REMINDER* MIKE TIRICO, REGGIE MILLER, JAMAL CRAWFORD, AND EXECUTIVE PRODUCER SAM FLOOD PREVIEW NBC SPORTS’ NBA PLAYOFFS COVERAGE ON MEDIA CONFERENCE CALL TODAY AT 12 P.M. ET/9 A.M. PT

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TST - USS - NBC
NBC SPORTS TO PRESENT THE SOCCER TOURNAMENT LIVE ON NBC, PEACOCK, AND NBCSN FROM MAY 30-JUNE 1
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HOW TO WATCH THE 2026 NBA PLAYOFFS ACROSS NBC, PEACOCK, AND NBCSN
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LUDACRIS TEAMS UP WITH NBC SPORTS FOR CINEMATIC SPOT CELEBRATING THE RETURN OF NBA PLAYOFFS TO NBC SPORTS BEGINNING APRIL 19

2024 Paris Olympics

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NBCUNIVERSAL WINS FIVE PRESTIGIOUS IOC OLYMPIC GOLDEN RINGS AWARDS FOR PRESENTATION OF OLYMPIC GAMES PARIS 2024
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TRÈS MAGNIFIQUE! NBCUNIVERSAL’S PRESENTATION OF SPECTACULAR PARIS OLYMPICS DOMINATES MEDIA LANDSCAPE ACROSS ALL PLATFORMS
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NOTES & QUOTES -- 2024 PARIS OLYMPICS ON NBC, PEACOCK AND PLATFORMS OF NBCUNIVERSAL, AUG. 11

Premier League

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SECOND-PLACE MANCHESTER CITY VISIT SIXTH-PLACE CHELSEA THIS SUNDAY, APRIL 12, AT 11:30 A.M. ET ON USA NETWORK AND TELEMUNDO, HEADLINING NBC SPORTS’ PREMIER LEAGUE COVERAGE THIS WEEKEND
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TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR HOST NOTTINGHAM FOREST THIS SUNDAY, MARCH 22 AT 10:15 A.M. ET ON USA NETWORK AND TELEMUNDO, HEADLINING NBC SPORTS’ PREMIER LEAGUE COVERAGE THIS WEEKEND
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THIRD-PLACE MANCHESTER UNITED HOST FOURTH-PLACE ASTON VILLA THIS SUNDAY, MARCH 15, AT 10 A.M. ET ON USA NETWORK AND TELEMUNDO, HEADLINING THIS WEEKEND’S PREMIER LEAGUE COVERAGE
2024 Paris Olympics
2024 Paris Paralympics
Premier League
NFL
Horse Racing
Rotoworld

Latest Releases

TST - USS - NBC
NBC SPORTS TO PRESENT THE SOCCER TOURNAMENT LIVE ON NBC, PEACOCK, AND NBCSN FROM MAY 30-JUNE 1
NBA on NBC PB.png
HOW TO WATCH THE 2026 NBA PLAYOFFS ACROSS NBC, PEACOCK, AND NBCSN
Ludacris Approved NBA Playoffs Image.png
LUDACRIS TEAMS UP WITH NBC SPORTS FOR CINEMATIC SPOT CELEBRATING THE RETURN OF NBA PLAYOFFS TO NBC SPORTS BEGINNING APRIL 19

2024 Paris Olympics

Paris Logo - Press Box.png
NBCUNIVERSAL WINS FIVE PRESTIGIOUS IOC OLYMPIC GOLDEN RINGS AWARDS FOR PRESENTATION OF OLYMPIC GAMES PARIS 2024
Paris Logo - Press Box.png
TRÈS MAGNIFIQUE! NBCUNIVERSAL’S PRESENTATION OF SPECTACULAR PARIS OLYMPICS DOMINATES MEDIA LANDSCAPE ACROSS ALL PLATFORMS
Paris Logo - Press Box.png
NOTES & QUOTES -- 2024 PARIS OLYMPICS ON NBC, PEACOCK AND PLATFORMS OF NBCUNIVERSAL, AUG. 11

Premier League

NBC Sports - PB.jpg
SECOND-PLACE MANCHESTER CITY VISIT SIXTH-PLACE CHELSEA THIS SUNDAY, APRIL 12, AT 11:30 A.M. ET ON USA NETWORK AND TELEMUNDO, HEADLINING NBC SPORTS’ PREMIER LEAGUE COVERAGE THIS WEEKEND
NBC Sports - PressBox.png
TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR HOST NOTTINGHAM FOREST THIS SUNDAY, MARCH 22 AT 10:15 A.M. ET ON USA NETWORK AND TELEMUNDO, HEADLINING NBC SPORTS’ PREMIER LEAGUE COVERAGE THIS WEEKEND
NBC Sports - PB.jpg
THIRD-PLACE MANCHESTER UNITED HOST FOURTH-PLACE ASTON VILLA THIS SUNDAY, MARCH 15, AT 10 A.M. ET ON USA NETWORK AND TELEMUNDO, HEADLINING THIS WEEKEND’S PREMIER LEAGUE COVERAGE
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*REMINDER* MIKE TIRICO, REGGIE MILLER, JAMAL CRAWFORD, AND EXECUTIVE PRODUCER SAM FLOOD PREVIEW NBC SPORTS’ NBA PLAYOFFS COVERAGE ON MEDIA CONFERENCE CALL TODAY AT 12 P.M. ET/9 A.M. PT

Published April 14, 2026 09:34 AM

Dial 786-697-3501 to Participate; Passcode: NBC Sports

STAMFORD, Conn.April 14, 2026 – In advance of NBC Sports’ coverage of the 2026 NBA Playoffs, NBC Sports’ Mike Tirico (play-by-play), Naismith Basketball Hall of Famer Reggie Miller (analyst), three-time NBA Sixth Man of the Year Jamal Crawford (analyst), and NBC Sports Executive Producer Sam Flood will be available for questions on a media conference call today, April 14, at 12 p.m. ET/9 a.m. PT.

The NBA postseason returns to NBC for the first time since 2002 and makes its debut on Peacock this Sunday, April 19, beginning with a star-studded doubleheader featuring two-time NBA All-Star Cade Cunningham and the Eastern Conference’s No. 1 seed Detroit Pistons hosting the East’s No. 8 seed at 6:30 p.m. ET and two-time NBA All-Star Victor Wembanyama, in his playoff debut, and the Western Conference’s No. 2 seed San Antonio Spurs hosting the No. 7 seed at 9 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock. NBC Sports will present up to 41 games of live coverage throughout the First Round and Conference Semifinals, as well as exclusive coverage of the entire Western Conference Finals. For more information on how to watch the NBA Playoffs on NBC Sports, click here.

NBC Sports NBA Playoffs Media Conference Call

Media interested in participating should call 786-697-3501; Passcode: NBC Sports.

  • WHAT: NBC Sports NBA Playoffs Media Conference Call
  • WHO: Mike Tirico, Reggie Miller, Jamal Crawford, and Sam Flood
  • WHEN: Today, April 14 at 12 p.m. ET/9 a.m. PT
  • NUMBER: 786-697-3501
  • PASSCODE: NBC Sports

--NBA ON NBC AND PEACOCK--