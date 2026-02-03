NBC SPORTS SELECTS LIVE PRODUCTION TECHNOLOGY PROVIDER FOR ITS PRODUCTION OF 2026 MILAN CORTINA WINTER OLYMPICS AND PARALYMPICS

NBCUniversal to Present XXV Olympic Winter Games Feb. 6-22 and Milan Cortina Paralympics March 6-15

NBC Sports to Utilize Appear’s Live Contribution and Transport Solutions for its Production in Italy to Provide Viewers with High-Quality Coverage of the Winter Olympics

STAMFORD, CONN. – February 3, 2026 – NBC Sports has selected Appear to provide the X Platform for its production of the 2026 Milan Cortina Winter Olympics and Paralympics, Feb. 6-22, and March 6-15, respectively.

With Milan and Cortina, Italy, in the same time zone as Paris, France, the programming plan for the 2026 Winter Games will be similar to NBCUniversal’s massively consumed and critically acclaimed coverage of the 2024 Summer Games in Paris, including:



the best events live during the day on NBC

the entire Olympics streaming live on Peacock

an enhanced Olympics primetime show, Primetime in Milan , featuring top events, stars, and stories

comprehensive coverage across numerous cable and digital platforms

return of Gold Zone and Multiview on Peacock

Click here for more on NBCUniversal’s Milan Cortina 2026 programming.

The Opening Ceremony from San Siro Stadium in Milan will be presented on Friday, Feb. 6, live and in primetime on NBC and Peacock. NBCUniversal is presenting its 20th Olympic Games, 13th consecutive overall, and owns the U.S. media rights on all platforms to all Olympic Games through 2036, which are scheduled for Milan Cortina (2026), Los Angeles (2028), French Alps (2030), Brisbane (2032), Utah (2034), and the Olympic Games 2036 (host yet to be determined).

NBC Sports will utilize Appear to deliver video compression, satellite modulation and transport stream aggregation for its production of the 2026 Winter Olympics and Paralympics. Appear’s X Platform will ensure flexible and reliable delivery of both fiber and satellite feeds in Cortina helping NBC Sports route the excitement in Italy back to viewers watching coverage of the Games in the United States.

“NBC Sports will rely heavily on Appear’s encoding, both for exceptional HDR video quality and efficient use of international bandwidth, and upload technology for Cloud transport. We can quite simply transport more cameras and video feeds across our enterprise than previously realized,” said Darryl Jefferson, Senior Vice President, Engineering & Technology, NBC Sports & Olympics. “And remote production is the cornerstone of the Milan Cortina venue coverage.”

Appear has worked with NBC Sports for five years, assisting NBC Sports’ production efforts at previous Olympics and other major international sports events in Europe, Asia, and throughout the U.S. at domestic events.

“NBC Sports’ selection of the X Platform to support coverage of the Milan Cortina Winter Olympics extends our longstanding partnership and demonstrates how Appear technology leads the industry in delivering the reliable, flexible and high-quality live production capabilities that world-class broadcasters demand,” said Thomas Bostrøm Jørgensen, CEO, Appear.

