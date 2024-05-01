PGA TOUR’S CJ CUP BYRON NELSON HEADLINES LIVE GOLF COVERAGE ACROSS GOLF CHANNEL AND PEACOCK THIS WEEK

PGA TOUR’s CJ Cup Byron Nelson Begins Tomorrow at 4 p.m. ET on GOLF Channel and Peacock

PGA TOUR Champions’ Insperity Invitational from The Woodlands Country Club in Texas Begins Friday at 12:30 p.m. ET on GOLF Channel and Peacock

2024 DP World Tour Season Continues with Volvo China Open – Live Coverage Begins Tonight at 1 a.m. ET on GOLF Channel

NCAA Division I Men’s Golf Championship Selection Show Presented Exclusively on GOLF Channel Today at 2 p.m. ET

Final Round of the PGA Professional Championship Live Today at 4 p.m. ET on GOLF Channel

New Episodes of the GOLF Channel Podcast with Rex & Lav

STAMFORD, Conn. – May 1, 2024 – The PGA TOUR returns to Texas this week, where players including Jordan Spieth and defending champion Jason Day will compete in the tournament named after World Golf Hall of Famer Byron Nelson, headlining this week’s golf coverage across GOLF Channel and Peacock.

PGA TOUR: CJ CUP BYRON NELSON

The PGA TOUR’s CJ Cup Byron Nelson takes place this week at TPC Craig Ranch in McKinney, Texas. Former World No. 1 Jason Day looks to defend his title at this week’s event against a competitive field that features three-time major winner Jordan Spieth and 2013 Masters champion Adam Scott.

Live coverage is presented on Thursday and Friday from 4-7 p.m. ET on GOLF Channel and Peacock, while lead-in coverage on Saturday and Sunday will air from 1-3 p.m. ET on GOLF Channel and Peacock.

GOLF Channel & Peacock Broadcast Team

Play by Play : Terry Gannon

: Analyst : Johnson Wagner

: Holes : Tom Abbott

: On-Course: Colt Knost / Arron Oberholser

How To Watch – Thursday, May 2 – Sunday, May 5 (all times ET)

· TV – GOLF Channel

· Streaming – Peacock, NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app

Day GOLF Channel/Peacock Thursday 4-7 p.m. Friday 4-7 p.m. Saturday 1-3 p.m. Sunday 1-3 p.m.

Notable Players This Week

· Jordan Spieth

· Jason Day

· Adam Scott

· Sungjae Im

· Si Woo Kim

· Matt Kuchar

· Nick Dunlap

· Ryan Fox

PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS: INSPERITY INVITATIONAL

The PGA TOUR Champions travels to The Woodlands, Texas, this week for the Insperity Invitational at The Woodlands Country Club. Steven Alker looks to win this event for the third straight year while Bernhard Langer, who suffered a torn Achilles back in February, aims to make his return to competition at this week’s event.

Live coverage begins Friday at 12:30 p.m. ET on GOLF Channel and Peacock. Weekend coverage gets underway at 3 p.m. ET on GOLF Channel and Peacock on both days.

How To Watch – Friday, May 3 – Sunday, May 5 (all times ET)

· TV – GOLF Channel

· Streaming – Peacock, NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app

Day GOLF Channel/Peacock Friday 12:30-3:30 p.m. Saturday 3-6 p.m. Sunday 3-6 p.m.

Notable Players This Week

· Steven Alker

· Bernhard Langer

· Steve Stricker

· Stephen Ames

· Ernie Els

· Jim Furyk

· Justin Leonard

· Mike Weir

DP WORLD TOUR: VOLVO CHINA OPEN

The DP World Tour continues this week with the Volvo China Open at Hidden Grace Golf Club in Shenzhen, China. Players from both the DP World Tour and the China Tour are competing in this co-sponsored event, which returns to the DP World Tour schedule for the first time since 2019.

Live coverage begins tonight at 1 a.m. ET on GOLF Channel.

How To Watch – Wednesday, May 1 – Sunday, May 5 (all times ET)

· TV – GOLF Channel

· Streaming – NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app

Day GOLF Channel Wed/Thurs 1-6 a.m. Thurs/Fri 1-6 a.m. Fri/Sat 1:30-6 a.m. Sat/Sun 12-5 a.m.

Notable Players This Week

· Matthieu Pavon

· Jesper Svensson

· Dylan Frittelli

· Taichi Kho

· Haotong Li

· Matteo Manassero

· Matthias Schwab

· Ashun Wu

PGA PROFESSIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP

· Coverage of the final round of the PGA Professional Championship from Frisco, Texas, live tonight from 4-7 p.m. ET on GOLF Channel.

GOLF Channel Broadcast Team

Play by Play : Justin Kutcher

: Analyst : Suzy Whaley

: Holes : Gary Christian

: On-Course : Tripp Isenhour / Amy Rogers

: / Reporter: Michelle Edgar

GOLF CHANNEL PODCAST WITH REX & LAV

NBC Sports’ GOLF Channel Podcast with Rex & Lav, hosted by GOLFChannel.com senior writers Rex Hoggard and Ryan Lavner, sees the two longtime scribes discuss and debate the latest news and hottest topics in the sport.

Throughout the year, Rex and Lav will break down the game’s biggest storylines in an informative, entertaining, and nuanced way – and with two episodes a week, there won’t be any news missed.

Click here to listen to the latest episode on YouTube and Apple Podcasts.

BROADCAST NOTES

Golf Central will provide pre- and post-tournament coverage on GOLF Channel Wednesday-Sunday. Golf Central coverage is anchored by Anna Jackson , Paige Mackenzie , Whit Watson , Rex Hoggard, Tripp Isenhour, and Matt Adams .

will provide pre- and post-tournament coverage on GOLF Channel Wednesday-Sunday. coverage is anchored by , , , Rex Hoggard, Tripp Isenhour, and . Golf Today coverage on Wednesday is anchored by Damon Hack , Ryan Lavner, and Hoggard.

coverage on Wednesday is anchored by , Ryan Lavner, and Hoggard. The NCAA Division I Men’s Golf Championship Selection Show will exclusively air Wednesday at 2 p.m. ET on GOLF Channel and is anchored by Watson and Hoggard.

Day Golf Central Golf Today Wednesday 7-8 p.m.* 3-4 p.m. Thursday 3-4 p.m./7-8 p.m. Friday 3:30-4 p.m./ 7-8 p.m. Saturday Noon-1 p.m./6-7 p.m. Sunday Noon-1 p.m./6-7 p.m.

Note: all times ET, post-round coverage begins following conclusion of play

*Same Day Delay Coverage

