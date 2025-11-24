NOTES & QUOTES FROM 2025 WEEK 12 EDITION OF FOOTBALL NIGHT IN AMERICA ON NBC AND PEACOCK

“L.A. is playing the best football of anyone in the league right now.” – Tony Dungy on the Rams

“One of the greatest arms in the history of the sport. He doesn’t get credit for that. His instincts and feel for the game are incredible.” – Chris Simms on Rams QB Matthew Stafford

“It’s spectacular that the NFL players come out and say that their dream is to win a gold medal. I just don’t want to be the guy who has to pick the team for Team USA. That’s going to be a hard decision to make.” – Casey Wasserman to Mike Tirico on flag football at the LA 2028 Olympics

STAMFORD, Conn. – Nov. 23, 2025 – NBC Sports’ coverage of Week 12 of the 2025 NFL season continued tonight from SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif., with Football Night in America leading into coverage of Buccaneers-Rams on Sunday Night Football on NBC and Peacock.

Maria Taylor hosted FNIA from NBC Sports’ Studio 3 in Stamford, Conn. She was joined by former Dallas Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett, three-time Super Bowl Champion Devin McCourty, former NFL quarterback Chris Simms, NFL Insider Mike Florio, and fantasy sports industry pioneer Matthew Berry. Hall of Fame head coach Tony Dungy and two-time Super Bowl winner Rodney Harrison joined co-host Jac Collinsworth at the site of the game.

FNIA included an opening tease from Garrett’s interview with Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford with an appearance from Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher and high school teammate Clayton Kershaw, Dungy’s on-field interview with Buccaneers wide receiver Emeka Egbuka, Taylor’s FaceTime interview with Seahawks wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Ngijba, Los Angeles 2028 Olympic Games Chairman Casey Wasserman joining Tirico to discuss SoFi Stadium’s role in the Summer Games, and Garrett and McCourty sharing their personal connections to charities for the NFL’s My Cause My Cleats campaign.

Mike Tirico (play-by-play), Cris Collinsworth (analyst), Melissa Stark (sideline reporter) and Terry McAulay (rules analyst) are calling tonight’s game.

Following are highlights from tonight’s Week 12 edition of Football Night in America on NBC and Peacock :

ON RAMS

Dungy on the Los Angeles Rams: “I think L.A. is playing the best football of anyone in the league right now. They might not have the best team right now but they’re playing the best offensively, defensively, great schemes, and Matthew Stafford has been a wonderful leader.”

Harrison: “The Rams can be that one team that contends with the Eagles because of Davante Adams and they shored up that secondary.”

Garrett on Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford: “He’s exactly the kind of guy you want as your quarterback, your teammate, your friend. He’s just an amazing guy, and for me, toughness is line one with him. All those years in Detroit and now 17 years in, he’s playing as well as he’s ever played.”

Simms on Matthew Stafford: “One of the greatest arms in the history of the sport. He doesn’t get credit for that. In 2025, to play the way he does without being able to run or scramble, his instincts and feel for the game are incredible.”

Rams WR Davante Adams to Harrison on the Rams’ offense: “We simplify everything and we got a great coach that knows how to dial it up and scheme stuff to get people open.”

Adams to Harrison on Stafford: “He makes a mistake and you would think he had a good play. Anybody that can bounce back and shake off anything and stay poised, that’s his biggest superpower.”

ON BUCCANEERS

Dungy: “They’re beat up, they’re banged up, and they’re missing some key defensive players. I think they’ve got to score. Baker Mayfield is going to be under pressure tonight to produce touchdowns and not field goals.”

Buccaneers and former Ohio State wide receiver Emeka Egbuka to Dungy on the Buckeyes receiver room: “A lot of it is the mentality. You look around the league and everyone has all the physical tools to perform at this level. The guys who we take into the locker room and we take into the program at Ohio State are really the ones who are super competitive, want to thrive and want to get better each and every day.”

Egbuka to Dungy on Baker Mayfield helping him transition into NFL: “He’s helped me in every way. On and off the field, keeping a level head when we’re on the road and it gets rowdy. He helps in every fashion. (I’m) constantly picking his brain because he has a wealth of knowledge, he has a ton of experience in the league, and he’s someone who is really easy to rally behind.”

Harrison on Egbuka: “It’s hard to learn one position in the NFL. He came in and he had to learn all the wide receiver positions and do it at a high level. You couldn’t ask for more from a rookie. He’s been fantastic.”

Harrison on Mayfield: “Baker does such a good job of building confidence in these players and passing them the ball in those critical moments.”

ON CHIEFS

Garrett on Kansas City’s overtime win over Indianapolis: “Their backs were firmly pressed up against the wall and their defense showed up. Indianapolis was the best offense in the league coming in, and they shut down Jonathan Taylor, and most importantly, four three-and-outs to end the game.”

McCourty on Chiefs DT Chris Jones: “Your stars have to be stars in the biggest games. Chris Jones was disruptive. Not big in the stats, but when you watch the film, he caused a lot of chaos.”

Simms: “Andy Reid stayed about as patient with the run game as I’ve ever seen him.”

ON LIONS

McCourty on the Lions’ overtime win over the Giants: “Jahmyr Gibbs saved this team, but they have some issues. Pressure in the middle of that pocket is causing (Jared) Goff to be out of rhythm and that passing game has not looked good.”

ON SEAHAWKS

Seahawks wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba to Maria Taylor on what it means to set the single-season record for receiving yards for a Seahawk in only 11 games: “It’s a blessing. A lot of hard work in the offseason and I just want to thank the guys before me – the Doug Baldwins, the DK Metcalfs, Tyler Locketts, the Steve Largents, my teammates, Cooper Kupp. Just striving for greatness. The culture here is unbelievable. To have a title like that for now is a blessing and I don’t take it for granted.”

Smith-Njigba to Taylor on if he could reach 2,000 receiving yards this season: “It would mean more to me to get a ring honestly. A long playoff run and get a ring. That’s always been my main goal and all the other stuff just falls in my lap. I’m not going to lie though, it would be nice.”

ON CINCINNATI

Mike Florio on Bengals QB Joe Burrow potentially returning on Thursday for Cincinnati’s Thanksgiving night game: “I am told that nothing is set in stone as to whether or not he’ll be able to play. It’s to be determined based on how his body responds to practice but he wants to play.”

ON 2028 LOS ANGELES OLYMPICS

Chairman of LA 2028 Casey Wasserman to Mike Tirico on SoFi Stadium’s involvement: “(SoFi Stadium) will host the Parade of Nations, all the protocol, the lighting of the cauldron here at SoFi. You and I are actually underwater right now because we’re pretty much in a swimming pool. We’ll have swimming which will be the biggest swimming competition in the history of the Olympics. It will be spectacular.”

Wasserman to Tirico on the inaugural flag football tournament: “It’s spectacular that the NFL players come out and say that their dream is to win a gold medal. I just don’t want to be the guy who has to pick the team for Team USA. That’s going to be a hard decision to make.”

Wasserman to Tirico on the Rams’ $5 million donation towards 2028 Los Angeles Olympic tickets for local residents: “Our goal is to have one million tickets paid for by individuals, corporations, and philanthropy to provide for people in the community who otherwise couldn’t go. We want these Games not just to touch the communities but for them to experience the power and magic of the Olympic Games. We couldn’t be more thankful to Stan Kroenke and the Rams.”

