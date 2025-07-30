SYDNEY MCLAUGHLIN-LEVRONE, NOAH LYLES, AND SHA’CARRI RICHARDSON HEADLINE NBC SPORTS’ LIVE COVERAGE OF TOYOTA USATF OUTDOOR CHAMPIONSHIPS THIS WEEK ACROSS NBC AND PEACOCK

Live Coverage from University of Oregon’s Hayward Field Begins This Saturday, Aug. 2 at 4 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock

This Weekend’s Event Determines Which Athletes Will Represent Team USA at the World Athletics Championships in Tokyo from Sept. 13-21

Olympic Medalists Gabby Thomas, Cole Hocker, Kenny Bednarek, Grant Fisher, and Rai Benjamin Expected to Compete

STAMFORD, Conn. – July 30, 2025 – Two-time reigning Olympic 400m hurdles gold medalist Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone and reigning 100m world champions Noah Lyles and Sha’Carri Richardson headline NBC Sports’ live coverage of the 2025 Toyota USATF Outdoor Championships beginning this Saturday, Aug. 2, at 4 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock from Hayward Field at the University of Oregon in Eugene, Ore. Team USA dominated the 2024 Paris Olympics with 34 medals (14 of them gold), the most of any country.

This event serves as the primary selection process to determine who will represent Team USA at this summer’s 2025 World Athletics Championships in Tokyo from Sept. 13-21. The defending world champions from 2023 in each event have earned a bye to this year’s World Championships. NBC Sports will provide extensive coverage of the 2025 World Championships across NBCUniversal platforms, with programming details to be announced at a later date.

McLaughlin-Levrone, coming off a Paris Olympic campaign that saw her win her second consecutive 400m hurdles gold medal and re-set her own world record in the event, will solely contest the 400m this weekend. Her personal best of 48.74, the second-fastest time in U.S. history, was set in Eugene in 2023. McLaughlin-Levrone trails only NBC Sports track & field analyst Sanya Richards-Ross’ national record of 48.70, which was set in 2006.

Paris Olympic 100m gold medalist Noah Lyles looks to defend his 100m and 200m national titles this weekend; at the 2023 World Championships, he became the first man since Usain Bolt in 2015 to win the 100m, 200m, and 4x100m relay at a single world championship meet. Lyles recently won the 200m at the Monaco Diamond League meet, taking down reigning Olympic 200m gold medalist Letsile Tebogo. Richardson, the Paris Olympic 100m silver medalist, aims to defend her 100m and 4x100m national title.

Other notable athletes expected to compete this weekend include five-time Olympic medalist Gabby Thomas, Paris Olympic 1500m gold medalist Cole Hocker, two-time reigning Olympic discus gold medalist Valarie Allman, Paris Olympic long jump gold medalist Tara Davis-Woodhall, Paris Olympic 400m hurdles gold medalist Rai Benjamin, three-time Olympic shot put silver medalist Joe Kovacs, two-time Olympic 200m silver medalist Kenny Bednarek, Paris Olympic 5000m/10,000m bronze medalist Grant Fisher, and Tokyo Olympic 800m gold medalist Athing Mu-Nikolayev.

NBC Sports’ Paul Swangard will call the event alongside four-time Olympic medalist Ato Boldon, two-time Olympian Kara Goucher, 2012 London Olympic decathlon silver medalist Trey Hardee, and seven-time Paralympic medalist Amanda McGrory. Lewis Johnson will serve as reporter.

How To Watch – Saturday, Aug. 2-Sunday, Aug. 3 (all times ET)



TV – NBC

Streaming – Peacock, NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app

Date

Time (ET)

Platform(s)

Sat., Aug. 2

4-6 p.m.

NBC, Peacock



4-7 p.m.

Peacock

Sun., Aug. 3

4-6 p.m.

NBC, Peacock



--NBC SPORTS--