PEACOCK STREAMS EXCLUSIVE LIVE COVERAGE OF BOXXER CARD FEATURING UNDEFEATED ADAM AZIM VS. OHARA DAVIES IN LIGHTWEIGHT CLASH FROM LONDON THIS SATURDAY, OCT. 19, AT 2 P.M. ET

EBU European Super Lightweight Title Holder Azim Puts Undefeated Record on the Line vs. British Rival Davies in Lightweight Bout

Saturday’s Undercard from London’s Copper Box Arena Features ‘Super’ Dan Azeez Facing Unbeaten Lewis Edmondson in Title Bout for Vacant British Light Heavyweight Belt

STAMFORD, Conn. – Oct. 17, 2024 – Peacock exclusively streams live coverage of this Saturday’s BOXXER card beginning at 2 p.m. ET as former sparring partners Adam Azim and Ohara Davies meet in a lightweight clash from Copper Box Arena in London.

Azim (11-0, 8 KOs), the fastest European champion in history and one of world boxing’s brightest young stars at 22 years old, puts his undefeated record on the line this weekend in London. In his most recent fight, Azim defeated Enock Poulsen by KO at Wembley Arena on Feb. 3, marking the first defence of his EBU European Super Lightweight title.

Davies (25-3, 18 KOs), a former Super Lightweight champion, looks to rebound from a loss by TKO to Ismael Barroso in his last bout on Jan. 6. Davies and Azim know each other well, having boxed together at the famous Peacock Gym in East London.

Saturday’s undercard features former British, Commonwealth and European Light Heavyweight Champion ‘Super’ Dan Azeez (20-1-1, 13 KOs) taking on Lewis Edmonson (9-0, 3 KOs) for the British Light Heavyweight title, plus a bout for the vacant IBO World Welterweight title between Michael McKinson (26-1, 4 KOs) and Tulani Mbenge (20-2, 15 KOs).

BOXXER, the fastest growing boxing promotional company in the UK, and NBC Sports recently announced a media rights partnership that brings the biggest events and brightest stars in boxing to U.S. audiences. The bouts will stream LIVE exclusively in the United States on NBCUniversal’s streaming platform Peacock with select events airing on NBC.

NBC Sports has brought boxing to millions of viewers across the country beginning with the first-ever live televised fight in 1939, when Lou Nova defeated Max Baer at Yankee Stadium. Over the decades to follow, NBC Sports’ coverage of the sport showcased stars including Joe Louis, “Sugar” Ray Robinson, Rocky Marciano, Muhammad Ali, “Sugar” Ray Leonard, Marvin Hagler, and Larry Holmes.

