NO. 23 USC VISITS NEBRASKA ON BIG TEN SATURDAY NIGHT THIS SATURDAY AT 7:30 PM ET ON NBC AND PEACOCK; ILLINOIS HOSTS RUTGERS AT NOON ET ON NBC AND PEACOCK

STAMFORD, Conn. – Oct. 28, 2025 – The Associated Press-ranked No. 23 USC Trojans (5-2) visit the Nebraska Cornhuskers (6-2) on Big Ten Saturday Night, this Saturday, Nov. 1 at 7:30 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock. Coverage begins with Big Ten College Countdown at 7 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock.

Saturday’s Big Ten college football coverage begins with the Illinois Fighting Illini hosting the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at Noon ET on NBC and Peacock.

Big Ten Saturday Night at 7:30 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock: No. 23 USC at Nebraska

USC visits Nebraska at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb., this Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock, with live coverage beginning with Big Ten College Countdown at 7 p.m. ET. USC leads the all-time series 5-0-1, having won four consecutive matchups.

USC is coming off a bye week, with their most recent matchup being a loss to No. 12 Notre Dame earlier this month. In that game, quarterback Jordan Maiava threw for 328 yards and two touchdowns, while wide receivers Ja’Kobi Lane had 111 receiving yards and a touchdown on six receptions. Maiava ranks 10th in the country in passing yards (2,180), while WR Makai Lemon is fifth in receiving yards (758).

Nebraska beat Northwestern, 28-21, last Saturday. Dylan Raiola threw for 141 yards and a touchdown while running back Emmett Johnson rushed for 124 yards and two scores. Johnson ranks fifth in the nation in rushing yards (837) and eighth in rushing attempts (146). With the win, Nebraska clinched bowl eligibility for the second consecutive season.

USC-Nebraska will be called from Memorial Stadium by Noah Eagle (play-by-play), Todd Blackledge (analyst), and Kathryn Tappen (sidelines). Terry McAulay serves as the rules analyst.

Saturday at Noon ET on NBC and Peacock: Rutgers at Illinois

Illinois hosts Rutgers at Memorial Stadium in Champaign, Ill., this Saturday at Noon ET on NBC and Peacock. Illinois leads the all-time series 6-3, having won four of the last five matchups.

Rutgers defeated Purdue, 27-24, to snap a four-game losing streak last Saturday. Athan Kaliakmanis, who ranks seventh in the country in passing yards (2,223), threw for 359 yards and a touchdown and added a score on the ground in the Big Ten win. Wide receiver KJ Duff had a season-high 241 receiving yards, the most receiving yards of any Rutgers player against a Big Ten opponent. Duff is now first in the Big Ten in receiving yards (761) and fourth in the nation.

Illinois lost to Washington, 42-25, on the road last Saturday. Luke Altmyer threw for 199 yards and two touchdowns and added 48 rushing yards. Wide receiver Hank Beatty had 73 receiving yards on six receptions in the loss.

Rutgers-Illinois will be called from Memorial Stadium by Paul Burmeister (play-by-play), Jason Garrett (analyst), and Zora Stephenson (sidelines). Reggie Smith serves as the rules analyst.

Big Ten College Countdown

NBC Sports’ Big Ten College Countdown studio show begins at 7 p.m. ET (NBC and Peacock) leading into USC-Nebraska. The Big Ten College Countdown team features host John Fanta in studio alongside analysts Chris Simms and Joshua Perry, and college football insider Nicole Auerbach. Analysts Matt Cassel and Michael Robinson will join from on-site in Lincoln.

Big Ten College Countdown will lead into Big Ten games on NBC/Peacock. In addition, College Countdown will lead into Notre Dame Football games on NBC/Peacock.

