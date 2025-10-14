NBC SPORTS ANNOUNCES 2025-26 BIG 12 MEN’S BASKETBALL SCHEDULE FEATURING 20 GAMES STREAMING LIVE EXCLUSIVELY ON PEACOCK

Peacock’s Big 12 Schedule Tips Off with AP Preseason Top 25 Interconference Matchup on Friday, Nov. 21, as No. 8 BYU Hosts No. 24 Wisconsin at 4 p.m. ET

Big 12 Conference Play on Peacock Begins with Doubleheader on Saturday, Jan. 3: No. 19 Kansas vs. UCF (2 p.m. ET) and No. 13 Arizona vs. Utah (4 p.m. ET)

2024-25 National Finalist and AP Preseason No. 2 Houston One of Record-Tying Six Big 12 Teams Ranked in AP Preseason Top 25 with Each School Set to Make At Least One Appearance on Peacock this Season

NBC Sports’ 2025-26 College Basketball Schedule Features Nearly 200 Men’s and Women’s Games Across the Big 12, Big Ten, and BIG EAST

Eligible Students Can Sign-Up to Receive Special Peacock Student Discount Offer for $2.99/Month

STAMFORD, Conn. – Oct. 14, 2025 – NBC Sports presents a slate of 20 Big 12 men’s basketball games streaming exclusively on Peacock this season.

For the second consecutive year, the Big 12 has six teams ranked in the preseason Associated Press Men’s Basketball Top 25, matching a Big 12 Conference record and tying for the most of any conference entering the 2025-26 season: No. 2 Houston, No. 8 BYU, No. 10 Texas Tech, No. 13 Arizona, No. 16 Iowa State, and No. 19 Kansas.

Eligible students can sign-up for Peacock Premium’s Student Discount offer, available for $2.99/month. For more information and to sign-up, click here.

Peacock Big 12 men’s basketball schedule tips off on Friday, Nov. 21, with a non-conference matchup of preseason Associated Press Top 25 teams as No. 8 BYU hosts No. 24 Wisconsin at 4 p.m. ET.

On Saturday, Dec. 8, No. 2 Houston, who advanced to last year’s NCAA Men’s Tournament Final Four, hosts Florida State at 8 p.m. ET from the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas. The Cougars, who won both the Big 12 regular season and postseason titles in 2025, match their best preseason ranking (No. 2). Houston will make three appearances exclusively on Peacock this season, headlined by a visit to in-state rivals Baylor on Saturday, Jan. 10, at 1 p.m. ET.

Big 12 Conference play on Peacock begins with a doubleheader on Saturday, Jan. 3, as No. 19 Kansas visits UCF at 2 p.m. ET and No. 13 Arizona faces Utah at 4 p.m. ET.

Peacock’s conference schedule is highlighted by No. 13 Arizona visiting Utah (Jan. 3), No. 16 Iowa State at Baylor (Jan. 7), No. 10 Texas Tech visiting Baylor (Jan. 20), No. 2 Houston hosting Kansas State (Feb. 14), and Kansas at Oklahoma State (Feb. 18).

The Big 12 sent seven teams to the 2025 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament, including conference champion and regional No. 1-seed Houston, No. 3-seeds Iowa State and Texas Tech, No. 4-seed Arizona, No. 6-seed BYU, No. 7-seed Kansas, and No. 9-seed Baylor. The 2024-25 season marked the 11th consecutive tournament where the Big 12 earned at least six bids, and four Big 12 teams (Houston, Texas Tech, Arizona, and BYU) advanced to the Sweet 16 for the first time since 2002.

Big 12 champion Houston advanced to last year’s Final Four in San Antonio, the Cougars’ second appearance in the last five seasons. Last season marked the fifth time in the last seven NCAA Men’s Tournament that the Big 12 has been represented in the Final Four. A Big 12 school has won two of the last five NCAA Championships (Kansas in 2022, Baylor in 2021).

PEACOCK’S EXCLUSIVE SCHEDULE FOR THE 2025-26 BIG 12 MEN’S BASKETBALL SEASON:

DATE

TIME (ET)

MATCHUP

Fri., Nov. 21

4 p.m.

Wisconsin at BYU

Sat., Dec. 6

8 p.m.

Florida State at Houston

Sat., Jan. 3

2 p.m.

Kansas at UCF

Sat., Jan. 3

4 p.m.

Arizona at Utah

Wed., Jan. 7

8 p.m.

Iowa State at Baylor

Wed., Jan. 7

9 p.m.

Arizona State at BYU

Sat., Jan. 10

1 p.m.

Houston at Baylor

Sat., Jan. 10

3 p.m.

Kansas State at Arizona State

Wed., Jan. 14

7 p.m.

Colorado at Cincinnati

Wed., Jan. 14

8 p.m.

UCF at Kansas State

Wed., Jan. 14

9 p.m.

Utah at Texas Tech

Sat., Jan. 17

2 p.m.

Iowa State at Cincinnati

Tues., Jan. 20

8 p.m.

Texas Tech at Baylor

Wed., January 21

9 p.m.

West Virginia at Arizona State

Sat., Jan. 24

4 p.m.

Iowa State at Oklahoma State

Wed., Feb. 4

8 p.m.

Colorado at Baylor

Sat., Feb. 14

3 p.m.

Kansas State at Houston

Wed., Feb. 18

9 p.m.

Kansas at Oklahoma State

Sat., Feb. 21

5 p.m.

West Virginia at TCU

Sat., March 7

5 p.m.

Utah at Baylor

Note: All games, platforms, and times are subject to change.



NBC Sports’ college basketball coverage for the 2025-26 season features nearly 200 men’s and women’s games across the Big Ten, BIG EAST, and Big 12.

Peacock’s expansive sports programming features live coverage including Sunday Night Football, Olympic and Paralympic Games, Big Ten football and basketball, Notre Dame Football, BIG EAST basketball, Big 12 basketball, Premier League, golf, the NBA beginning in 2025-26, the WNBA beginning in 2026, La Copa Mundial de la FIFA 2026, and much more. Peacock also offers daily sports programming on the NBC Sports channel.

--NBC Sports--