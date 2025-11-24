NBC OLYMPICS ANNOUNCES HOSTS FOR 2026 MILAN CORTINA WINTER OLYMPICS COVERAGE ON USA NETWORK AND CNBC

Experienced Host Roster Features Trenni Casey (6th NBC Olympics Assignment), Lindsay Czarniak (6th), Carolyn Manno (8th), George Savaricas (3rd), and Andrew Siciliano (4th)

USA Network and CNBC Will Feature Daily Olympic Coverage

The Opening Ceremony of the Winter Olympics is Feb. 6 on NBC and Peacock

STAMFORD, Conn. – November 24, 2025 – NBC Olympics today announced hosts for coverage of the XXV Olympic Winter Games in Italy that will appear on CNBC and USA Network: Trenni Casey, Lindsay Czarniak, Carolyn Manno, George Savaricas, and Andrew Siciliano, who also returns as a host of the critically acclaimed Gold Zone whip-around show. The Opening Ceremony of the Milan Cortina Olympic Winter Games is Feb. 6, 2026, on NBC and Peacock.

Comprehensive cable coverage of the Milan Cortina Olympics will be on USA Network and CNBC, with CNBC providing coverage on the weekends and weekdays once its business day programming concludes. Coverage on USA Network and CNBC begins Thursday, Feb. 5 with women’s hockey, mixed doubles curling, and snowboard big air competition. Additional information about Milan Cortina programming will be announced at a later date.

“We are excited to have veterans of multiple Olympics returning to serve as hosts to present the most compelling stories, news, and interviews as we take viewers from event to event throughout the Games,” said Rebecca Chatman, Vice President and Coordinating Producer, NBC Olympics Production.

Beginning in early January 2026, USA Network and CNBC will be owned and operated by Versant, a new global media and technology company spun off from Comcast NBCUniversal. NBC Olympics coverage will appear on CNBC and USA Networks pursuant to an agreement between the two companies.

USA NETWORK & CNBC HOSTS:

Trenni Casey (CNBC)



6 th assignment with NBC Olympics, previously serving as a cable host for Paris Olympics and a reporter in Sochi, Rio, PyeongChang, and Tokyo

assignment with NBC Olympics, previously serving as a cable host for Paris Olympics and a reporter in Sochi, Rio, PyeongChang, and Tokyo A host and reporter for NBC Sports Boston since 2012, she currently hosts Arbella Early Edition weeknights at 6 p.m. ET, featuring discussions with the best voices in Boston sports

Previously worked for MLB Network, ABC Sports, and Big Ten Network

Lindsay Czarniak (USA Network)



6 th assignment for NBC Olympics, previously serving as a cable host for the 2024 Paris Olympics and 2022 Beijing Olympics, co-host of the On Her Turf show on Peacock for the Tokyo Olympics, sportsdesk reporter at the 2008 Beijing Olympics, and reporter at the 2006 Torino Olympics

assignment for NBC Olympics, previously serving as a cable host for the 2024 Paris Olympics and 2022 Beijing Olympics, co-host of the show on Peacock for the Tokyo Olympics, sportsdesk reporter at the 2008 Beijing Olympics, and reporter at the 2006 Torino Olympics Previously, served as host, anchor, reporter and correspondent for NBC Sports, ESPN, FOX Sports, CBS, and CNN

Her podcast, Things No One Tells You… features discussion with major figures in sports, music, and entertainment

Carolyn Manno (USA Network)



8 th Olympics assignment for NBC Olympics and sixth as a host. Previously was a USA Network host for the 2024 Paris Olympics, CNBC host for the 2022 Beijing Olympics, Olympic Channel host for Tokyo Olympics, an NBCSN host for the 2018 PyeongChang Olympics and 2016 Rio Olympics, freestyle skiing reporter at 2014 Sochi Olympics, and a multi-event reporter at the 2012 London Olympics.

Olympics assignment for NBC Olympics and sixth as a host. Previously was a USA Network host for the 2024 Paris Olympics, CNBC host for the 2022 Beijing Olympics, Olympic Channel host for Tokyo Olympics, an NBCSN host for the 2018 PyeongChang Olympics and 2016 Rio Olympics, freestyle skiing reporter at 2014 Sochi Olympics, and a multi-event reporter at the 2012 London Olympics. Served as host as Gold Zone made its Paralympic Games debut for Paris 2024, as well as a sled hockey reporter (2022) and studio host (2021, 2018, 2016 and 2014) for NBC Sports’ Paralympic coverage

made its Paralympic Games debut for Paris 2024, as well as a sled hockey reporter (2022) and studio host (2021, 2018, 2016 and 2014) for NBC Sports’ Paralympic coverage Serves as host for women’s college basketball on Peacock. Previously worked across numerous NBC Sports events, including NFL, NASCAR, and horse racing

Currently a reporter and host at CNN, WNBC and the American Kennel Club.

George Savaricas (USA Network)



3 rd NBC Olympics assignment, previously serving as golf studio host for the 2024 Paris Olympics and the Tokyo Olympics

NBC Olympics assignment, previously serving as golf studio host for the 2024 Paris Olympics and the Tokyo Olympics Currently serves as a studio host for Golf Central and Golf Today on GOLF Channel and provides play-by-play commentary on its PGA TOUR coverage

and on GOLF Channel and provides play-by-play commentary on its PGA TOUR coverage Serves as a host of Fantasy Football Pregame at 11 a.m. ET on Peacock on NFL Sundays

Andrew Siciliano (USA Network)



4 th Olympics with NBC Sports, previously serving as a host of Gold Zone coverage for three Olympic Games (2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, 2016 Rio Olympics and 2024 Paris Olympics)

Olympics with NBC Sports, previously serving as a host of coverage for three Olympic Games (2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, 2016 Rio Olympics and 2024 Paris Olympics) In addition to his USA Network role, he returns as a host of the Gold Zone whip-around show, which presents viewers with the best and most compelling moments happening at any time

whip-around show, which presents viewers with the best and most compelling moments happening at any time Play-by-play radio voice of the NFL’s Cleveland Browns (since 2024); hosts Yahoo Sports’ Inside Coverage NFL podcast; handled Big Ten Football play-by-play for NBC Sports this fall

NFL podcast; handled Big Ten Football play-by-play for NBC Sports this fall Served as host of the groundbreaking Red Zone Channel on DIRECTV (2005-2022), and spent 13 seasons as a host for NFL Network

As previously announced, Mike Tirico will serve as NBC Olympics’ host for the live and primetime shows on NBC and Peacock with Maria Taylor hosting the late-night show following their Super Bowl assignments.

***

With unique and unforgettable backdrops throughout northern Italy, the 2026 Winter Olympics will span from Milan to Cortina with events taking place across multiple venues and regions. This will be the second time the Olympics are held in Cortina (1956 Winter Olympics) and the fourth time overall that Italy has hosted an Olympic Games (1960 Summer Olympics in Rome and 2006 Winter Olympics in Turin, the last time Winter Games in the Central European Time Zone).

In February, NBCU announced that the NBC broadcast network and streaming service Peacock will be the company’s primary platforms for its coverage of the 2026 Milan Cortina Winter Olympics, scheduled for Feb. 6-22, 2026. Click here for more programming information and here for information about the Paralympics, which will take place March 6-15, 2026.

NBCUniversal owns the U.S. media rights to the Olympic Games through 2036, which are scheduled for Milan Cortina (2026), Los Angeles (2028), French Alps (2030), Brisbane (2032), Salt Lake City (2034), and the 2036 Summer Games.

