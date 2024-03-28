PEACOCK STREAMS EXCLUSIVE LIVE COVERAGE OF BOXXER CARD FEATURING BRITISH HEAVYWEIGHT TITLE BOUT BETWEEN FABIO WARDLEY AND FRAZER CLARKE THIS SUNDAY, MARCH 31, AT 1 P.M. ET

British and Commonwealth Heavyweight Champion Wardley Faces Olympic Medallist Clarke Live from The O2 in London

Ben Whittaker Returns to Action at The O2 Taking on Leon Willings in a Light Heavyweight Showdown

STAMFORD, Conn. – March 28, 2024 – Peacock exclusively streams live coverage of this Sunday’s BOXXER card beginning at 1 p.m. ET as undefeated heavyweight rivals Fabio Wardley and Frazer Clarke meet in a 12-round bout for the British heavyweight title from The O2 in London.

Wardley (17-0, 16 KOs), who puts his British and Commonwealth Titles up for grabs this Sunday, enters the bout on a 16-fight KO streak following a TKO victory over David Adeleye in his last fight, which was part of the Tyson Fury-Francis Ngannou undercard in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on Oct. 28, 2023.

Tokyo Olympic bronze medallist Clarke (8-0, 6 KOS) topped former world title challenger Mariusz Wach last June before retiring domestic rival David Allen in the sixth-round in his most recent fight on September 2, 2023.

Sunday’s card also features welterweight rivals Florian Marku (13-0-1, 8 KOs) and Chris Kongo (14-2, 7 KOs) meeting in a scheduled 10-round bout.

Tokyo Olympic silver medallist Ben Whittaker (6-0, 45KOs) brings his unique style back to The O2 following his stoppage win over Khalid Garcia on Feb. 3, generating millions of views and global interest on social media with his show-stealing performance. Whittaker will take on Leon Willings (7-1, 2 KOs) in a light heavyweight showdown.

Cruiserweight rivals Viddal Riley (10-0, 6 KOs) and Mikael Lawal (17-1, 11 KOs) collide in a 10-round contest. Riley returns to action following a shut-out points win over Nathan Quarless to capture the English Cruiserweight Title last September. Lawal will be looking to get back to winning ways having lost his British Cruiserweight Title to Isaac Chamberlain in October.

Also on Sunday, rising super middleweight star Callum Simpson (13-0, 9 KOs) is back in action vs. Dulla Mbabe (34-13-1, 29 KOs). Simpson is the mandatory challenger for the British Super Middleweight Title held by Zak Chelli, but first will look to extend his unbeaten streak as he returns to London following a unanimous points win over Jose de Jesus Macias at York Hall in September.

BOXXER, the fastest growing boxing promotional company in the UK, and NBC Sports recently announced a media rights partnership that brings the biggest events and brightest stars in boxing to U.S. audiences. The bouts will stream LIVE exclusively in the United States on NBCUniversal’s streaming platform Peacock with select events airing on NBC.

NBC Sports has brought boxing to millions of viewers across the country beginning with the first-ever live televised fight in 1939, when Lou Nova defeated Max Baer at Yankee Stadium. Over the decades to follow, NBC Sports’ coverage of the sport showcased stars including Joe Louis, “Sugar” Ray Robinson, Rocky Marciano, Muhammad Ali, “Sugar” Ray Leonard, Marvin Hagler, and Larry Holmes.

Peacock’s expansive programming features live coverage including Big Ten Football and Basketball, Sunday Night Football, Notre Dame Football, Olympic and Paralympic Games, Premier League, NASCAR, NTT IndyCar Series, and much more. Peacock also offers daily sports programming on the NBC Sports channel.

