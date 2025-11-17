NOTES & QUOTES FROM 2025 WEEK 11 EDITION OF FOOTBALL NIGHT IN AMERICA ON NBC AND PEACOCK

“Do I feel better about the Bills after today? Absolutely not. Offenses do whatever they want against them. I don’t think it’s realistic to go to the Super Bowl that way.” – Chris Simms on the Bills’ 44-32 win over the Buccaneers

“Why do we always have to look forward on these things? Can’t we just appreciate what the heck happened up there? (Josh Allen) was unbelievable today.” – Jason Garrett on Bills QB Josh Allen

“Tom (Brady) was the very best at taking advantage of one-on-one opportunities when Randy Moss was out there…It’s up to the quarterback to read his locker room and his players and it’s up to Jalen Hurts to get the ball to A.J. Brown.” – Rodney Harrison on the Eagles’ offense

ON EAGLES

McCourty on WR A.J. Brown and the Eagles’ offense: “This offense has so much talent but it’s not playing that way. I agree with A.J. Brown that it’s not sustainable. Talking to him pregame, he said, ‘All the guys here, they have my back.’ They have to be better and they know that.”

Harrison on A.J. Brown’s frustrations with the Eagles’ offense: “I played with Tom Brady. I played with Randy Moss. Tom was the very best at taking advantage of one-on-one opportunities when Randy Moss was out there…It’s up to the quarterback to read his locker room and his players and it’s up to Jalen Hurts to get the ball to A.J. Brown.”

Garrett on the Eagles’ offense: “If I’m calling plays for Philadelphia, I’d take advantage of the fact that the entire city of Detroit is going to be around the line of scrimmage trying to stop Saquon (Barkley) so you’re going to get some one-on-ones outside on early downs make some chunk plays to A.J. (Brown) and DeVonta (Smith) on the other side.”

Dungy: “I love what they do because it reminds me of what we did for seven years in Indianapolis. Line up. If they stop the pass, run it. If they gang the line of scrimmage, throw it. Let your weapons work.”

Harrison on the Eagles acquiring LB Jaelen Phillips: “I thought they knocked it out of the park. Not only does he rush the passer, but he stops the run.”

ON LIONS

Garrett on head coach Dan Campbell taking over offensive play calling: “I love the rhythm. They got some physicalness back to their football team. They took advantage of finding their one-on-ones outside to their playmakers. They look really good, but it’s a different challenge tonight.”

McCourty: “Once you replace the play-caller and now you’re calling the shots, if it doesn’t go well, there’s nowhere else to turn.”

Lions head coach Dan Campbell to Garrett on taking over play-calling duties: “It requires a little more trying to stay on top of the other two phases, making sure you’ve dotted all the Is and crossed all the Ts offensively for every situation that can come up so you give your guys an answer.”

Campbell to Garrett: “I’ve got a great staff and they help me big time. (Offensive coordinator) John Morton is still a huge part of what we do. He sets his game plan and he’s in my ear the whole time, as well as the other staff. It’s a little more time, but that’s part of the gig.”

Garrett on Campbell taking over play-calling duties: “I thought it was bold, but that is what Dan Campbell is all about. If he believes in something, he’s going to act on it. He just felt like they didn’t play with the rhythm he wanted them to play with, and he took charge of it. I love how physical they were last week. They complemented their plays really well, and he got his playmakers the ball. But the dynamic for him during the week and during the game is very different when you’re just the head coach and not calling the plays.”

Simms on Campbell’s offense last week: “There were more three-wide receiver sets, shifts in motions before the snap, and a concerted effort to throw the ball more to maybe their most explosive playmaker in Jameson Williams.”

KENNY EASLEY

Dungy on the passing of Hall of Fame safety Kenny Easley: “The toughest guy I’ve probably ever been around. We were in the 1984 Pro Bowl. He blew a guy up and separated his shoulder. He starts putting his pads back on. I said, ‘Kenny, what are you doing?’ and he said, ‘I’m going back in the game. I can’t let my teammates down.’ He played two and half quarters in the Pro Bowl with a separated shoulder.”

Harrison: “You talk about 1984, I was 12 years old…Kenny Easley was a guy I pretended to be because he made so many interceptions and he was just a phenomenal player.”

ON BILLS

Simms on the Bills after their win over the Buccaneers: “Do I feel better about the Bills after today? Absolutely not. There were very few throws made in rhythm. (Josh Allen) had to make the plays himself. Their defense is a concern. Offenses do whatever they want against them. I don’t think it’s realistic to go to the Super Bowl that way.”

Garrett on Allen’s performance: “Why do we always have to look forward on these things? Can’t we just appreciate what the heck happened up there? It was unbelievable today. It’s not the formula they want to play with. They have to stop the run. They have to spread it around on offense, but he was absolutely magnificent.”

ON CHIEFS

McCourty on the Chiefs’ issues after a loss to the Broncos: “It’s not much different than last year. We watched this Kansas City Chiefs team play close games all season, but they made the plays at the end. They played Denver last year and blocked a field goal to get the win. This year, it’s not happening. They’re not closing it off and that’s why they are losing games.”

ON BRONCOS

Garrett on Denver’s win over Kansas City with a game-winning field goal as time expired: “You got to give credit to Denver. Each week it seems like it’s ugly, and then at the end of the ballgame, Bo Nix somehow makes a play like he did today. It’s hard to win the number of games like they have in crunch time. They’re the AFC version of the Chicago Bears.”

ON STEELERS

Florio on QB Aaron Rodgers’ injury: “During the game, the team said it was his hand. After the game, head coach Mike Tomlin said it’s his wrist. I’m told he actually tried to come back in the game, but they didn’t let him play. They’re going to have imaging examinations tomorrow to determine the extent of the injury.”

ON BUCCANEERS

McCourty: “Just be patient. I know they’ve lost two in a row. They’re going to start to get guys healthy, their schedule’s going to make more sense with some easier games. They just don’t have enough firepower to beat the better teams right now.”

ON BEARS

Garrett after the Bears’ narrow win over the Vikings: “They’re this year’s version of the 2024 Commanders. They believe they’re going to win these games. Best team in the NFL in turnover ratio…They get to crunch time, they know they’re going to get it done.”

McCourty: “They’re not lucky, but I wouldn’t put them with the top teams in the NFL, but I think what they are doing is playing off each other…They’re finding ways to win. In the clutch fourth quarter, Caleb Williams is showing up.”

ON PANTHERS

Garrett on QB Bryce Young in the Panthers’ win over the Falcons: “Bryce Young was absolutely ridiculous in this ballgame. From the pocket, on the move. He was on fire.”

ON PACKERS

McCourty on the Packers’ win over the Giants: “This Green Bay offense is all about throws down the field. When they convert them, it looks good, and when they don’t, they struggle.”

Florio on RB Josh Jacobs’ ankle injury: “I’m told the initial examination was encouraging. X-rays were negative. He’ll have an MRI on Monday to determine the extent of the injury and if there’s any absence beyond this Sunday.”

ON SEAHAWKS

Simms on QB Sam Darnold’s struggle in the loss to the Rams: “The Rams’ defense is his Kryptonite. We remember the horrible game he had against them in the playoffs when he was with the Vikings (last season).”

