NOTES & QUOTES FROM GOLF’S 45TH RYDER CUP: DAY 1 MORNING SESSION ON USA NETWORK

“There’s nothing like this. It just takes every single emotion you’ve got, just turn the volume knob up to 11.” – Nick Faldo on the walk out to the first tee

“With the shape of the holes, it seemed that for Scottie’s left-to-right ball flight, the odd holes might have been a better start point for that duo.” – Notah Begay on the Scottie Scheffler/Russell Henley pairing

“They come out year after year, they stay together for a couple of Ryder Cups and they’re so strong…America just struggles to get long lasting partnerships.” – Faldo on Team Europe’s foursome pairings

NBC Sports' coverage of golf's 45th Ryder Cup began today from Bethpage Black Course in Farmingdale, N.Y., with the morning session foursomes on USA Network as the European team won the morning session, 3-1.

ON OPENING RYDER CUP WALK OUT AND FIRST TEE

Terry Gannon: “Welcome to a scene unlike any other in the game, the opening tee of the Ryder Cup…The buildup has been enormous. It is Europe vs. the USA, country vs. continent in a cauldron. It is the greatest spectacle in golf.”

Nick Faldo on the players’ walk out to the first tee: “There’s nothing like this. It just takes every single emotion you’ve got, just turn the volume knob up to 11. For Europe, you obviously just want to hang back, let them get over with it quietly and do your own thing. But it was a dream of mine to stand up and play golf in a stadium, I’ve never had this. This is incredible what the players have to go through.”

ON THE MORNING FOURSOMES SESSION

Faldo on captain Luke Donald and Team Europe after winning 3-1: “We pick really strong pairings, don’t we? They come out year after year, they stay together for a couple of Ryder Cups and they’re so strong…America just struggles to get long lasting partnerships.”

Notah Begay: “We’ve got a long way to go in this thing. It doesn’t look great now, but never give up hope for the Americans…The Americans have a great record in four ball, but they’re going to need to play some stellar golf this afternoon to get back into this.”

Faldo on Team USA heading into the afternoon: “America will now grapple in the Big Apple. I think they’re going to come out strong in the afternoon…That was a fabulous session for Europe.”

Begay on Keegan Bradley’s adjustments: “Heading into tomorrow’s session, you have to maybe try to find a slightly better pairing for (Scottie) Scheffler. You can’t keep Scheffler on the bench in any of these sessions because he’s just too good of a golfer…The only question mark maybe this afternoon was putting (Justin Thomas) back out in the four ball session. Did not play well from tee to green, did not putt well. There’s a big question mark about whether he can turn it around. But if anyone can, it’s Justin Thomas. He’s got a lot of heart, a lot of grit.”

Faldo on Luke Donald’s adjustments: “I’m impressed that Europe is able to swap players around – (Tommy) Fleetwood is going to go with (Justin) Rose and Rory (McIlroy) is going to go with Shane Lowry. It seems like (Donald) is able to put buddies together, everyone’s happy.”

ON DECHAMBEAU/THOMAS VS. HATTON/RAHM

Begay on Europe’s 4&3 win: “It was always going to a tough climb for the U.S. You had to take out one of their top two teams and I would consider the Hatton/Rahm duo right up there with McIlroy/Fleetwood.”

Faldo on Team Europe’s win on the 7th hole: “What an amazing moment. You’re stuck behind a branch, making a decision, and you win the hole. Wow, that’s a Ryder Cup moment…They’re going to write some great stories of those up and downs that we saw on six and seven.”

Gannon on DeChambeau’s opening drive on the first tee: “That’s how you get the crowd going! (For captain) Keegan Bradley, that was obviously the plan to put out Bryson DeChambeau and go after that opening green, a drivable par four, it worked.”

Begay on Bradley choosing DeChambeau to hit the first drive: “You know at some point you’re going to have to beat one of the best teams on the European side, so I thought it was a little bit of a risk but it’s off to a great start for Captain Bradley getting that huge tee shot out of DeChambeau.”

Jim ‘Bones’ Mackay on the atmosphere of the first hole: “It is incredible out here. Absolutely bonkers around this first green. When DeChambeau’s ball found the throat in front of the green, the place went absolutely nuts.”

ON HENLEY/SCHEFFLER VS. ÅBERG/FITZPATRICK

Begay on Europe’s 5&3 win: “(The Americans) really got off to a slow start and just never got into this match. There were some question marks around putting (Matt) Fitzpatrick out who had never won a foursomes match in his Ryder Cup career, and he just went out and played stellar golf alongside (Ludvig) Åberg.”

Smylie Kaufman on Team Europe’s reaction to Russell Henley teeing off on the first hole: “When they got to that first tee and they saw that Russell Henley was hitting first, it shocked the European team.”

Begay on Bradley’s decision to have Scheffler tee off on even holes: “It’s easy to question those sorts of things, but with the shape of the holes, it seemed that for Scottie’s left-to-right ball flight, the odd holes might have been a better start point for that duo.”

ON ENGLISH/MORIKAWA VS. FLEETWOOD/MCCILROY

Gannon on McIlroy and Fleetwood’s 5&4 win: “New York’s starting to look like Rome.”

Gannon: “Here’s the great thing, you come to a PGA TOUR event and McIlroy and Tommy Fleetwood, they are loved by crowds here. Not this week.”

ON CANTLAY/SCHAUFFELE VS. HOVLAND/MACINTYRE

Begay on Team USA’s 2 up win: “It certainly wasn’t easy. (Team USA) looked good with about six holes left and then Europe came back. But they responded in American fashion and came up with the W and now carry a little bit of momentum into that afternoon four ball session.”

