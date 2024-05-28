NBC SPORTS PRESENTS 79TH U.S. WOMEN’S OPEN PRESENTED BY ALLY AT LANCASTER COUNTRY CLUB THIS WEEK ACROSS NBC, PEACOCK AND USA NETWORK

Championship Coverage Begins Thursday at Noon ET on Peacock; NBC Broadcast Network Carries Weekend Afternoon Coverage

Friday ‘Golden Hour’ Peacock Second-Screen Experience Hosted by Mike Tirico – Guests Include 2014 U.S. Women’s Open Champ Michelle Wie West, Solheim Cup Captain Stacy Lewis, and Olympic Archer and Lancaster Native Casey Kaufhold

Expanded Featured Groups Coverage on Peacock Showcases Two Featured Groups in Morning and Afternoon Waves Thursday-Sunday

Golf Central Live From the U.S. Women’s Open Provides On-Site Studio Coverage Beginning Wednesday at 1 p.m. ET on GOLF Channel and Peacock

Transcript – Morgan Pressel, Kay Cockerill, Grant Boone and Tom Abbott Preview 79th U.S. Women’s Open Presented by Ally

STAMFORD, Conn. – May 28, 2024 – NBC Sports will present more than 65 hours of comprehensive coverage of the 79th U.S. Women’s Open Presented by Ally from Lancaster Country Club in Lancaster, Pa., this Thursday, May 30, through Sunday, June 2, across NBC, Peacock and USA Network.

Nelly Korda headlines the field and has won six of her seven starts to open her 2024 LPGA Tour season, most recently defeating Hannah Green by one shot at the Mizuho Americas Open at Liberty National Golf Club in Jersey City, N.J. Allisen Corpuz won last year’s U.S. Women’s Open at Pebble Beach Golf Club for her first career major win. In Gee Chun won the U.S. Women’s Open in 2015, the most recent and only time the championship was held at Lancaster Country Club.

Live Thursday/Friday championship coverage begins at noon ET on Peacock and shifts to USA Network at 2 p.m. ET. Peacock and USA Network will carry lead-in coverage the weekend, with NBC’s coverage beginning Saturday at 3 p.m. ET and Sunday at 4 p.m. ET.

This year’s coverage features ‘Golden Hour’ on Peacock on Friday, May 31, at 5 p.m. ET, hosted by Mike Tirico. The second-screen experience will feature golfers and Olympic-themed guests – including 2014 U.S. Women’s Open champion Michelle Wie West, Solheim Cup captain Stacy Lewis, who finished T-3 at the 2015 U.S. Women’s Open at Lancaster Country Club, and Olympic archer and Lancaster native Casey Kaufhold – discussing Friday’s coverage as players aim to make the cut and also look ahead to this summer’s Paris Olympics.

This year will include expanded featured groups coverage on Peacock showcasing two groups in each of the morning and afternoon waves Thursday through Sunday.

79th U.S. Women’s Open Broadcast Team

Play by Play : Dan Hicks / Grant Boone

: / Analyst : Morgan Pressel / Karen Stupples

: Holes : Tom Abbott

: On-Course : Karen Stupples / Paige Mackenzie / Kay Cockerill

: Karen Stupples Reporter: Amy Rogers

How To Watch – Thursday, May 30 – Sunday, June 2 (all times ET)

· TV – NBC, USA Network

· Streaming – Peacock, NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app

Date Peacock USA Network NBC/Peacock Thursday, May 30 12-2 p.m. 2-8 p.m. Friday, May 31 12-2 p.m. 2-8 p.m. Saturday, June 1 1-3 p.m. 3-6 p.m. Sunday, June 2 2-3 p.m. 3-4 p.m. 4-7 p.m.

Featured Groups Broadcast Team

Play by Play : Damon Hack / Steve Schlanger

: / Analyst : Amanda Blumenherst

: On-Course: Emilia Migliaccio / Julia Johnson

GOLF CENTRAL LIVE FROM THE U.S. WOMEN’S OPEN

NBC Sports will surround the 79th U.S. Women’s Open with roughly 16.5 hours of live studio coverage from Lancaster Country Club with its critically acclaimed Golf Central Live From the U.S. Women’s Open on GOLF Channel and Peacock. Pre-championship coverage begins this Wednesday, May 29, at 1 p.m. ET, and continues through the conclusion of the championship.

Broadcast Team

· Hosts: Kira K. Dixon

· Analysts: Brandel Chamblee / Mel Reid

· Reporters/Contributors: Beth Ann Nichols / Amy Rogers



Date Golf Central – Live From the U.S. Women’s Open * Wednesday, May 29 1-5:30 p.m. Thursday, May 30 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. – 8-9 p.m. Friday, May 31 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. / 8-9 p.m. Saturday, June 1 11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. / 6-7 p.m. Sunday, June 2 11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. / 7-8 p.m. *all times ET, post-round coverage begins following conclusion of play

TRANSCRIPT – MORGAN PRESSEL, KAY COCKERILL, GRANT BOONE AND TOM ABBOTT PREVIEW 79TH U.S. WOMEN’S OPEN PRESENTED BY ALLY

Last week, members of NBC Sports’ broadcast team – analyst Morgan Pressel, on-course reporter Kay Cockerill, and play-by-play commentators Grant Boone and Tom Abbott – previewed this week’s U.S. Women’s Open on a media conference call. Below are excerpts from the call. Click here for a full transcript.

Pressel on Nelly Korda: “Women’s golf is in a pretty special place right now, especially with the dominance of Nelly Korda winning just last week with her sixth victory of the season. Something we haven’t seen in quite some time on the LPGA TOUR, really in golf at all, and it has been a lot of fun to watch her through the first part of the season and come to, in my opinion, the biggest major championship on the season.”

Boone on Korda: “I would say this is easily the most anticipated U.S. Women’s Open since last July. The difference is last year’s excitement was primarily about Pebble hosting for the first time, and next week is going to be all about Nelly. I think we’re seeing the best season by any LPGA player since at least 2013 when Inbee Park won six times in the first half of the year.”

Abbott on challengers to Nelly Korda this week: “Hannah Green is playing great golf. Brooke Henderson has a really good record there. You understand you have to move the ball left to right, which is kind of unusual on the LPGA Tour, a lot of players move the ball right to left, so you would look to a fader of the ball. Nelly can work the ball both ways, so she seems very in control of her golf game. It’s very difficult, I think, to pick winners on the LPGA Tour, but from what we understand from the USGA, this is a golf course that’s really going to test all parts of a player’s game, and it should be a very difficult golf course.”

Cockerill on the USGA and the U.S. Women’s Open: “The USGA is synonymous with really the highest-level championships in golf, whether it’s amateur, professional, from junior level all the way up to senior aged golf... I think this venue is going to be wonderful, and the community support in the greater Lancaster area is going to make it extra special.”

