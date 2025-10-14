NBC SPORTS AND U.S. FIGURE SKATING ANNOUNCE 2025-26 SCHEDULE; PEACOCK STREAMS EVERY EVENT LIVE

Season Begins Next Week with Live Coverage of Grand Prix France from Angers, France, Friday, Oct. 17 -Sunday, Oct. 19 on NBC and Peacock

Final U.S. Olympic Roster Determined Following 2026 Prevagen U.S. Figure Skating Championships on January 6-11 from St. Louis Live Across NBC, USA Network and Peacock

Events to Feature U.S. Olympic Hopefuls Ilia Malinin, Alysa Liu, Madison Chock and Evan Bates, and More

Every Skater in Every Discipline Streams Live on Peacock Throughout the Season

STAMFORD, Conn. – Oct. 14, 2025 - NBC Sports and U.S. Figure Skating today announced the schedule for the 2025-26 figure skating season. From October to March, NBC Sports and Peacock will provide more than 300 hours of live coverage, with Peacock streaming the entirety of each competition live, including every skater in every discipline.

Beginning with Grand Prix France (Oct. 17-19), NBC Sports will present more than 30 hours of figure skating coverage on NBC, with 50 additional hours airing on USA Network and E!. Coverage will showcase the ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating Series, Prevagen U.S. Figure Skating Championships, ISU Four Continents Championships, ISU European Championships and ISU World Championships.

As the exclusive streaming home of U.S. Figure Skating, Peacock will stream coverage of every skate live throughout the 2025-26 season.

NBC Sports will kick off its Grand Prix Series coverage this weekend with 2025 Grand Prix France from Angers ICEPARC in Angers, France, on Oct. 17-19 with coverage on NBC and Peacock. The series comes to Lake Placid, N.Y., for Saatva Skate America on Nov. 14-16 with coverage on NBC, E!, and Peacock. The series concludes in December with the ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating Final 2025, which will be televised on NBC and E! and streamed live on Peacock.

On Jan. 6-11, NBC Sports presents live coverage of the 2026 Prevagen U.S. Figure Skating Championships – the final competition before selection of the U.S. team for the 2026 Milan Cortina Olympic Winter Games. The event, which will be held at Enterprise Center in St. Louis, is expected to feature the nation’s best skaters, such as two-time defending World champion Ilia Malinin, 2025 World champion Alysa Liu and three-time defending World champions Madison Chock and Evan Bates.

Following the competition at the 2026 Prevagen U.S. Figure Skating Championships, the skaters who will represent Team USA at the Olympic Winter Games will be announced for the first time during The Olympic Team Announcement on Jan. 11. In addition, the team announcement serves as a show with exclusive performances from the newly-named Olympic Team members.

During the ISU World Figure Skating Championships 2026, which takes place in Prague, Czechia from March 25-29, 2026, NBC and USA Network will provide 15 hours of live coverage of the world’s top skaters with every skate streaming live on Peacock.

Coverage throughout the season on NBC, USA Network and E! is live streamed on NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app.

In addition to U.S. Figure Skating coverage, Peacock’s expansive sports programming features live coverage including Sunday Night Football, Olympic and Paralympic Games, Big Ten football and basketball, Notre Dame Football, BIG EAST basketball, Big 12 basketball, Premier League, golf, the NBA beginning in 2025-26, the WNBA beginning in 2026, La Copa Mundial de la FIFA 2026, and much more. Peacock also offers daily sports programming on the NBC Sports channel.

2025-26 Figure Skating Series Coverage Schedule

All times Eastern, check local listings, subject to change.

*All coverage streams live on Peacock*

Date

Competition

Network/Platform

Oct. 17-19, 2025

Grand Prix France

NBC, Peacock

Oct. 24-26, 2025

Grand Prix China

NBC, Peacock

Oct. 31-Nov. 2 2025

Grand Prix Canada

NBC, Peacock

Nov. 7-9, 2025

Grand Prix Japan

NBC, Peacock

Nov. 14-16, 2025

Saatva Skate America

NBC, E!, Peacock

Nov. 21-23, 2025

Grand Prix Finland

NBC, Peacock

Dec. 4-7, 2025

Grand Prix Final

NBC, E!, Peacock

Jan. 6-11, 2026

2026 Prevagen U.S. Figure Skating Championships

NBC, USA Network, Peacock

Jan. 14-18, 2026

ISU European Figure Skating Championships 2026

NBC, E!, Peacock

Jan. 22-25, 2026

ISU Four Continents Figure Skating Championships 2026

NBC, E!, Peacock

March 25-29, 2026

ISU World Figure Skating Championships 2026

NBC, USA Network, Peacock



***

With unique and unforgettable backdrops throughout northern Italy, the 2026 Winter Olympics will span from Milan to Cortina with events taking place across multiple venues and regions. This will be the second time the Olympics are held in Cortina (1956 Winter Olympics) and the fourth time overall that Italy has hosted an Olympic Games (1960 Rome Olympics and 2006 Winter Olympics in Turin, which is the last time there was a Winter Games in the Central European Time Zone).

In February 2025, NBCU announced that the NBC broadcast network and streaming service Peacock will be the company’s primary platforms for its coverage of the 2026 Milan Cortina Winter Olympics, scheduled for Feb. 6-22, 2026. Click here for more programming information and here for information about the Paralympics, which will take place March 6-15, 2026.

NBCUniversal owns the U.S. media rights to the Olympic Games through 2036, which are scheduled for Milan Cortina (2026), Los Angeles (2028), French Alps (2030), Brisbane (2032), Salt Lake City (2034), and the 2036 Summer Games.

--NBC SPORTS--