REMINDER* LEIGH DIFFEY, JEFF BURTON, DALE JARRETT, AND STEVE LETARTE TO DISCUSS NBC SPORTS’ NASCAR PLAYOFFS COVERAGE ON CONFERENCE CALL TODAY AT 1:30 P.M. ET

 Skip navigation
2024 Paris Olympics
2024 Paris Paralympics
Premier League
NFL
Horse Racing
Rotoworld

Latest Releases

2026 SMX Schedule PB.png
2026 MONSTER ENERGY SMX WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP SCHEDULE REVELEAED
Chris Mannix PB.png
CHRIS MANNIX JOINS NBC SPORTS’ NBA COVERAGE AS NBA INSIDER BEGINNING THIS OCTOBER
nascar_on_nbc logo
LEIGH DIFFEY, JEFF BURTON, DALE JARRETT, AND STEVE LETARTE TO DISCUSS NBC SPORTS’ NASCAR PLAYOFFS COVERAGE ON CONFERENCE CALL TOMORROW, SEPT. 30, AT 1:30 P.M. ET

2024 Paris Olympics

Paris Logo - Press Box.png
NBCUNIVERSAL WINS FIVE PRESTIGIOUS IOC OLYMPIC GOLDEN RINGS AWARDS FOR PRESENTATION OF OLYMPIC GAMES PARIS 2024
Paris Logo - Press Box.png
TRÈS MAGNIFIQUE! NBCUNIVERSAL’S PRESENTATION OF SPECTACULAR PARIS OLYMPICS DOMINATES MEDIA LANDSCAPE ACROSS ALL PLATFORMS
Paris Logo - Press Box.png
NOTES & QUOTES -- 2024 PARIS OLYMPICS ON NBC, PEACOCK AND PLATFORMS OF NBCUNIVERSAL, AUG. 11

Premier League

PL Press Box.png
ARSENAL VISIT NEWCASTLE THIS SUNDAY, SEPT. 28, AT 11:30 A.M. ET ON USA NETWORK AND TELEMUNDO HEADLINING NBC SPORTS’ PREMIER LEAGUE COVERAGE THIS WEEKEND
Pressbox - PLKC
“PREMIER LEAGUE MORNINGS LIVE” FAN FESTIVAL VISITS KANSAS CITY ACROSS NBC SPORTS, PEACOCK, AND USA NETWORK THIS WEEKEND, SEPT. 20-21
PL Press Box.png
MANCHESTER CITY HOST MANCHESTER UNITED THIS SUNDAY, SEPT. 14, AT 11:30 A.M. ET EXCLUSIVELY ON PEACOCK
2024 Paris Olympics
2024 Paris Paralympics
Premier League
NFL
Horse Racing
Rotoworld

Latest Releases

2026 SMX Schedule PB.png
2026 MONSTER ENERGY SMX WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP SCHEDULE REVELEAED
Chris Mannix PB.png
CHRIS MANNIX JOINS NBC SPORTS’ NBA COVERAGE AS NBA INSIDER BEGINNING THIS OCTOBER
nascar_on_nbc logo
LEIGH DIFFEY, JEFF BURTON, DALE JARRETT, AND STEVE LETARTE TO DISCUSS NBC SPORTS’ NASCAR PLAYOFFS COVERAGE ON CONFERENCE CALL TOMORROW, SEPT. 30, AT 1:30 P.M. ET

2024 Paris Olympics

Paris Logo - Press Box.png
NBCUNIVERSAL WINS FIVE PRESTIGIOUS IOC OLYMPIC GOLDEN RINGS AWARDS FOR PRESENTATION OF OLYMPIC GAMES PARIS 2024
Paris Logo - Press Box.png
TRÈS MAGNIFIQUE! NBCUNIVERSAL’S PRESENTATION OF SPECTACULAR PARIS OLYMPICS DOMINATES MEDIA LANDSCAPE ACROSS ALL PLATFORMS
Paris Logo - Press Box.png
NOTES & QUOTES -- 2024 PARIS OLYMPICS ON NBC, PEACOCK AND PLATFORMS OF NBCUNIVERSAL, AUG. 11

Premier League

PL Press Box.png
ARSENAL VISIT NEWCASTLE THIS SUNDAY, SEPT. 28, AT 11:30 A.M. ET ON USA NETWORK AND TELEMUNDO HEADLINING NBC SPORTS’ PREMIER LEAGUE COVERAGE THIS WEEKEND
Pressbox - PLKC
“PREMIER LEAGUE MORNINGS LIVE” FAN FESTIVAL VISITS KANSAS CITY ACROSS NBC SPORTS, PEACOCK, AND USA NETWORK THIS WEEKEND, SEPT. 20-21
PL Press Box.png
MANCHESTER CITY HOST MANCHESTER UNITED THIS SUNDAY, SEPT. 14, AT 11:30 A.M. ET EXCLUSIVELY ON PEACOCK
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

*REMINDER* LEIGH DIFFEY, JEFF BURTON, DALE JARRETT, AND STEVE LETARTE TO DISCUSS NBC SPORTS’ NASCAR PLAYOFFS COVERAGE ON CONFERENCE CALL TODAY AT 1:30 P.M. ET

Published September 30, 2025 10:20 AM

Dial 786-697-3501 to Participate; Passcode: NBC Sports

STAMFORD, Conn.Sept. 30, 2025 – NBC Sports NASCAR play-by-play voice Leigh Diffey and analysts Jeff Burton, Dale Jarrett, and Steve Letarte will preview this weekend’s NASCAR Cup Series playoff cutoff race in Charlotte and the rest of the postseason on a media conference call today at 1:30 p.m. ET.

Media interested in participating should call 786-697-3501; Passcode: NBC Sports.

  • WHAT: NBC Sports NASCAR Playoffs Media Conference Call
  • WHO: Leigh Diffey, Jeff Burton, Dale Jarrett, Steve Letarte
  • WHEN: Today, Sept. 30, at 1:30 p.m. ET
  • NUMBER: 786-697-3501
  • PASSCODE: NBC Sports

NBC Sports’ NASCAR Cup Series playoffs coverage continues with the Round of 12 cutoff race from Charlotte Motor Speedway (Road Course) this Sunday, Oct. 5, at 3 p.m. ET on USA Network.

The official home of the NASCAR Championship and Playoffs, NBC Sports will present all 10 NASCAR Cup Series Playoff races in 2025 across NBC, USA Network, and Peacock, culminating with the Championship at Phoenix Raceway on Nov. 2. Click here for more information on NBC Sports’ 2025 NASCAR coverage.

--NBC SPORTS--