad Daugherty, Derek Fisher, Robbie Hummel, Austin Rivers, and Brian Scalabrine will serve as game analysts; Carmelo Anthony, Vince Carter and Tracy McGrady as studio analysts; Maria Taylor and Ahmed Fareed as studio hosts; and Mike Tirico, Noah Eagle, Terry Gannon and Michael Grady as play-by-play voices. Jordan Cornette, Ashley ShahAhmadi, and Zora Stephenson were announced as courtside reporters and Grant Liffmann as an NBA Insider. Michael Jordan has been announced as a special contributor.

Emmy Award-winning producer Frank DiGraci is NBC Sports’ NBA coordinating producer. In a nod to its original era of NBA coverage from 1990-2002, NBC Sports is bringing back Roundball Rock, one of the most iconic and beloved theme songs in sports history, and will use an AI-generated voice of the late Jim Fagan, a longtime NBC Sports narrator whose voice was synonymous with its NBA coverage and promotion.

