Latest Releases

All-American Bowl
2026 NAVY ALL-AMERICAN BOWL’S ROAD TO THE DOME TOUR TO KICK OFF ON SEPTEMBER 5
Pressbox - Logo
MIKE TIRICO, CRIS COLLINSWORTH, MELISSA STARK, ROB HYLAND, AND DREW ESOCOFF ON SUNDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL CONFERENCE CALL THIS THURS., AUG. 28, AT NOON ET
nascar_on_nbc logo
DAYTONA INTERNATIONAL SPEEDWAY HOSTS NASCAR CUP SERIES CUTOFF RACE IN PRIMETIME THIS SATURDAY NIGHT ON NBC AND PEACOCK

2024 Paris Olympics

Paris Logo - Press Box.png
NBCUNIVERSAL WINS FIVE PRESTIGIOUS IOC OLYMPIC GOLDEN RINGS AWARDS FOR PRESENTATION OF OLYMPIC GAMES PARIS 2024
Paris Logo - Press Box.png
TRÈS MAGNIFIQUE! NBCUNIVERSAL’S PRESENTATION OF SPECTACULAR PARIS OLYMPICS DOMINATES MEDIA LANDSCAPE ACROSS ALL PLATFORMS
Paris Logo - Press Box.png
NOTES & QUOTES -- 2024 PARIS OLYMPICS ON NBC, PEACOCK AND PLATFORMS OF NBCUNIVERSAL, AUG. 11

Premier League

PL Press Box.png
ARSENAL HOST LEEDS UNITED THIS SATURDAY, AUG. 23, AT 12:30 P.M. ET ON NBC, PEACOCK AND UNIVERSO, HIGHLIGHTING PREMIER LEAGUE ACTION THIS WEEKEND
PL Press Box.png
NBC SPORTS DELIVERS MOST-WATCHED PREMIER LEAGUE OPENING WEEKEND IN U.S., HEADLINED BY RECORD-SETTING MANCHESTER UNITED-ARSENAL MATCH ON NBC & PEACOCK
Pressbox - FanFest KC
Kansas City to host Premier League and NBC Sports’ 11th “Premier League Mornings Live” Fan Festival
Latest Releases

NBC’S SUNDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL & FOOTBALL NIGHT IN AMERICA KICK OFF 20TH SEASON NEXT THURS., SEPT. 4 ON NBC AND PEACOCK

Published August 27, 2025 11:49 AM

NBC Sports is the home of Super Bowl LX -- Feb. 8 on NBC, Peacock, and Telemundo

From “The Manning Bowl” in 2006 to this season’s Super Bowl in Feb. 2026: We’re “Waiting All Day for Sunday Night”

Teams, Matchups, Records, Most-Watched Games, and More – A By-the-Numbers Look at Sunday Night Football

Tomorrow (Thurs., Aug. 28) at Noon ETSNF Conference Call with Mike Tirico, Cris Collinsworth, Melissa Stark, Rob Hyland and Drew Esocoff

STAMFORD, Conn. – Aug. 27, 2025 – Eight days from today – next Thursday, Sept. 4 – NBC Sports kicks off the milestone 20th season of Sunday Night Football and Football Night in America on NBC and Peacock.

Sunday Night Football celebrates season 20 showcasing high-profile matchups featuring the NFL’s biggest stars and best rivalries from NFL Kickoff next week to sports’ biggest spectacle – Super Bowl LX on Feb. 8, 2026, on NBC, Peacock, and Telemundo.

The Super Bowl-champion Philadelphia Eagles host the Dallas Cowboys in NFL Kickoff ’25 next Thursday, Sept. 4, in a matchup with special significance to SNF on NBC. It’s the 17th meeting between the NFC East rivals on NBC’s Sunday Night Football package – marking the most-played matchup in the history of the NBC SNF package, which kicked off in 2006.

The 2006 NFL Kickoff game (Pittsburgh’s 28-17 victory over Miami on Sept. 7, 2006) was the first of NBC Sports’ 354 regular-season games played to date in the SNF package (does not include two Peacock-exclusive regular-season games). The package’s first game on a Sunday night (Sept. 10, 2006) was “The Manning Bowl” as quarterback brothers Peyton Manning (Indianapolis) and Eli Manning (New York Giants) played against each other for the first time.

Along the way, Sunday Night Football has been primetime TV’s No. 1 show for an unprecedented 14 consecutive seasons (2011-24) – a record unmatched in TV history (since 1950) – while Football Night in America has been the most-watched weekly studio show in sports each season since its 2006 debut.

In its first 19 seasons, NBC SNF games have been contested in 40 stadiums, with the Dallas Cowboys playing the most games in the series (61), Andy Reid coaching the most games (49), the Pittsburgh Steelers facing the most opponents (21 franchises), Aaron Rodgers throwing the most TD passes (87), and Tom Brady pulling off the most comebacks in the fourth quarter or overtime (eight).

Following is a look at NBC’s SNF and FNIA as they head into their 20th seasons:

SNF ANNOUNCE TEAM

In the Sunday Night Football booth

Al Michaels & John Madden2006-2008
Al Michaels & Cris Collinsworth2009-2021
Mike Tirico & Cris Collinsworth2022-present

On the sidelines for Sunday Night Football

Andrea Kremer2006-2010
Michele Tafoya2011-2021
Melissa Stark2022-present

Rules Analyst for Sunday Night Football

Terry McAulay2018-present

Sunday Night Football show open – performers

Pink2006
Faith Hill2007-12
Carrie Underwood2013-present

FNIA FACTS & FIGURES

  • The original Football Night in America team in 2006 consisted of Bob Costas, Cris Collinsworth, Tiki Barber, Jerome Bettis, Sterling Sharpe and Peter King.
  • The current FNIA team consists of Maria Taylor, Jason Garrett, Devin McCourty, Chris Simms, Tony Dungy, Rodney Harrison, Mike Florio, Matthew Berry and Jac Collinsworth. Steve Kornacki, chief data analyst for NBC News and NBC Sports, joins FNIA late each season to break down the NFL playoff picture.
  • Formerly rivals on the field, Tony Dungy and Rodney Harrison begin their 17th season together on FNIA in 2025.
  • Tirico and Collinsworth were both members of the Football Night in America team before beginning in the SNF booth. Tirico hosted FNIA at the game site in the 2016-17 seasons before serving as studio host from 2018-21. Collinsworth worked in the FNIA studio in the 2006-2008 seasons.
  • FNIA has had four homes – Studio 8G and Studio 8H at NBCUniversal headquarters at 30 Rockefeller Plaza in New York City, Studio 1 and currently Studio 3 at NBC Sports’ International Broadcast Center in Stamford, Conn.
  • Football Night in America has been the most-watched studio show in sports since its inception in 2006. Average viewership in 2024 was 7.1 million viewers (7:30-8:15 p.m. ET), up 9% vs. the inaugural season in 2006 (6.5 million).
  • The most-watched single show (7:30-8:15 p.m. ET) in FNIA history was on Sept. 13, 2015, which averaged 12.3 million viewers leading into the Week 1 game between the New York Giants and Dallas Cowboys.

SNF STATS

MOST-HONORED LIVE PRODUCTION IN SPORTS

  • In 19 seasons on NBC (2006-24), Sunday Night Football has been honored with the Sports Emmy for Outstanding Live Sports Series a record 11 times, including a record six consecutive accolades following the 2008-13 NFL seasons. In total, SNF has been awarded with 31 Sports Emmys, which does not include individual recognition for the announcers – as each member has won or earned a finalist nomination.
  • The National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences (NATAS) presented three NBC Sunday Night Football charter contributors with Lifetime Achievement Awards at the Sports Emmys – executive producer Dick Ebersol (after the 2008 NFL season), analyst John Madden (2009), and play-by-play voice Al Michaels (2010).
  • SNF’s original lead producer Fred Gaudelli and director Drew Esocoff were recognized in May 2024 by NATAS with Silver Circle honors for 25 years of “distinguished service within the television industry, setting standards for achievement, mentoring, leadership and professional accolades.” SNF’s current lead producer Rob Hyland was recognized with the same honor in May 2025.
  • In August 2017, NBC Sunday Night Football was honored with a display in the Pro Football Hall of Fame for “its record run as the #1 show in all of primetime television.”
  • The Pro Football Hall of Fame recognized five charter members of the NBC SNF team with the Pete Rozelle Radio-Television Award, which is presented annually “in recognition of longtime exceptional contributions to radio and television in professional football” – John Madden (2002 - prior to debut of SNF), Al Michaels (2013), Andrea Kremer (2018), Dick Ebersol (2019), and Fred Gaudelli (2023).

ON THE SCREEN

SNF is No. 1 in Primetime for Unprecedented 14 Consecutive Years

NBC’s Sunday Night Football finished the 2024-25 television season as primetime’s #1 TV show in all key metrics for an unprecedented 14th consecutive year – adding to its record for the most consecutive years atop the charts (since 1950), based on official live plus same day data provided by Nielsen. Sunday Night Football also ranked as the No. 1 show in the advertiser-coveted 18-49 demographic for the 16th consecutive TV season.

In the most competitive time slot in media, NBC Sunday Night Football posted a Total Audience Delivery average of 21.6 million viewers in 2024 – the show’s best viewership since 2015, according to official live plus same day data released by Nielsen, and digital data from Adobe Analytics.

Most Consecutive Years, #1 Ranked Show in Primetime, Since 1950
14 years in a row – Sunday Night Football (2011-12 through 2024-25)
6 years in a rowAmerican Idol (2005-06 through 2010-11)
5 years in a rowThe Cosby Show (1985-86 through 1989-90)…tied Cheers in ‘89-90
5 years in a rowAll in the Family (1971-72 through 1975-76)
4 years in a rowGunsmoke (1957-58 through 1960-61)

Led by Peacock, SNF Continues to Set Streaming Records

Led by Peacock, NBC Sports Digital hit another viewership milestone for Sunday Night Football in 2024, delivering a full-season Average Minute Audience above 2 million viewers (2.2 million) for the first time across Peacock, NBCSports.com, the NBC Sports app, and NFL Digital properties – up 38% from the prior record (1.6 million) set in 2023, and nearly double the AMA in 2022 (1.2 million).

The streaming audience has grown such that NBC Sports Digital’s AMA of 2.2 million viewers for SNF topped the Fall primetime average (8:30-11:30 p.m. ET) of all linear cable networks over the 20 SNF nights this season (excludes Sat., Dec. 21 show, which was at 1 p.m. ET).

In addition:
· The Peacock Exclusive AFC Wild Card in Jan. 2024 (Miami Dolphins vs. Kansas City Chiefs) is the most-watched exclusive nationally streamed NFL playoff game, reaching more than 32 million viewers. Peacock has also streamed exclusive national coverage of two NFL regular-season games (one each in the 2023 and 2024 seasons).
· In Dec. 2024, Peacock exclusively streamed the EA SPORTS Madden NFL Cast of the Houston Texans-Kansas City Chiefs game, which featured a blend of video game elements and live action to present a first-of-its-kind live football experience.

Most Watched Games, NBC Sunday Night Football package, 2006-24 seasons

Game, DateAvg. Viewers*
Dallas at Washington, 12/30/1230.3 million
Baltimore at Kansas City, 9/5/2429.2 million
Minnesota at Detroit, 1/5/2528.5 million
Tampa Bay at New England, 10/3/2128.4 million
Chicago at Green Bay, 11/26/1527.8 million
Dallas at N.Y. Giants, 1/1/1227.7 million
Pittsburgh at Denver, 9/9/1227.6 million
Pittsburgh at New England, 9/10/1527.6 million
Detroit at Kansas City, 9/7/2327.5 million
Minnesota at New Orleans, 9/9/1027.5 million

*Viewership across NBC, Peacock, NBC Sports Digital, NFL Digital

ON THE FIELD

NBC has televised 354 regular-season primetime NFL games since NBC’s Sunday Night Football debuted on September 7, 2006. Among the notable facts and figures from the NBC SNF package (includes NFL Kickoff and Thanksgiving primetime games):

Games in the NBC SNF package have been played in 40 different stadiums

Stadiums Hosting Most Games in NBC SNF package:

Acrisure Stadium (Steelers)23
AT&T Stadium (Cowboys)23
Lambeau Field (Packers)23
Empower Field at Mile High (Broncos)18
Gillette Stadium (Patriots)18
Lincoln Financial Field (Eagles)18

New Stadiums Debuting on NBC’s Sunday Night Football

Lucas Oil Stadium (Colts)2008
AT&T Stadium (Cowboys)2009
Levi’s Stadium (49ers)2014
U.S. Bank Stadium (Vikings)2016
Mercedes-Benz Stadium (Falcons)2017
SoFi Stadium (Rams, Chargers)2020

Most NBC SNF Games, Since 2006, Team

Dallas Cowboys61
Green Bay Packers48
Pittsburgh Steelers46
Philadelphia Eagles42
New England Patriots39
New York Giants39

Most Played Matchups on NBC SNF, Since 2006

Cowboys-Eagles16
Cowboys-Giants13
Bears-Packers11
Ravens-Steelers10
Packers-Vikings8

Teams Playing Most Opponents on NBC SNF, Since 2006

The Pittsburgh Steelers have played 21 different NFL clubs/franchises on NBC SNF, the most in the league. Following are the clubs to have played at least 15 different franchises on SNF:

TeamSNF Opponents (Different Clubs)
Pittsburgh21
New England20
Green Bay19
Indianapolis18
Kansas City18
Dallas17
Denver15
Philadelphia15
Seattle15

Best Win % on NBC SNF, Since 2006, Team

Buffalo Bills9-3-0.750
New Orleans Saints17-6-0.739
Baltimore Ravens15-10-0.600
Kansas City Chiefs19-13-0.594
Arizona Cardinals6-4-1.591
Los Angeles Chargers9-6-0.600

Most SNF Games, Since 2006, Head Coach

Andy Reid49
Mike McCarthy45
Mike Tomlin44
Bill Belichick39
Jason Garrett32

Most SNF Victories, Since 2006, Head Coach

Andy Reid28
Mike Tomlin26
Bill Belichick22
Mike McCarthy22
Sean Payton17

Most SNF Games, Since 2006, Player

L.P. Ladouceur49
Jason Witten45
Mason Crosby43
Aaron Rodgers40
Tom Brady38

Most TDs Scored on NBC Sunday Night Football

Antonio Brown 23
Tyreek Hill21
Davante Adams19
Rob Gronkowski17
Jason Witten16

Most TD passes on NBC Sunday Night Football

Aaron Rodgers 87
Tom Brady73
Ben Roethlisberger68
Peyton Manning65
Drew Brees55
Tony Romo55

Most Passing Yards on NBC Sunday Night Football

Tom Brady11,269
Aaron Rodgers10,299
Ben Roethlisberger10,026
Eli Manning8,196
Peyton Manning7,682

Highest Passer Rating on SNF, Since 2006 (min. 5 games)

Jordan Love123.7
Drew Brees114.9
Kirk Cousins108.5
Aaron Rodgers105.1
Peyton Manning103.5
Russell Wilson101.4
Tony Romo97.7
Patrick Mahomes96.8

Most Game-Winning Drives (4th Q or OT) on SNF, Since 2006

Tom Brady8
Aaron Rodgers7
Ben Roethlisberger7
Tony Romo6
Jared Goff5
Patrick Mahomes5
Eli Manning5
Dak Prescott5

Most Rushing Yards on NBC Sunday Night Football

Ezekiel Elliott1,636
LeSean McCoy1,610
Aaron Jones, Sr.1,345
DeMarco Murray1,143
Joseph Addai1,064

Most Receiving Yards on NBC Sunday Night Football

Antonio Brown2,433
Jason Witten2,324
Travis Kelce2,093
Davante Adams1,715
Randall Cobb1,650

SNF CONFERENCE CALL – Tomorrow, Aug. 28 at Noon ET

Mike Tirico, Cris Collinsworth, Melissa Stark, coordinating producer Rob Hyland, and director Drew Esocoff will preview the Sunday Night Football season on a media conference call tomorrow, Thursday, Aug. 28, at Noon ET.

Media interested in participating should call 786-697-3501; Passcode: NBC Sports

For more information, click here.

-- NBC SPORTS –