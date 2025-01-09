PEACOCK STREAMS EXCLUSIVE LIVE COVERAGE OF BOXXER CARD FEATURING SUPER-MIDDLEWEIGHT CHAMPIONSHIP BOUT BETWEEN CALLUM SIMPSON AND STEED WOODALL THIS SATURDAY, JAN. 11, AT 2:30 P.M. ET

Undefeated Simpson (15-0) Defends British and Commonwealth Super-Middleweight Belts Against Challenger Woodall (19-2-1)

Undefeated Caroline Dubois Puts WBC Lightweight World Championship on the Line vs. Jessica Camara

STAMFORD, Conn. – Jan. 9, 2025 – Peacock exclusively streams live coverage of this Saturday’s BOXXER card beginning at 2:30 p.m. ET featuring a Super-Middleweight Championship bout as British and Commonwealth champion Callum Simpson takes on Steed Woodall from Canon Medical Arena in Sheffield, England.

Simpson (15-0, 10 KOs) picked up the British and Commonwealth Super-Middleweight belts by defeating Zak Chelli by unanimous decision from Barnsley FC’s Oakwell Stadium last summer. Woodall (19-2-1, 12 KOs) is coming off the biggest win of his career, topping the previously undefeated and former IBO champion Lerrone Richards by knockout last June.

In the chief support contest, Caroline Dubois (10-0, 5 KOs), the sister of world heavyweight champion Daniel Dubois, defends her newly won WBC Lightweight World Championship belt against Canada’s Jessica Camara (14-4, 3 KOs).

Saturday’s undercard features a Light Heavyweight showdown between Billy Deniz (12-0, 5 KOs) and Mickey Ellison (15-7, 5 KOs), Sam Hickey (1-0) and Lewis Howells (3-1) meeting in a Middleweight bout, and more.

BOXXER, the fastest growing boxing promotional company in the UK, and NBC Sports recently announced a media rights partnership that brings the biggest events and brightest stars in boxing to U.S. audiences. The bouts will stream LIVE exclusively in the United States on NBCUniversal’s streaming platform Peacock with select events airing on NBC.

NBC Sports has brought boxing to millions of viewers across the country beginning with the first-ever live televised fight in 1939, when Lou Nova defeated Max Baer at Yankee Stadium. Over the decades to follow, NBC Sports’ coverage of the sport showcased stars including Joe Louis, “Sugar” Ray Robinson, Rocky Marciano, Muhammad Ali, “Sugar” Ray Leonard, Marvin Hagler, and Larry Holmes.

Peacock’s expansive programming features live coverage including Sunday Night Football, Big Ten football and basketball, Notre Dame Football, Premier League, the Olympic and Paralympic Games, the U.S. Women’s and Men’s National Teams soccer matches (in Spanish), golf, NBA and WNBA coming in 2025-26, and much more. Peacock also offers daily sports programming on the NBC Sports channel.

ABOUT BOXXER

BOXXER is a next-generation professional boxing promotion and the exclusive provider of boxing content to Sky Sports, the UK’s biggest sports television platform. We believe in the power of boxing and the next generation. Founded by the youngest licensed boxing promoter in the UK, Ben Shalom, our focus is to bring inclusivity, innovation and entertainment to one of the oldest sports in the world.

ABOUT NBC SPORTS

NBC Sports connects people to the moments that matter most and serves sports fans 24/7 with premier live events, insightful studio shows, and compelling original programming. As the sports division of NBCUniversal, NBC Sports presents premier content across linear platforms NBC, USA Network, GOLF Channel, as well numerous digital sites, including Peacock. NBC Sports possesses an unparalleled collection of media rights agreements, partnering with some of the most prestigious sports properties in the world: the International Olympic Committee and United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee, the NFL, Big Ten Conference, NASCAR, PGA TOUR, Notre Dame, The R&A, PGA of America, USGA, Churchill Downs, Premier League, Tour de France, and many more. It also consists of NBC Sports Next, a subdivision of NBC Sports and home to all NBCUniversal digital applications in sports and technology within its three groups: Youth & Recreational Sports, Golf, and Betting & Gaming.

