NBC SPORTS ACQUIRES EXTRA NFL REGULAR-SEASON GAME, TO BE PRESENTED SATURDAY, DEC. 21, ON NBC, PEACOCK, AND TELEMUNDO

NFL Kickoff Game (Thurs., Sept. 5, NBC and Peacock) : Patrick Mahomes and Super Bowl-champion Kansas City Chiefs Host Lamar Jackson and Baltimore Ravens in AFC Championship Rematch

With Dec. 21 Saturday Afternoon Game in Addition to Sunday Night Football on Dec. 22 on NBC and Peacock, NBCUniversal to Present Saturday and Sunday Games in Week 16 for First Time since 1997

NBCUniversal to Kick Off 2024 NFL Season with Three Primetime Games in Four Nights – A First for Any Media Company :

· Thurs., Sept. 5 – NFL Kickoff Game (NBC, Peacock)

· Fri., Sept. 6 – Peacock Exclusive NFL Game from São Paulo, Brazil (Packers vs. Eagles)

· Sun., Sept. 8 – Season Debut of Primetime’s #1 Show: Sunday Night Football (NBC, Peacock)

STAMFORD, Conn. – May 13, 2024 – NBC Sports has acquired an additional NFL regular-season game on Saturday, Dec. 21, to be presented across NBC, Peacock and Telemundo, it was announced today by NBC Sports and the National Football League.

In addition, it was announced today that the NFL Kickoff game (Sept. 5 on NBC and Peacock) will feature a rematch of the AFC Championship Game , as Patrick Mahomes and the Super Bowl-champion Kansas City Chiefs host Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens.

The extra game on NBC Sports’ schedule will be an afternoon matchup on Dec. 21, and coupled with Sunday Night Football on Dec. 22, marks the first time since 1997 that NBCUniversal will present NFL games on both Saturday and Sunday in Week 16, as playoff races and positioning become more heated.

“We’re excited to work with our partners at the NFL to acquire an additional game for NBCUniversal platforms at a crucial point in the playing season,” said Rick Cordella, President, NBC Sports. “With two NFL games in exclusive windows on the last December weekend before the holidays, we continue to deliver for our owned-stations, affiliates and partners.”

NBCUniversal will kick off the NFL season with three primetime games on the opening weekend – a first for any media company – beginning with Ravens-Chiefs in the opener (Thurs., Sept. 5 on NBC and Peacock).

The next night (Sept. 6), Peacock is the exclusive national home as Jordan Love and the Green Bay Packers face Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles in São Paulo, marking the NFL’s first-ever game in Brazil and the league’s first opening weekend Friday game since 1970. Then on Sept. 8 on NBC and Peacock, it’s the season debut of primetime’s #1 show for 13 consecutive years, Sunday Night Football.

NBC Sports’ full 2024 NFL schedule is expected to be announced this Wednesday, May 15.

Packers-Eagles marks the third Peacock exclusive NFL game following the Bills-Chargers regular season game in December 2023 and the Dolphins-Chiefs AFC Wild Card game in January 2024, which delivered the largest streaming audience in U.S. history.

The Peacock exclusive regular season game will be broadcast on NBC stations in Green Bay, Milwaukee, and Philadelphia. The NFL is the only sports league that presents all regular-season and postseason games on free, over-the-air television in local markets.

Peacock will once again stream all NBC Sunday Night Football games in 2024, including the playoffs, and the Football Night in America studio show. The exclusive Peacock Sunday Night Football Final returns with expanded postgame coverage following SNF each week. All NBC Sunday Night Football games will also be available to stream on mobile devices with NFL+.

Peacock’s expansive sports programming features live coverage including Sunday Night Football, Big Ten Football and Basketball, Notre Dame Football, Olympic and Paralympic Games, Premier League, NASCAR, NTT IndyCar Series, golf, and much more. Peacock also offers daily sports programming on the NBC Sports channel.

--NBC SPORTS--