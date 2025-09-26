NOTES & QUOTES FROM THE 45TH RYDER CUP: DAY 1 AFTERNOON SESSION ON USA NETWORK

“They had an answer for everything the United States threw at them from the start. I have not seen a team come out and play the foursomes as well as Europe did this morning.” – Brandel Chamblee on Golf Central Live From the Ryder Cup

“Jon Rahm has turned into an absolute Ryder Cup force. Just when you thought Spaun and Scheffler were going to have a shot down the stretch, Rahm destroys it.” – Dan Hicks following Rahm’s birdie on No. 15

“This was about as quiet a crowd as I could have ever expected at a Ryder Cup in New York because of how they played.” – Chamblee on performance of U.S. team in the morning

“This European Team has got a lot of mettle.” – Paul McGinley

Sept. 26, 2025 – NBC Sports' coverage of the 45th Ryder Cup continued today from Bethpage Black Course in Farmingdale, N.Y., with the afternoon four-ball session. The Europeans lead the Ryder Cup by a score of 5 ½ - 2 ½ following Friday's play.

How To Watch – Saturday, September 27 – Sunday, September 28 (all times ET)



Date

NBC/Peacock *

Saturday, Sept. 27

7 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 28

Noon – 6 p.m.



*Note: All live coverage on NBC streams on NBCSports.com, the NBC Sports app, and Peacock

ON DAY 1

Chamblee: “Europe crowd-proofed New York. They had an answer for everything the United States threw at them from the start. I have not seen a team come out and play the foursomes as well as Europe did this morning...it was like every single pairing that Europe had had someone who played extraordinary...they came out, took care of business, and silenced this crowd.”

McGinley on Day 1: “Away from home, you’re looking for character and these guys played with character today...everything is driven toward playing better away from home in a very difficult environment. They played golf to an unbelievably high standard...Keegan Bradley and the U.S. may get some criticism and I think that’s unfair. Europe played phenomenal today.”

Chamblee: “This was about as quiet a crowd as I could have ever expected a morning at the Ryder Cup in New York because of how they played.”

McGinley on the morning session: “Watching the scoring here puts it in perspective, but the scoring of the Europeans this morning was sensational.”

McGinley on play of J.J. Spaun and Cameron Young: “I think Spaun and Young are two rookies that have really hit the ground running. You expect to see them get some play tomorrow, they look really comfortable out there.”

ON DECHAMBEAU/GRIFFIN VS. FLEETWOOD/ROSE

McGinley after Fleetwood made birdie on No. 11 to tie the match: “This next hour is going to be big in the context of winning this Ryder Cup, with a big lead this morning from Europe.”

Hicks: “Fleetwood has been just about flawless down the stretch this afternoon.”

Chamblee on DeChambeau: “He did some nice things in the afternoon but he struggled with his short irons...it was not a great day for Bryson, it was a decent day but he didn’t get a lot of help.”

ON THOMAS/YOUNG VS. ÅBERG/HØJGAARD

Faxon on Justin Thomas playing again in the afternoon session: “I like that Keegan is putting him back out there with Cameron Young, who has probably played more golf at Bethpage than any player in the field.”

ON BURNS/CANTLAY VS. MCILROY/LOWRY

McGinley on the match ending in a half point for each side: “That was a heavyweight title bout.”

Faxon on Cantlay hitting it into the greenside bunker on No. 18: “Awful. That’s the most unexpected thing I’ve seen all day. He’s been laser-like with his irons. Shocking.”

McGinley on birdie putts from McIlroy and Burns on No. 17: “This is about character. These guys know how to putt. This is about the moment and standing up for the moment.”

Hicks on Cantlay’s birdie putt miss on No. 14: “I don’t think anybody at Bethpage saw that coming.”

McGinley on Cantlay following birdie on No. 13: “Great match players recognize moments and seize them. Patrick Cantlay is definitely in that bucket of great match players.”

Hicks on McIlroy’s big reaction after making a birdie putt to win the 6th hole: “You don’t see it when he’s on his way to winning majors, you don’t see it when he’s on his way to winning all the tournaments that he’s won. It is a different emotion at a Ryder Cup.”

ON SCHEFFLER/SPAUN VS. MACINTYRE/RAHM

McGinley on Rahm after a birdie on No. 3: “There’s a reason why he goes out in these first games – it’s about personality more so than game as much as that’s important.”

