PGA OF AMERICA, NBC SPORTS AND USA SPORTS EXTEND MEDIA RIGHTS AGREEMENT THROUGH 2033

Extension Includes 2033 Ryder Cup at The Olympic Club in San Francisco

Agreement Encompasses KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, Senior PGA Championship and PGA Professional Championship

STAMFORD, Conn., and FRISCO, Texas – March 2, 2026 – The PGA of America, NBC Sports and USA Sports have extended their media rights agreement through 2033, inclusive of the Ryder Cup, KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, Senior PGA Championship, and the PGA Professional Championship.

The extension of the current agreement, which runs through 2031, is highlighted by the 2033 Ryder Cup at The Olympic Club in San Francisco, Calif., with live event and studio coverage continuing to air across NBC Sports (NBC and Peacock) and USA Sports (USA Network and Golf Channel) platforms.

NBC/Peacock will also continue coverage of the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship through 2033. Golf Channel will continue to provide coverage of the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship as well as exclusive presentations of the Senior PGA Championship and the PGA Professional Championship.

“Extending our partnership with NBC Sports and USA Sports through 2033 reflects the strength of our collaboration and our shared vision for the future of the game,” said Terry Clark, PGA of America CEO. “Together, we will deliver comprehensive coverage of the Ryder Cup, KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, Senior PGA Championship and PGA Professional Championship, presenting each at the highest level while elevating our major championships and marquee events as defining stages for the game, our partners and the communities we serve. We will continue showcasing the exceptional talent of PGA of America Golf Professionals and celebrating the very best in championship golf.”

“We are excited to continue our partnership with the PGA of America and USA Sports, and look forward to presenting one of the most intense international rivalries in sports at the historic Olympic Club, in the Ryder Cup’s first competition in the Bay Area,” NBC Sports Executive Vice President, Programing and Rights Management Justin Byczek.

“USA Sports has a rich history with the PGA of America and the Ryder Cup, dating back to USA Network’s exclusive live coverage of the 1989 Ryder Cup at The Belfry,” said Matt Hong, President of USA Sports. “We’re proud to extend our partnership with the PGA of America and NBC Sports, continuing USA Network’s legacy with the Ryder Cup and showcasing the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, the Senior PGA Championship, and the PGA Professional Championship on Golf Channel to viewers across the United States.”

In addition to live event and championship programming, Golf Channel’s critically acclaimed studio coverage, including Live From and Golf Central, will continue to surround the Ryder Cup, KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, Senior PGA Championship and PGA Professional Championship with live analysis and news coverage.

About the PGA of America

The PGA of America is one of the world’s largest sports organizations, composed of more than 30,000 PGA of America Golf Professionals who love the game, are expert coaches, operators and business leaders, and work daily to drive interest, inclusion and participation in the sport. The PGA of America owns and operates numerous championships and events, including major championships for men, women, seniors and the Ryder Cup, one of the world’s foremost sporting events. For more information, visit PGA.com and follow us on X, Instagram and Facebook.

About NBC Sports



NBC Sports connects sports fans to the moments that matter most with premier live events, insightful studio shows, and compelling original programming. As the sports division of NBCUniversal, NBC Sports produces, programs, and promotes premier content across numerous linear and digital platforms, including NBC and Peacock. NBC Sports presents events from many of the world’s most prestigious properties, including the International Olympic Committee, International Paralympic Committee, United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee, the NFL, NBA, WNBA, Major League Baseball, Notre Dame, Big Ten Conference, Big East Conference, Big 12 Conference, NASCAR, PGA TOUR, USGA, PGA of America, The R&A, Churchill Downs, Premier League, and many more. It is renowned for making big events bigger and has produced some of the most-watched sporting events in U.S. media history, including Olympic Games, Super Bowls, and Sunday Night Football, primetime television’s No. 1 show for 14 consecutive years.

About USA Sports



USA Sports is home to premier sporting events airing on USA Network, Golf Channel, and CNBC across the calendar year, including NASCAR, PGA TOUR, Premier League, WWE, WNBA, Pac-12 Football and Basketball, USGA, R&A, LPGA Tour, PGA of America, Atlantic 10 Basketball, DP World Tour, Augusta National, League One Volleyball (LOVB), and more. Golf Channel – the first-ever single-sport cable network which was founded in 1995 – delivers comprehensive live golf tournament, studio and shoulder programming and is the television home of the sport and industry in the United States. USA Sports is a division of VERSANT (Nasdaq: VSNT), an industry-changing media and entertainment business with a powerful portfolio of iconic and innovative brands, including USA Network, CNBC, MS NOW, Oxygen, E!, SYFY and Golf Channel, along with digital assets Fandango, Rotten Tomatoes, GolfNow, GolfPass and SportsEngine.

About Golf Channel

Golf Channel – the first-ever single-sport cable network which was founded in 1995 – delivers comprehensive live golf tournament, studio and shoulder programming. Golf Channel features more live coverage of the sport than all other U.S. television networks combined, including events across the PGA TOUR, LPGA Tour, USGA, R&A, DP World Tour, NCAA, and the Olympics, as well as news coverage via live morning programming and tentpole studio shows including Golf Today, Golf Central and the network’s critically-acclaimed Live From on-site pre- and post-round show at high-profile golf events.

