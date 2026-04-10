MIKE TIRICO, REGGIE MILLER, JAMAL CRAWFORD, AND EXECUTIVE PRODUCER SAM FLOOD PREVIEW NBC SPORTS’ NBA PLAYOFFS COVERAGE ON MEDIA CONFERENCE CALL ON TUESDAY, APRIL 14, AT 12 P.M. ET/9 A.M. PT

Dial 786-697-3501 to Participate; Passcode: NBC Sports

STAMFORD, Conn. – April 10, 2026 – In advance of NBC Sports’ coverage of the 2026 NBA Playoffs, NBC Sports’ Mike Tirico (play-by-play), Naismith Basketball Hall of Famer Reggie Miller (analyst), three-time NBA Sixth Man of the Year Jamal Crawford (analyst), and NBC Sports Executive Producer Sam Flood will be available for questions on a media conference call Tuesday, April 14, at 12 p.m. ET/9 a.m. PT .

The NBA postseason returns to NBC for the first time since 2002 and makes its debut on Peacock and NBCSN next week, with NBC Sports presenting up to 41 games throughout the playoffs. NBC Sports will present live coverage throughout the First Round and Conference Semifinals, as well as exclusive coverage of the entire Western Conference Finals. For a look back at NBC Sports’ coverage of the 2025-26 regular season, click here.

NBC Sports NBA Playoffs Media Conference Call

Media interested in participating should call 786-697-3501; Passcode: NBC Sports.



WHAT : NBC Sports NBA Playoffs Media Conference Call

: NBC Sports NBA Playoffs Media Conference Call WHO : Mike Tirico, Reggie Miller, Jamal Crawford, and Sam Flood

: Mike Tirico, Reggie Miller, Jamal Crawford, and Sam Flood WHEN : Tuesday, April 14 at 12 p.m. ET/9 a.m. PT

: Tuesday, April 14 at 12 p.m. ET/9 a.m. PT NUMBER: 786-697-3501

786-697-3501 PASSCODE: NBC Sports

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