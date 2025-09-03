NASCAR CUP SERIES ROUND OF 16 PLAYOFFS AND SUPERMOTOCROSS WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP ROUND 1 HEADLINE NBC SPORTS’ LIVE MOTORSPORTS COVERAGE THIS WEEK

NASCAR Cup Series Enjoy Illinois 300 from World Wide Technology Raceway in Madison, Ill. Begins Sunday at 3 p.m. ET on USA Network; Pre-Race Coverage on USA Network Begins at 2:30 p.m. ET with Countdown to Green

NBC Sports’ Leigh Diffey, Jeff Burton, and Steve Letarte to Call NASCAR Race

Round 1 of SuperMotocross World Championship from zMAX Dragway in Charlotte Begins this Saturday at 2:30 p.m. ET on Peacock Before Transitioning to NBC and Peacock at 3 p.m. ET

STAMFORD, Conn. – Sept. 3, 2025 – The NASCAR Cup Series Round of 16 Playoffs continue this Sunday, Sept. 7, with the Enjoy Illinois 300 from World Wide Technology Raceway in Madison, Ill., at 3 p.m. ET on USA Network, while the SuperMotocross World Championship begins this Saturday, Sept. 6, with Round 1 from zMAX Dragway in Charlotte, N.C., at 2:30 p.m. ET on Peacock.

NASCAR CUP SERIES: WORLD WIDE TECHNOLOGY RACEWAY

The NASCAR Cup Series’ Enjoy Illinois 300 begins this Sunday, Sept. 7, with the Enjoy Illinois 300 from World Wide Technology Raceway in Madison, Ill., at 3 p.m. ET on USA Network. Live pre-race coverage on USA Network begins at 2:30 p.m. ET with Countdown to Green.

Chase Briscoe won last week’s first of three Round of 16 playoff races at Darlington Raceway, solidifying his advancement to the Round of 12. The bottom four drivers will be eliminated after the first three races. Heading into this Sunday’s race, Briscoe, Denny Hamlin, Kyle Larson, Tyler Reddick, and Bubba Wallace round out the top five in the playoff standings. Austin Cindric is the defending Enjoy Illinois 300 winner, with Joey Logano having won the inaugural edition of the race in 2022.

This is the first time that World Wide Technology Raceway will host a NASCAR Cup Series Playoff race, making it a relative unknown on the postseason circuit in a pressure-packed race.

NBC Sports’ broadcast team of veteran motorsports play-by-play commentator Leigh Diffey, 21-time Cup Series race winner and “The Mayor” of NASCAR Jeff Burton, and Daytona 500-winning crew chief Steve Letarte will call the action. Marty Snider, Kim Coon, and Dillon Welch will serve as pit reporters.

NASCAR Hall of Famer Dale Jarrett will anchor coverage from the Peacock Pit Box on Sunday. Marty Snider will host pre- and post-race coverage alongside Jarrett.

NASCAR CUP SERIES ROUND OF 16 STANDINGS

Pos.

Driver

Points

1.

Chase Briscoe*

-

2.

Denny Hamlin

+43

3.

Kyle Larson

+38

4.

Tyler Reddick

+35

5.

Bubba Wallace

+25

6.

William Byron

+25

7.

Ryan Blaney

+22

8.

Ross Chastain

+21

9.

Austin Cindric

+12

10.

Christopher Bell

+11

11.

Chase Elliott

+9

12.

Shane van Gisbergen

+3

ON THE BUBBLE 13.

Joey Logano

-3

14.

Austin Dillon

-8

15.

Alex Bowman

-19

16.

Josh Berry

-19



*Clinched Round of 12 berth

Baseball Hall of Famer Ozzie Smith, who played 15 seasons with the St. Louis Cardinals and won the 1982 World Series with them, will be voicing Command Central.

The official home of the NASCAR Championship and Playoffs, NBC Sports will present the final 14 NASCAR Cup Series races in 2025 across NBC, USA Network, and Peacock, culminating with the Championship at Phoenix Raceway on Nov. 2. Click here for more information on NBC Sports’ 2025 NASCAR coverage. Live coverage of practice and qualifying will be presented on truTV this Saturday starting at 4:30 p.m. ET.

BROADCAST TEAM

Play-by-Play : Leigh Diffey

: Analysts : Jeff Burton , Steve Letarte

: , Pit Reporters: Marty Snider, Kim Coon, Dillon Welch

STUDIO TEAM

Host : Marty Snider

: Marty Snider Studio Analysts: Dale Jarrett

HOW TO WATCH

TV – USA Network

Streaming – NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app

Date

Coverage

Platform

Time (ET)

Sat., Sept. 6

Practice and Qualifying

truTV

4:30 p.m.

Sun., Sept. 7

Countdown to Green

USA Network

2:30 p.m.

NASCAR Cup Series – Enjoy Illinois 300

USA Network

3 p.m.

NASCAR Cup Series Post-Race

USA Network

6:30 p.m.



SUPERMOTOCROSS WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP PLAYOFFS: ROUND 1

The first round of the 2025 SuperMotocross World Championship Playoffs starts this Saturday from zMAX Dragway at Charlotte Motor Speedway in Concord, N.C., at 2:30 p.m. ET exclusively on Peacock before transitioning to NBC and Peacock at 3 p.m. ET.

The third annual World Championship Playoffs, in which riders compete in three rounds over the course of three weeks, are headlined by a pair of two-time defending SMX World Champions in Jett Lawrence (450 Class) and Haiden Deegan (250 Class). Both Lawrence and Deegan are coming off Pro Motocross seasons in which they won their respective classes.

NBC Sports’ Jason Weigandt will call the race alongside 15-time AMA champion Ricky Carmichael and seven-time AMA champion James Stewart. Will Christien and Jason Thomas will serve as reporters.

Carmichael and nine-time AMA Champion Ryan Villopoto preview the SMX playoffs alongside seven-time Supercross champion and 1995 Pro Motocross champion Jeremy McGrath on the latest episode of the Title 24 podcast, which will be available later today here.

Race Day Live qualifying coverage this Saturday from zMAX Dragway gets underway at 9:30 a.m. ET on Peacock. All live SuperMotocross coverage, including races and qualifying, plus on-demand replays, will be available on Peacock this season. Click here for more details.

BROADCAST TEAM



Play-by-Play : Jason Weigandt

: Analyst : Ricky Carmichael , James Stewart

: , Reporters : Will Christien , Jason Thomas

: , Pre-Race: Jason Weigandt, Ricky Carmichael, James Stewart, Adam Cianciarulo, Justin Brayton, Will Christien, Jason Thomas

HOW TO WATCH



TV – NBC, CNBC

Streaming – Peacock (LIVE), NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app

Audio – SiriusXM NBC Sports Audio – Channel 85

Date

Coverage

Platform(s)

Time (ET)

Sat., Sept. 7

Race Day Live

Peacock

9:30 a.m.

SuperMotocross World Championship Playoffs – Round 1

Peacock

2:30 p.m.

Sun., Sept. 8

SuperMotocross World Championship Playoffs – Round 1

NBC, Peacock

4 p.m.*

SuperMotocross World Championship Playoffs – Round 1

CNBC

1 a.m.*



*Encore presentation

--NBC SPORTS--