SHAI GILGEOUS-ALEXANDER AND 20-1 THUNDER VISIT JIMMY BUTLER AND WARRIORS FOLLOWING JAYLEN BROWN AND CELTICS HOSTING JALEN BRUNSON AND KNICKS ON COAST 2 COAST TUESDAY ON NBC AND PEACOCK

Thunder-Warriors at 11 p.m. ET Preceded by Knicks-Celtics at 8 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock on Coast 2 Coast Tuesday

Michael Jordan’s Insights to Excellence to Debut New Segment Tomorrow Night focusing on Love of the Game; Bob Costas to Narrate Opening Teases

First-Ever “On the Bench” Doubleheader on Peacock NBA Monday Tonight Features LeBron James, Luka Dončić, and Lakers Hosting Devin Booker and Suns at 10 p.m. ET, Preceded by Josh Giddey and Bulls Visiting Desmond Bane and Magic at 7:30 p.m. ET on Peacock and NBCSN

STAMFORD, Conn. – Dec. 1, 2025 – Reigning NBA MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the 20-1 Western Conference-leading Oklahoma City Thunder visit six-time NBA All-Star Jimmy Butler and the Golden State Warriors following an Eastern Conference rivalry game with two-time All-NBA Second Team selection Jalen Brunson and the New York Knicks visiting 2024 NBA Finals MVP Jaylen Brown and the Boston Celtics on Coast 2 Coast Tuesday tomorrow, Dec. 2, on NBC and Peacock.

Additionally, four-time NBA MVP LeBron James, NBA leading scorer Luka Dončić and the Los Angeles Lakers host four-time NBA All-Star Devin Booker and the Phoenix Suns on Peacock NBA Monday tonight on Peacock and NBCSN, headlining NBC Sports’ first-ever “On the Bench” doubleheader with Bulls-Magic as the first game.

During Tuesday’s broadcast, a new segment of MJ: Insights to Excellence, featuring six-time NBA champion Michael Jordan discussing his love for the game, will be presented, along with opening narrations from former NBC Sports announcer Bob Costas.

COAST 2 COAST TUESDAY : KNICKS-CELTICS; THUNDER-WARRIORS

Coast 2 Coast Tuesday continues tomorrow, Tuesday, Dec. 2, with two matchups featuring the defending NBA champions and three 2025 playoff teams.

C2CT will present doubleheaders on most Tuesdays, with an 8 p.m. ET game usually on NBC stations in the Eastern, Central, and select Mountain time zones, and an 8 p.m. PT game on NBC stations in the Pacific and select Mountain time zones. Check local listings each week. Both games will stream live nationwide on Peacock.

In the first game tomorrow night, two-time NBA All-Star Jalen Brunson and the New York Knicks (13-6) visit four-time NBA All-Star Jaylen Brown and the Boston Celtics (11-9) from TD Garden in Boston, Mass., at 8 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock.

The Knicks, second in the Eastern Conference, defeated the Raptors, 116-94, on Sunday. Brunson had 18 points and a team-high seven assists, while five-time NBA All-Star Karl-Anthony Towns added 22 points and eight rebounds. The Celtics beat the Cavaliers, 117-115, behind 2025 NBA Sixth Man of the Year Payton Pritchard’s 42 points. Brown ranks 11th in the NBA in scoring (28.4 PPG).

In their previous matchup this season on Oct. 24, the Knicks beat the Celtics, 105-95, in New York.

NBC Sports’ Mike Tirico (play-by-play), Naismith Basketball Hall of Famer Reggie Miller (analyst), and Zora Stephenson (courtside reporter) will call Knicks-Celtics.

In the second game of the night, three-time All-NBA First Team selection Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the Western Conference-leading Oklahoma City Thunder (20-1) host five-time All-NBA selection Jimmy Butler and the Golden State Warriors (11-10) from Chase Center in San Francisco, Calif., at 11 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock.

The Thunder have won 12 games in a row and, at 20-1, are off to the best start to a season since the 2015-16 Warriors, who finished the regular season with a historic NBA-best 73-9 record. Gilgeous-Alexander ranks second in the NBA in scoring (32.5 PPG) and had a team-high 26 points in Sunday’s win over the Trail Blazers, extending his streak of scoring 20+ points to 93 consecutive games, surpassing Naismith Basketball Hall of Famer Wilt Chamberlain for the second-longest of all time.

The Warriors defeated the Pelicans, 104-96, on Saturday led by Butler’s near-triple-double of 24 points, 10 assists, and eight rebounds. Two-time NBA MVP Stephen Curry is out with a quad injury.

In their previous matchup this season on Nov. 11, Oklahoma City handed Golden State its worst loss of the season, defeating them 126-102.

NBC Sports’ Terry Gannon (play-by-play), three-time NBA Sixth Man of the Year Jamal Crawford (analyst), who played for the Warriors from 2008-2009, and Ashley ShahAhmadi (courtside reporter) will call Thunder-Warriors.

Live coverage tomorrow night begins at 7:30 p.m. ET with NBA Showtime, hosted by NBC Sports’ Maria Taylor alongside Naismith Basketball Hall of Famers Carmelo Anthony, Vince Carter, and Tracy McGrady. Anthony played for the Knicks from 2011-2017, making seven NBA All-Star teams and two All-NBA Teams and winning the 2013 scoring title during his time in New York. McGrady also spent time with the Knicks in 2010. Anthony also played for the Thunder from 2017-2018.

PEACOCK NBA MONDAY : BULLS-MAGIC; SUNS-LAKERS

Tonight sees the first-ever “On the Bench” doubleheader on Peacock NBA Monday, NBC Sports’ production innovation that dedicates one analyst to each team and positions that analyst courtside with their team, allowing for the analysts to be immersed in the action of their respective teams and delivering information straight from the bench.

In the second game tonight, 21-time NBA All-Star LeBron James, five-time All-NBA First Team selection Luka Dončić, and the Los Angeles Lakers (15-4), second in the Western Conference, host two-time All-NBA selection Devin Booker and the Phoenix Suns (12-9) from Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, Calif., at 10 p.m. ET on Peacock and NBCSN.

Dončić continued his hot offensive start to the season, scoring a game-high 34 points, while Austin Reaves, amid a career year, added 33 points in Sunday’s win over New Orleans. Dončić leads the NBA in scoring (35.1 PPG), while Reaves ranks ninth (28.8 PPG). LeBron James missed Sunday’s game due to injury.

The Suns fell to the Nuggets on Saturday. Devin Booker, Phoenix’s all-time leader in points, ranks 16th in the NBA in scoring (25.7) and 10th in assists (6.9).

NBC Sports’ Noah Eagle will call the action with Robbie Hummel and Derek Fisher as “On the Bench” analysts. Hummel will be dedicated to the Suns and Fisher to the Lakers. Fisher played for the Lakers from 1996-2004 and 2007-2012, winning five NBA championships with the franchise and ranking second on the NBA’s all-time playoff games played list (259).

Preceding Suns-Lakers, 2020 first round pick Desmond Bane and the Orlando Magic (12-8) host Josh Giddey, who ranks third in the NBA in assists (9.3 APG), and the Chicago Bulls (9-10) from Kia Center in Orlando, Fla., at 7:30 p.m. ET.

The Magic beat the Eastern Conference-leading Pistons on Friday, led by Bane’s season-high 37 points and Franz Wagner’s 21 points. Orlando has won five of its last six, including victories over New York, Philadelphia, LA Clippers, and Golden State. The Bulls fell to the Pacers on Saturday, with Giddey posting a near-triple-double with 17 points, 11 rebounds, and seven assists; two-time NBA All-Star Nikola Vučević added 16 points and 8 rebounds.

NBC Sports’ Michael Grady will call the action with eight-time NBA All-Star Vince Carter and Austin Rivers as “On the Bench” analysts. Carter, a Florida native who played in Orlando from 2009-2010, will be dedicated to the Magic, and Rivers with the Bulls.

Live coverage tonight begins at 7 p.m. ET with NBA Showtime, hosted by NBC Sports’ Ahmed Fareed alongside McGrady and 2008 NBA champion Brian Scalabrine. McGrady played for the Magic from 2000-2004, earning four All-NBA selections, four NBA All-Star selections, two NBA scoring titles, and the 2001 NBA Most Improved Player Award during his tenure there. Scalabrine played in Chicago from 2010-2012.

NBC Sports’ coverage of the NBA is led by coordinating producer Frank DiGraci and director Pierre Moossa. Sam Flood is Executive Producer & President, NBC Sports Production.

NBA Showtime precedes every NBA game on NBC and Peacock aside from Sunday Night Basketball, beginning Feb. 1. The coordinating producer of NBA Showtime is Adam Littlefield. NBA Showtime is directed by Jared Sumner.

NBC SPORTS’ UPCOMING NBA SCHEDULE

Date

Time (ET)

Matchup

Platform(s)

Mon., Dec. 1

7:30 p.m.

Bulls at Magic

Peacock, NBCSN*



10 p.m.

Suns at Lakers

Peacock, NBCSN*

Tues., Dec. 2#

8 p.m.

Knicks at Celtics

NBC, Peacock^



11 p.m.

Thunder at Warriors

NBC, Peacock^



*On the Bench

#The 8 p.m. ET game usually airs on NBC stations in the Eastern, Central, and select Mountain time zones, and the 11 p.m. ET game on NBC stations in the Pacific and select Mountain time zones. Check local listings each week. Both games will stream live nationwide on Peacock.

For NBC Sports’ complete 2025-26 NBA regular-season schedule, click here.

