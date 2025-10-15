NO. 13 NOTRE DAME HOSTS NO. 20 USC THIS SATURDAY AT 7:30 PM ET ON NBC AND PEACOCK; UNBEATEN NO. 3 INDIANA HOSTS MICHIGAN STATE SATURDAY AT 3:30 P.M. ET, EXCLUSIVELY ON PEACOCK

Iowa hosts Penn State, in Nittany Lions’ First Game under Interim Coach Terry Smith at 7 p.m. ET, Exclusively on Peacock

STAMFORD, Conn. – Oct. 15, 2025 – The Associated Press-ranked No. 13 Notre Dame Fighting Irish (4-2) host the No. 20 USC Trojans (5-1) in a historic rivalry matchup with College Football Playoff implications, this Saturday, Oct. 18 at 7:30 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock. Coverage begins with College Countdown at 7 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock.

Saturday’s coverage kicks off with the undefeated No. 3 Indiana Hoosiers (6-0) hosting the Michigan State Spartans at 3:30 p.m. ET, exclusively on Peacock. Coverage begins with Big Ten College Countdown at 3 p.m. ET on Peacock. Following Michigan State-Indiana, the Penn State Nittany Lions play their first game under interim head coach Terry Smith as they visit the Iowa Hawkeyes at 7 p.m. ET exclusively on Peacock.

Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock: No. 20 USC at No. 13 Notre Dame

No. 13 Notre Dame hosts No. 20 USC at Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend, Ind., this Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock, with live coverage beginning with College Countdown at 7 p.m. ET. In a rivalry dating back to 1926, Notre Dame leads the all-time series against the Trojans, 52-38-5, having won six of the previous seven matchups.

USC (5-1) defeated then-No. 15 Michigan, 31-13, on last week’s edition of Big Ten Saturday Night, behind running back King Miller’s 158 rushing yards and a touchdown. Wide receiver Makai Lemon hauled in nine receptions for 93 yards and a touchdown, while quarterback Jayden Maiava threw for 265 yards and two touchdowns in the win.

Notre Dame (4-2) defeated NC State, 36-7, last Saturday. Quarterback CJ Carr threw for 342 yards and two touchdowns, while running back Jeremiyah Love rushed for 86 yards and two touchdowns. Wide receivers Eli Raridon and Will Pauling recorded 109 and 105 receiving yards, respectively, in the win.

USC-Notre Dame will be called from Notre Dame Stadium by Noah Eagle (play-by-play), Todd Blackledge (analyst), and Kathryn Tappen (sidelines). Terry McAulay serves as the rules analyst.

Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET on Peacock: Michigan State at No. 3 Indiana

The No. 3 Indiana Hoosiers host the Michigan State Spartans at Memorial Stadium in Bloomington, Ind., this Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET on Peacock, with live coverage beginning with Big Ten College Countdown at 3 p.m. ET.

Michigan State (3-3) fell to UCLA, 38-13, last Saturday. Wide receiver Nick Marsh had seven receptions for 77 yards and a touchdown, while running back Makhi Frazier added 58 rushing yards in the matchup.

Indiana (6-0) defeated then-No. 3 Oregon, 30-20, on the road last Saturday as quarterback Fernando Mendoza threw for 215 yards and a touchdown. Running back Roman Hemby ran for 70 yards and two touchdowns, while wide receiver Elijah Sarratt had eight catches for 121 yards and a touchdown.

Michigan State-Indiana will be called by Dan Hicks (play-by-play), Jason Garrett (analyst), and Zora Stephenson (sidelines). Reggie Smith serves as the rules analyst.

Saturday at 7 p.m. ET on Peacock: Penn State at Iowa

The Penn State Nittany Lions visit the Iowa Hawkeyes at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Ia., this Saturday at 7 p.m. ET exclusively on Peacock.

Penn State (3-3) fell to Northwestern, 22-21, last Saturday. Wide receiver Devonte Ross had seven receptions for 115 yards, while running back Kaytron Allen added 90 rushing yards and a touchdown in the matchup.

Iowa (4-2) defeated Wisconsin, 37-0, on the road last Saturday as running back Kamari Moulton recorded 125 scrimmage yards (96 rushing, 29 receiving) and a touchdown. Running back Xavier Williams ran for 55 yards and two touchdowns in the win.

Penn State-Iowa will be called by Paul Burmeister (play-by-play), Michael Robinson (analyst), and Caroline Pineda (sidelines). Reggie Smith serves as the rules analyst.

Big Ten College Countdown

NBC Sports’ Big Ten College Countdown studio show begins at 3 p.m. ET (Peacock) leading into Michigan State-Indiana. College Countdown begins at 7 p.m. ET (NBC and Peacock) leading into USC-Notre Dame. The Big Ten College Countdown team features host Ahmed Fareed in studio alongside analysts Chris Simms and Joshua Perry, and college football insider Nicole Auerbach. Jordan Cornette hosts on-site in South Bend with analysts Matt Cassel and Michael Robinson. John Fanta provides game break updates.

Big Ten College Countdown will lead into Big Ten games on NBC/Peacock. In addition, College Countdown will lead into Notre Dame Football games on NBC/Peacock.

NBC Sports College Football Podcasts :

Rushing the Field with Nicole Auerbach and Joshua Perry presented by Xfinity returns for its second season with new episodes every Thursday morning and Saturday night. Auerbach and Perry will break down the biggest college football stories, preview the upcoming weekend slate, analyze the college football playoff picture, and cultivate a home for college sports fans who want the latest news, smart takes, and laughs. Each week’s episode will also air on NBC Sports NOW FAST Channel on Mondays at 7:30 p.m. ET.

NBC Sports’ 2025 Big Ten and Notre Dame Football games announced to date:

Date

Time (ET)

Matchup

Platform(s)

Sat., Oct. 18

3:30 p.m.

Michigan State at Indiana

Peacock

Sat., Oct. 18

7 p.m.

Penn State at Iowa

Peacock

Sat., Oct. 18

7:30 p.m.

USC at Notre Dame

NBC, Peacock

Sat., Nov. 8

7:30 p.m.

Navy at Notre Dame

NBC, Peacock

Sat., Nov. 22

3:30 p.m.

Syracuse at Notre Dame

NBC, Peacock

Fri., Nov. 28

7:30 p.m.

Indiana at Purdue

NBC, Peacock



The remaining NBC Sports’ Big Ten Football games will be announced during the season, with each matchup typically announced 12 days prior to the scheduled game date.

NBC Sports’ Big Ten Football package features Big Ten Saturday Night on NBC and Peacock – marking Big Ten Football’s first dedicated weekly primetime game on a national broadcast network.

Peacock will simulstream all of NBC Sports’ college football games and studio shows airing on the NBC broadcast network this season, including Big Ten Saturday Night and Notre Dame Football home games.

