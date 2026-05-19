REMINDER* CARMELO ANTHONY, TRACY MCGRADY, AND JAMAL CRAWFORD TO HOST MEDIA CONFERENCE CALL FOR NBC SPORTS’ COVERAGE OF THE NBA WESTERN CONFERENCE FINALS TODAY AT 4 P.M. ET/3 P.M. CT

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NOTES & QUOTES FROM NBA SHOWTIME AHEAD OF WESTERN CONFERENCE FINALS GAME 1 ON NBC AND PEACOCK
Houston Rockets v Oklahoma City Thunder
THE BATTLE FOR THE WEST BEGINS TONIGHT! 2025-26 NBA MVP SHAI GILGEOUS-ALEXANDER AND DEFENDING CHAMPION THUNDER HOST VICTOR WEMBANYAMA AND SPURS IN WESTERN CONFERENCE FINALS GAME 1 TONIGHT AT 8:30 P.M. ET ON NBC AND PEACOCK
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CARMELO ANTHONY, TRACY MCGRADY, AND JAMAL CRAWFORD TO HOST MEDIA CONFERENCE CALL FOR NBC SPORTS’ COVERAGE OF THE NBA WESTERN CONFERENCE FINALS TOMORROW, TUESDAY, MAY 19, AT 4 P.M. ET/3 P.M. CT

2024 Paris Olympics

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NBCUNIVERSAL WINS FIVE PRESTIGIOUS IOC OLYMPIC GOLDEN RINGS AWARDS FOR PRESENTATION OF OLYMPIC GAMES PARIS 2024
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TRÈS MAGNIFIQUE! NBCUNIVERSAL’S PRESENTATION OF SPECTACULAR PARIS OLYMPICS DOMINATES MEDIA LANDSCAPE ACROSS ALL PLATFORMS
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NOTES & QUOTES -- 2024 PARIS OLYMPICS ON NBC, PEACOCK AND PLATFORMS OF NBCUNIVERSAL, AUG. 11

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FIRST-PLACE ARSENAL HOST BURNLEY ON MONDAY, MAY 18 AT 3 P.M. ET ON USA NETWORK AND UNIVERSO
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FIRST-PLACE ARSENAL VISIT WEST HAM THIS SUNDAY, MAY 10 AT 11:30 A.M. ET ON USA NETWORK AND TELEMUNDO, HEADLINING NBC SPORTS’ PREMIER LEAGUE COVERAGE THIS WEEKEND
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FIRST-PLACE ARSENAL HOST FULHAM THIS SATURDAY, MAY 2 AT 12:30 PM ET ON NBC, PEACOCK, AND TELEMUNDO, AS NBC SPORTS’ PREMIER LEAGUE STUDIO SHOW GOES ON LOCATION AT CHURCHILL DOWNS
2024 Paris Olympics
2024 Paris Paralympics
Premier League
NFL
Horse Racing
Rotoworld

Latest Releases

NBA on NBC PB.png
NOTES & QUOTES FROM NBA SHOWTIME AHEAD OF WESTERN CONFERENCE FINALS GAME 1 ON NBC AND PEACOCK
Houston Rockets v Oklahoma City Thunder
THE BATTLE FOR THE WEST BEGINS TONIGHT! 2025-26 NBA MVP SHAI GILGEOUS-ALEXANDER AND DEFENDING CHAMPION THUNDER HOST VICTOR WEMBANYAMA AND SPURS IN WESTERN CONFERENCE FINALS GAME 1 TONIGHT AT 8:30 P.M. ET ON NBC AND PEACOCK
NBA on NBC PB.png
CARMELO ANTHONY, TRACY MCGRADY, AND JAMAL CRAWFORD TO HOST MEDIA CONFERENCE CALL FOR NBC SPORTS’ COVERAGE OF THE NBA WESTERN CONFERENCE FINALS TOMORROW, TUESDAY, MAY 19, AT 4 P.M. ET/3 P.M. CT

2024 Paris Olympics

Paris Logo - Press Box.png
NBCUNIVERSAL WINS FIVE PRESTIGIOUS IOC OLYMPIC GOLDEN RINGS AWARDS FOR PRESENTATION OF OLYMPIC GAMES PARIS 2024
Paris Logo - Press Box.png
TRÈS MAGNIFIQUE! NBCUNIVERSAL’S PRESENTATION OF SPECTACULAR PARIS OLYMPICS DOMINATES MEDIA LANDSCAPE ACROSS ALL PLATFORMS
Paris Logo - Press Box.png
NOTES & QUOTES -- 2024 PARIS OLYMPICS ON NBC, PEACOCK AND PLATFORMS OF NBCUNIVERSAL, AUG. 11

Premier League

NBC Sports - PB.jpg
FIRST-PLACE ARSENAL HOST BURNLEY ON MONDAY, MAY 18 AT 3 P.M. ET ON USA NETWORK AND UNIVERSO
NBC Sports - PressBox.png
FIRST-PLACE ARSENAL VISIT WEST HAM THIS SUNDAY, MAY 10 AT 11:30 A.M. ET ON USA NETWORK AND TELEMUNDO, HEADLINING NBC SPORTS’ PREMIER LEAGUE COVERAGE THIS WEEKEND
NBC Sports - PressBox.png
FIRST-PLACE ARSENAL HOST FULHAM THIS SATURDAY, MAY 2 AT 12:30 PM ET ON NBC, PEACOCK, AND TELEMUNDO, AS NBC SPORTS’ PREMIER LEAGUE STUDIO SHOW GOES ON LOCATION AT CHURCHILL DOWNS
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*REMINDER* CARMELO ANTHONY, TRACY MCGRADY, AND JAMAL CRAWFORD TO HOST MEDIA CONFERENCE CALL FOR NBC SPORTS’ COVERAGE OF THE NBA WESTERN CONFERENCE FINALS TODAY AT 4 P.M. ET/3 P.M. CT

Published May 19, 2026 09:30 AM

Dial 412-652-1274 to Participate; Passcode: NBC Sports

Game 2 Pregame Coverage Begins Tomorrow at 7:30 p.m. ET on Peacock before transitioning to NBC and Peacock at 8 p.m. ET

STAMFORD, Conn.May 19, 2026 – With NBC Sports’ exclusive coverage of the NBA Western Conference Finals continuing tomorrow night, NBC Sports’ Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame NBA Showtime studio analysts Carmelo Anthony and Tracy McGrady and game analyst and three-time NBA Sixth Man of the Year Jamal Crawford will host a media conference call today at 4 p.m. ET/3 p.m. CT.

NBC Sports NBA Western Conference Finals Media Conference Call

Media interested in participating should call 412-652-1274; Passcode: NBC Sports.

  • WHAT: NBC Sports NBA Western Conference Finals Media Conference Call
  • WHO: Carmelo Anthony, Tracy McGrady, Jamal Crawford
  • WHEN: Today, May 19, at 4 p.m. ET/3 p.m. CT
  • NUMBER: 412-652-1274
  • PASSCODE: NBC Sports

Two-time reigning NBA MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the defending champion and No. 1 seed Oklahoma City Thunder face 2026 NBA Defensive Player of the Year Victor Wembanyama and the No. 2 seed San Antonio Spurs in the Western Conference Finals, exclusively on NBC and Peacock, continuing with Game 2 tomorrow night at 8:30 p.m. ET. Live on-site coverage from Paycom Center in Oklahoma City begins with NBA Showtime at 7:30 p.m. ET on Peacock before transitioning to NBC and Peacock at 8 p.m. ET. The Spurs lead the series, 1-0, after an instant classic double overtime win on Monday night.

All seven games of the Western Conference Finals will be presented exclusively on NBC and Peacock, with on-site NBA Showtime studio coverage at every game as well. NBC Sports’ Mike Tirico (play-by-play), Naismith Basketball Hall of Famer Reggie Miller and Jamal Crawford (analysts), and Zora Stephenson and Ashley ShahAhmadi (courtside reporters) will call every game of the series. For more information, click here.

--NBA ON NBC AND PEACOCK--