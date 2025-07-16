PEACOCK’S EXCLUSIVE LIVE START-TO-FINISH COVERAGE OF EVERY STAGE OF THE 112TH TOUR DE FRANCE CONTINUES WITH STAGE 12 TOMORROW, THURSDAY, JULY 17 AT 6:30 A.M. ET

American Matteo Jorgenson (Team Visma | Lease a Bike) Enters Stage 12 in Fifth Place in General Classification; Defending and Three-Time Champion Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) Sits 29 Seconds Behind Ben Healy (EF Education – EasyPost) for Yellow Jersey

NBC Presents Encore Coverage of Stage 15 this Sunday, July 20 at 2 p.m. ET Following Live Coverage on Peacock (6:30 a.m. ET)

All 21 Stages of Tour de France Live Across Peacock with Select Coverage on NBC; Final Stage Exclusively on Peacock on Sunday, July 27, at 9:30 a.m. ET

Peacock to Stream Daily Tour de France Pre-Race Shows

STAMFORD, Conn. – July 16, 2025 – NBC Sports’ live coverage of the 112th Tour de France continues exclusively on Peacock this week as the Tour enters Stage 12 tomorrow, Thursday, July 17 at 6:30 a.m. ET.

Defending and three-time champion Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) of Slovenia is in second place after Stage 11, sitting 29 seconds behind Ireland’s Ben Healy (EF Education – EasyPost) for the yellow jersey and the general classification lead. American Matteo Jorgenson (Team Visma | Lease a Bike) enters Stage 12 in fifth place, two minutes and six seconds behind Healy.

Daily live coverage of the Tour de France, featuring all 21 stages, concludes in the French capital in Paris’ Champs-Élysées with the final stage on Sunday, July 27 at 9:30 a.m. ET on Peacock.

This Sun., July 20, NBC will present encore coverage of Stage 15 at 2 p.m. ET (following live Stage 15 coverage on Peacock at 6:30 a.m. ET). NBC will present live coverage of Stage 20 (Saturday, July 26) at 8 a.m. ET, as well as encore coverage of Stage 15 (Sunday, July 20), the penultimate Stage 20 (Saturday, July 26), and the final Stage 21 (Sunday, July 27) at 2 p.m. ET.

Coverage throughout each day of the 21-stage event begins with the Tour de France Pre-Race Show on Peacock, followed by live race coverage.

Peacock will stream live start-to-finish coverage of every stage of the 2025 Tour de France, as well as full-stage replays, highlights, stage recaps, rider interviews, and more.

Following each stage, NBC Sports NOW will stream one-hour Daily Recaps, featuring highlights and daily special episodes of Tour de France: Beyond the Podium, providing analysis of the day’s stage and looking ahead to the next day’s live coverage on Peacock.

COMMENTATORS

NBC Sports’ cycling play-by-play caller Phil Liggett, universally known as the ‘voice of cycling,’ covers his 53rd Tour de France alongside analyst Bob Roll. Liggett and Roll will be on-site at each stage, along with reporters Steve Porino and former professional cyclist Christian Vande Velde.

Paul Burmeister hosts daily pre-race and post-race studio coverage alongside analysts Brent Bookwalter and Tejay van Garderen.

NBC SPORTS CYCLING SOCIAL MEDIA

Fans can keep up with the Tour de France through NBC Sports’ social media platforms throughout the race, including, interviews, video clips, up-to-date news reports and stories from around the cycling world via @NBCSCycling on X and the NBC Sports Cycling Facebook page. In addition, fans can visit NBCSports.com/cycling for a live stream schedule, stage maps, results, routes and more.

NBC SPORTS’ 2025 TOUR DE FRANCE SCHEDULE

(subject to change, all times ET)***All live coverage on NBC is also available on the NBC Sports app:

Date Time Stage Platform Thurs., July 17 6:30 a.m. Stage 12: Auch / Hautacam (LIVE) Peacock Fri., July 18 6:30 a.m. Stage 13: Loudenvielle / Peyragudes (LIVE) Peacock Sat., July 19 6 a.m. Stage 14: Pau / Luchon-Superbagnères (LIVE) Peacock Sun., July 20 6:30 a.m. Stage 15: Muret / Carcassonne (LIVE) Peacock 2 p.m. Stage 15: Muret / Carcassonne (Encore) NBC Tues., July 22 6 a.m. Stage 16: Montpellier / Mont Ventoux (LIVE) Peacock Wed., July 23 7 a.m. Stage 17: Bollène / Valence (LIVE) Peacock Thurs., July 24 6 a.m. Stage 18: Vif / Courchevel Col de la Loze (LIVE) Peacock Fri., July 25 7 a.m. Stage 19: Albertville / La Plagne (LIVE) Peacock Sat., July 26 6 a.m. Stage 20: Nantua / Pontarlier (LIVE) Peacock 8 a.m. Stage 20: Nantua / Pontarlier (LIVE) Peacock, NBC 2 p.m. Stage 20: Nantua / Pontarlier (Encore) NBC Sun. July 27 9:30 a.m. Stage 21: Mantes-la-Ville/ Paris Champs-Élysées (LIVE) Peacock 2 p.m. Stage 21: Mantes-la-Ville/ Paris Champs-Élysées (Encore) NBC

