NBC’S SUNDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL & FOOTBALL NIGHT IN AMERICA KICK OFF 20TH SEASON NEXT THURS., SEPT. 4 ON NBC AND PEACOCK

STAMFORD, Conn. – Aug. 27, 2025 – Eight days from today – next Thursday, Sept. 4 – NBC Sports kicks off the milestone 20th season of Sunday Night Football and Football Night in America on NBC and Peacock.

Sunday Night Football celebrates season 20 showcasing high-profile matchups featuring the NFL’s biggest stars and best rivalries from NFL Kickoff next week to sports’ biggest spectacle – Super Bowl LX on Feb. 8, 2026, on NBC, Peacock, and Telemundo.

The Super Bowl-champion Philadelphia Eagles host the Dallas Cowboys in NFL Kickoff ’25 next Thursday, Sept. 4, in a matchup with special significance to SNF on NBC. It’s the 17th meeting between the NFC East rivals on NBC’s Sunday Night Football package – marking the most-played matchup in the history of the NBC SNF package , which kicked off in 2006.

The 2006 NFL Kickoff game (Pittsburgh’s 28-17 victory over Miami on Sept. 7, 2006) was the first of NBC Sports’ 354 regular-season games played to date in the SNF package (does not include two Peacock-exclusive regular-season games). The package’s first game on a Sunday night (Sept. 10, 2006) was “The Manning Bowl” as quarterback brothers Peyton Manning (Indianapolis) and Eli Manning (New York Giants) played against each other for the first time.

Along the way, Sunday Night Football has been primetime TV’s No. 1 show for an unprecedented 14 consecutive seasons (2011-24) – a record unmatched in TV history (since 1950) – while Football Night in America has been the most-watched weekly studio show in sports each season since its 2006 debut .

In its first 19 seasons, NBC SNF games have been contested in 40 stadiums, with the Dallas Cowboys playing the most games in the series (61), Andy Reid coaching the most games (49), the Pittsburgh Steelers facing the most opponents (21 franchises), Aaron Rodgers throwing the most TD passes (87), and Tom Brady pulling off the most comebacks in the fourth quarter or overtime (eight).

Following is a look at NBC’s SNF and FNIA as they head into their 20th seasons:

SNF ANNOUNCE TEAM

In the Sunday Night Football booth



Al Michaels & John Madden 2006-2008 Al Michaels & Cris Collinsworth 2009-2021 Mike Tirico & Cris Collinsworth 2022-present

On the sidelines for Sunday Night Football



Andrea Kremer 2006-2010 Michele Tafoya 2011-2021 Melissa Stark 2022-present

Rules Analyst for Sunday Night Football



Terry McAulay 2018-present

Sunday Night Football show open – performers



Pink 2006 Faith Hill 2007-12 Carrie Underwood 2013-present

FNIA FACTS & FIGURES



The original Football Night in America team in 2006 consisted of Bob Costas , Cris Collinsworth , Tiki Barber , Jerome Bettis , Sterling Sharpe and Peter King .



team in 2006 consisted of , , , , and . The current FNIA team consists of Maria Taylor, Jason Garrett, Devin McCourty, Chris Simms, Tony Dungy, Rodney Harrison, Mike Florio, Matthew Berry and Jac Collinsworth . Steve Kornacki , chief data analyst for NBC News and NBC Sports, joins FNIA late each season to break down the NFL playoff picture.



team consists of and . , chief data analyst for NBC News and NBC Sports, joins late each season to break down the NFL playoff picture. Formerly rivals on the field, Tony Dungy and Rodney Harrison begin their 17 th season together on FNIA in 2025.

and begin their 17 season together on in 2025. Tirico and Collinsworth were both members of the Football Night in America team before beginning in the SNF booth. Tirico hosted FNIA at the game site in the 2016-17 seasons before serving as studio host from 2018-21. Collinsworth worked in the FNIA studio in the 2006-2008 seasons.

team before beginning in the booth. Tirico hosted at the game site in the 2016-17 seasons before serving as studio host from 2018-21. Collinsworth worked in the studio in the 2006-2008 seasons. FNIA has had four homes – Studio 8G and Studio 8H at NBCUniversal headquarters at 30 Rockefeller Plaza in New York City, Studio 1 and currently Studio 3 at NBC Sports’ International Broadcast Center in Stamford, Conn.

has had four homes – Studio 8G and Studio 8H at NBCUniversal headquarters at 30 Rockefeller Plaza in New York City, Studio 1 and currently Studio 3 at NBC Sports’ International Broadcast Center in Stamford, Conn. Football Night in America has been the most-watched studio show in sports since its inception in 2006. Average viewership in 2024 was 7.1 million viewers (7:30-8:15 p.m. ET), up 9% vs. the inaugural season in 2006 (6.5 million).

has been the most-watched studio show in sports since its inception in 2006. Average viewership in 2024 was 7.1 million viewers (7:30-8:15 p.m. ET), up 9% vs. the inaugural season in 2006 (6.5 million). The most-watched single show (7:30-8:15 p.m. ET) in FNIA history was on Sept. 13, 2015, which averaged 12.3 million viewers leading into the Week 1 game between the New York Giants and Dallas Cowboys.

SNF STATS

MOST-HONORED LIVE PRODUCTION IN SPORTS



In 19 seasons on NBC (2006-24), Sunday Night Football has been honored with the Sports Emmy for Outstanding Live Sports Series a record 11 times , including a record six consecutive accolades following the 2008-13 NFL seasons. In total, SNF has been awarded with 31 Sports Emmys, which does not include individual recognition for the announcers – as each member has won or earned a finalist nomination.

has been honored with the Sports Emmy for , including a following the 2008-13 NFL seasons. In total, has been awarded with 31 Sports Emmys, which does not include individual recognition for the announcers – as each member has won or earned a finalist nomination. The National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences (NATAS) presented three NBC Sunday Night Football charter contributors with Lifetime Achievement Awards at the Sports Emmys – executive producer Dick Ebersol (after the 2008 NFL season), analyst John Madden (2009), and play-by-play voice Al Michaels (2010).

charter contributors with at the Sports Emmys – executive producer (after the 2008 NFL season), analyst (2009), and play-by-play voice (2010). SNF ’s original lead producer Fred Gaudelli and director Drew Esocoff were recognized in May 2024 by NATAS with Silver Circle honors for 25 years of “distinguished service within the television industry, setting standards for achievement, mentoring, leadership and professional accolades.” SNF ’s current lead producer Rob Hyland was recognized with the same honor in May 2025.

’s original lead producer and director were recognized in May 2024 by NATAS with Silver Circle honors for 25 years of “distinguished service within the television industry, setting standards for achievement, mentoring, leadership and professional accolades.” ’s current lead producer was recognized with the same honor in May 2025. In August 2017, NBC Sunday Night Football was honored with a display in the Pro Football Hall of Fame for “its record run as the #1 show in all of primetime television.”

was honored with a display in the Pro Football Hall of Fame for “its record run as the #1 show in all of primetime television.” The Pro Football Hall of Fame recognized five charter members of the NBC SNF team with the Pete Rozelle Radio-Television Award, which is presented annually “in recognition of longtime exceptional contributions to radio and television in professional football” – John Madden (2002 - prior to debut of SNF), Al Michaels (2013), Andrea Kremer (2018), Dick Ebersol (2019), and Fred Gaudelli (2023).

ON THE SCREEN

SNF is No. 1 in Primetime for Unprecedented 14 Consecutive Years

NBC’s Sunday Night Football finished the 2024-25 television season as primetime’s #1 TV show in all key metrics for an unprecedented 14th consecutive year – adding to its record for the most consecutive years atop the charts (since 1950), based on official live plus same day data provided by Nielsen. Sunday Night Football also ranked as the No. 1 show in the advertiser-coveted 18-49 demographic for the 16th consecutive TV season .

In the most competitive time slot in media, NBC Sunday Night Football posted a Total Audience Delivery average of 21.6 million viewers in 2024 – the show’s best viewership since 2015, according to official live plus same day data released by Nielsen, and digital data from Adobe Analytics.

Most Consecutive Years, #1 Ranked Show in Primetime, Since 1950

14 years in a row – Sunday Night Football (2011-12 through 2024-25)

6 years in a row – American Idol (2005-06 through 2010-11)

5 years in a row – The Cosby Show (1985-86 through 1989-90)…tied Cheers in ‘89-90

5 years in a row – All in the Family (1971-72 through 1975-76)

4 years in a row – Gunsmoke (1957-58 through 1960-61)

Led by Peacock, SNF Continues to Set Streaming Records

Led by Peacock, NBC Sports Digital hit another viewership milestone for Sunday Night Football in 2024, delivering a full-season Average Minute Audience above 2 million viewers (2.2 million) for the first time across Peacock, NBCSports.com, the NBC Sports app, and NFL Digital properties – up 38% from the prior record (1.6 million) set in 2023, and nearly double the AMA in 2022 (1.2 million).

The streaming audience has grown such that NBC Sports Digital’s AMA of 2.2 million viewers for SNF topped the Fall primetime average (8:30-11:30 p.m. ET) of all linear cable networks over the 20 SNF nights this season (excludes Sat., Dec. 21 show, which was at 1 p.m. ET).

In addition:

· The Peacock Exclusive AFC Wild Card in Jan. 2024 (Miami Dolphins vs. Kansas City Chiefs) is the most-watched exclusive nationally streamed NFL playoff game , reaching more than 32 million viewers. Peacock has also streamed exclusive national coverage of two NFL regular-season games (one each in the 2023 and 2024 seasons).

· In Dec. 2024, Peacock exclusively streamed the EA SPORTS Madden NFL Cast of the Houston Texans-Kansas City Chiefs game, which featured a blend of video game elements and live action to present a first-of-its-kind live football experience.

Most Watched Games, NBC Sunday Night Football package, 2006-24 seasons



Game, Date Avg. Viewers* Dallas at Washington, 12/30/12 30.3 million Baltimore at Kansas City, 9/5/24 29.2 million Minnesota at Detroit, 1/5/25 28.5 million Tampa Bay at New England, 10/3/21 28.4 million Chicago at Green Bay, 11/26/15 27.8 million Dallas at N.Y. Giants, 1/1/12 27.7 million Pittsburgh at Denver, 9/9/12 27.6 million Pittsburgh at New England, 9/10/15 27.6 million Detroit at Kansas City, 9/7/23 27.5 million Minnesota at New Orleans, 9/9/10 27.5 million

*Viewership across NBC, Peacock, NBC Sports Digital, NFL Digital

ON THE FIELD

NBC has televised 354 regular-season primetime NFL games since NBC’s Sunday Night Football debuted on September 7, 2006. Among the notable facts and figures from the NBC SNF package (includes NFL Kickoff and Thanksgiving primetime games):

Games in the NBC SNF package have been played in 40 different stadiums…

Stadiums Hosting Most Games in NBC SNF package:



Acrisure Stadium (Steelers) 23 AT&T Stadium (Cowboys) 23 Lambeau Field (Packers) 23 Empower Field at Mile High (Broncos) 18 Gillette Stadium (Patriots) 18 Lincoln Financial Field (Eagles) 18

New Stadiums Debuting on NBC’s Sunday Night Football



Lucas Oil Stadium (Colts) 2008 AT&T Stadium (Cowboys) 2009 Levi’s Stadium (49ers) 2014 U.S. Bank Stadium (Vikings) 2016 Mercedes-Benz Stadium (Falcons) 2017 SoFi Stadium (Rams, Chargers) 2020

Most NBC SNF Games, Since 2006, Team



Dallas Cowboys 61 Green Bay Packers 48 Pittsburgh Steelers 46 Philadelphia Eagles 42 New England Patriots 39 New York Giants 39

Most Played Matchups on NBC SNF , Since 2006



Cowboys-Eagles 16 Cowboys-Giants 13 Bears-Packers 11 Ravens-Steelers 10 Packers-Vikings 8

Teams Playing Most Opponents on NBC SNF , Since 2006

The Pittsburgh Steelers have played 21 different NFL clubs/franchises on NBC SNF, the most in the league. Following are the clubs to have played at least 15 different franchises on SNF:



Team SNF Opponents (Different Clubs) Pittsburgh 21 New England 20 Green Bay 19 Indianapolis 18 Kansas City 18 Dallas 17 Denver 15 Philadelphia 15 Seattle 15

Best Win % on NBC SNF , Since 2006, Team



Buffalo Bills 9-3-0 .750 New Orleans Saints 17-6-0 .739 Baltimore Ravens 15-10-0 .600 Kansas City Chiefs 19-13-0 .594 Arizona Cardinals 6-4-1 .591 Los Angeles Chargers 9-6-0 .600

Most SNF Games, Since 2006, Head Coach



Andy Reid 49 Mike McCarthy 45 Mike Tomlin 44 Bill Belichick 39 Jason Garrett 32

Most SNF Victories, Since 2006, Head Coach



Andy Reid 28 Mike Tomlin 26 Bill Belichick 22 Mike McCarthy 22 Sean Payton 17

Most SNF Games, Since 2006, Player



L.P. Ladouceur 49 Jason Witten 45 Mason Crosby 43 Aaron Rodgers 40 Tom Brady 38

Most TDs Scored on NBC Sunday Night Football



Antonio Brown 23 Tyreek Hill 21 Davante Adams 19 Rob Gronkowski 17 Jason Witten 16

Most TD passes on NBC Sunday Night Football



Aaron Rodgers 87 Tom Brady 73 Ben Roethlisberger 68 Peyton Manning 65 Drew Brees 55 Tony Romo 55

Most Passing Yards on NBC Sunday Night Football



Tom Brady 11,269 Aaron Rodgers 10,299 Ben Roethlisberger 10,026 Eli Manning 8,196 Peyton Manning 7,682

Highest Passer Rating on SNF , Since 2006 (min. 5 games)



Jordan Love 123.7 Drew Brees 114.9 Kirk Cousins 108.5 Aaron Rodgers 105.1 Peyton Manning 103.5 Russell Wilson 101.4 Tony Romo 97.7 Patrick Mahomes 96.8

Most Game-Winning Drives (4th Q or OT) on SNF , Since 2006



Tom Brady 8 Aaron Rodgers 7 Ben Roethlisberger 7 Tony Romo 6 Jared Goff 5 Patrick Mahomes 5 Eli Manning 5 Dak Prescott 5

Most Rushing Yards on NBC Sunday Night Football



Ezekiel Elliott 1,636 LeSean McCoy 1,610 Aaron Jones, Sr. 1,345 DeMarco Murray 1,143 Joseph Addai 1,064

Most Receiving Yards on NBC Sunday Night Football



Antonio Brown 2,433 Jason Witten 2,324 Travis Kelce 2,093 Davante Adams 1,715 Randall Cobb 1,650

SNF CONFERENCE CALL – Tomorrow, Aug. 28 at Noon ET

Mike Tirico, Cris Collinsworth, Melissa Stark, coordinating producer Rob Hyland, and director Drew Esocoff will preview the Sunday Night Football season on a media conference call tomorrow, Thursday, Aug. 28, at Noon ET.

Media interested in participating should call 786-697-3501; Passcode: NBC Sports

