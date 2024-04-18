NOTRE DAME FOOTBALL BLUE-GOLD GAME STREAMS LIVE EXCLUSIVELY ON PEACOCK THIS SATURDAY, APRIL 20, AT 1 P.M. ET

Tony Simeone (Play-By-Play), Jason Garrett (Analyst), and Caroline Pineda (Reporter) to Call Blue-Gold Game from Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend, Ind.

Notre Dame Head Coach Marcus Freeman Will be Mic’d Up During Saturday’s Matchup

STAMFORD, Conn. – April 18, 2024 – Notre Dame Football’s 2024 Blue-Gold Game will stream live exclusively on Peacock this Saturday, April 20, at 1 p.m. ET from Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend, Ind.

Play-by-play commentator Tony Simeone will call the action from Notre Dame Stadium joined by analyst and former Dallas Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett. Caroline Pineda will report from the sideline.

Third-year Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman will be mic’d up for a portion of Saturday’s game.

Expected to take part in Saturday’s Blue-Gold Game are junior quarterback Steve Angeli, who led the Fighting Irish to a Sun Bowl victory over Oregon State in last season’s finale, and 2023 unanimous All-American safety Xavier Watts, who won last year’s Bronko Nagurski Trophy, annually awarded to the nation’s best defensive player.

NBC SPORTS COMMENTATORS

Play-by-play: Tony Simeone

Analyst: Jason Garrett

Reporters: Caroline Pineda



HOW TO WATCH – SATURDAY, APRIL 20

Streaming on Peacock: 1-3 p.m. ET (LIVE)

