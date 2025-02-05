PGA TOUR WM PHOENIX OPEN AND LPGA TOUR FOUNDERS CUP HEADLINE THIS WEEK’S LIVE GOLF COVERAGE ON GOLF CHANNEL

More Than 75 Hours of Live Tournament and Studio Coverage on GOLF Channel This Week; Golf Central and Golf Today On-Site at 16th Hole of WM Phoenix Open

WM Phoenix Open on GOLF Channel – Thursday-Friday at 4 p.m. ET, Saturday-Sunday at 1 p.m. ET

LPGA Tour Founders Cup Presented by U.S. Virgin Islands – Thursday-Sunday on GOLF Channel, Beginning Thursday at 11 a.m. ET

PGA TOUR Champions Trophy Hassan II from Morocco – Thursday-Saturday at 8 a.m. ET on GOLF Channel

Good Good GolfNow Desert Knockout Presented by Underdog – Live Tonight at 8 p.m. ET Exclusively on GOLF Channel, Begins 7 p.m. ET on Good Good Golf YouTube

STAMFORD, Conn. – Feb. 5, 2025 – GOLF Channel presents more than 75 hours of live tournament and studio coverage this week, highlighted by the PGA TOUR’s WM Phoenix Open at TPC Scottsdale Stadium Course in Scottsdale, Ariz., and the LPGA Tour’s Founders Cup Presented by the U.S. Virgin Islands at Bradenton Country Club in Bradenton, Fla.

This week’s coverage on GOLF Channel also features the live debut of knockout-style golf on national television tonight under the lights with the Good Good GolfNow Desert Knockout presented by Underdog on at 8 p.m. ET, as well as the PGA TOUR Champions Trophy Hassan II from Morocco and the DP World Tour Commercial Bank Qatar Masters.

PGA TOUR: WM PHOENIX OPEN

Packed stands and boisterous crowds will set the tone for “The People’s Open” at this week’s WM Phoenix Open at the Stadium Course at TPC Scottsdale, known for its rowdy 16th hole par-3, which is the only fully enclosed stadium hole on the PGA TOUR.

The field features World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler and Jordan Spieth teeing it up for the second straight week after returning from injury, as well as defending champion Nick Taylor, Justin Thomas, and Rickie Fowler. Scheffler won the WM Phoenix Open in back-to-back years in 2022 and 2023 and finished T-3 in 2024.

Coverage on GOLF Channel begins at 4 p.m. ET on Thursday and Friday, with lead-in coverage on Saturday and Sunday beginning at 1 p.m. ET. Wednesday’s Golf Today and all Golf Central on-site studio coverage will originate from alongside the iconic 16th hole all week long. Wednesday’s coverage also features On The Range live at 5:30 p.m. ET.

GOLF Channel Broadcast Team



Play by Play : Terry Gannon

: Analyst : Frank Nobilo

: Holes : Curt Byrum

: On-Course : Smylie Kaufman / Arron Oberholser

: / Interviews: Kira K. Dixon

Golf Central/ Golf Today Studio Team



Host : Rich Lerner / Damon Hack

: Analyst : Brandel Chamblee / Paige Mackenzie / Arron Oberholser

: Arron Oberholser Reports: Kira K. Dixon

Golf Central Schedule



Day

Golf Central

Wednesday

3-5 / 6:30-8 p.m.

Thursday

2-4 / 8-9 p.m.

Friday

2-4 / 8-9 p.m.

Saturday

11 a.m. – 1 p.m. / 6:30-7:30 p.m.

Sunday

12-1 p.m. / 6-6:30 p.m.



Note: all times ET, post-round coverage begins following conclusion of play

Notable Players This Week



Scottie Scheffler

Jordan Spieth

Nick Taylor

Justin Thomas

Rickie Fowler

Tom Kim

Hideki Matsuyama

LPGA TOUR: FOUNDERS CUP PRESENTED BY U.S. VIRGIN ISLANDS

The 2025 LPGA Tour season continues this week with the Founders Cup Presented by U.S. Virgin Islands, which honors the 13 founders of the LPGA Tour. This marks the first time the event is being held at Bradenton Country Club in Bradenton, Fla., after the past three years at Upper Montclair Country Club in New Jersey. A Lim Kim won last week’s season opener, the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions, by two shots over last year’s Rolex Player of the Year Nelly Korda.

Thursday-Friday coverage on GOLF Channel begins at 11 a.m. ET. Saturday-Sunday coverage begins at 2 p.m. ET on NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app and continues on GOLF Channel at 3 p.m. ET.

GOLF Channel Broadcast Team



Play by Play : Grant Boone

: Analyst : Morgan Pressel

: Holes : Tom Abbott

: On-Course: Karen Stupples

Notable Players This Week



Nelly Korda

Lydia Ko

Brooke Henderson

Hannah Green

Minjee Lee

Lauren Coughlin

PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS: TROPHY HASSAN II

The PGA TOUR Champions travels to Royal Golf Dar Es Salam in Morocco this week for the Trophy Hassan II. The field includes Ernie Els, who won the season opener in Hawaii, as well as David Duval, Steven Alker, Padraig Harrington, Retief Goosen and Jose Maria Olazabal. Coverage airs Thursday-Saturday on GOLF Channel beginning at 8 a.m. ET.

DP WORLD TOUR: COMMERCIAL BANK QATAR MASTERS

The DP World Tour continues its season at Doha Golf Club in Qatar with the Commercial Bank Qatar Masters. The field includes Callum Tarren, Dylan Frittelli, Kieta Nakajima, and Brandon Wu. Thursday-Friday coverage on GOLF Channel begins at 4 a.m. ET. Saturday’s third round coverage begins at 4:30 a.m. ET, and final round coverage begins at 3:30 a.m. ET on Sunday.

GOOD GOOD GOLFNOW DESERT KNOCKOUT PRESENTED BY UNDERDOG – LIVE ON WEDNESDAY AT 8 P.M. ET EXCLUSIVELY ON GOLF CHANNEL, BEGINS 7 P.M. ET ON GOOD GOOD GOLF YOUTUBE

Knockout-style golf makes its national TV debut tonight live under the lights in primetime when GOLF Channel presents the Good Good GolfNow Desert Knockout presented by Underdog on Wednesday, Feb. 5, at 8 p.m. ET, from Grass Clippings Rolling Hills in Tempe, Ariz.

The Good Good GolfNow Desert Knockout will feature 12 players split into six teams of two in a double-knockout format. The field features members of Good Good Golf – including fBrad Dalke, Garrett Clark, and Bubbie Broders – as well as eSports legend and golf enthusiast Nadeshot, content creator Zach King, and comedian Andrew Santino. In the knockout format, the group plays successive holes and eliminates the worst score until a winner is determined.

George Savaricas will call the Good Good GolfNow Desert Knockout alongside on-course reporters Johnson Wagner and Karol Priscilla.

The Good Good GolfNow Desert Knockout begins live at 7 p.m. ET on Good Good Golf’s YouTube channel before live coverage transitions exclusively to GOLF Channel at 8 p.m. ET. Additionally, Wednesday’s live 6:30 p.m. ET edition of Golf Central from the WM Phoenix Open at TPC Scottsdale will feature live look-ins from Grass Clippings.

5 CLUBS ON GOLF CHANNEL PRESENTED BY SENTRY AND THE GOLF CHANNEL PODCAST WITH REX AND LAV KICK OFF NETWORK’S MORNING BLOCK ON MONDAYS AT 8 A.M. ET

GOLF Channel’s new morning programming block begins live on Mondays at 8 a.m. ET with long-time GOLF Channel personality Gary Williams hosting 5 Clubs on GOLF Channel Presented by Sentry, followed by the popular GOLF Channel Podcast with Rex and Lav – hosted by GOLFChannel.com senior writers Rex Hoggard and Ryan Lavner – airing Mondays at 9 a.m. ET.

Williams’s guests during the first few weeks of 5 Clubs on GOLF Channel have included Nelly Korda, Bryson DeChambeau, Scott Van Pelt, and Andy Roddick. The show will also feature additional members of the 5 Clubs team, including former PGA TOUR players and analysts Johnson Wagner and Brendan De Jonge, Emmy-nominated broadcaster and golf enthusiast Jay Bilas, renowned golf architect Gil Hanse, broadcaster and former collegiate golfer Emma Carpenter, and SiriusXM PGA TOUR Radio’s Taylor Zarzour. 5 Clubs on GOLF Channel airs live Monday-Wednesday at 8 a.m. ET.

The GOLF Channel Podcast with Rex and Lav sees the two longtime scribes discuss and debate the latest news and biggest storylines in an informative, entertaining, and nuanced way. The program will air regularly on Monday mornings at 9 a.m. ET, following 5 Clubs on GOLF Channel.

All GOLF Channel coverage also streams on NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app via authentication, giving consumers additional value to their subscription service, and making high-quality content available to MVPD customers both in and out of the home and on multiple platforms.



