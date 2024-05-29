THE 79TH U.S. WOMEN’S OPEN PRESENTED BY ALLY AT LANCASTER COUNTRY CLUB HEADLINES LIVE GOLF TOURNAMENT COVERAGE THIS WEEK ON NBC, PEACOCK, GOLF CHANNEL & USA NETWORK

U.S. Women’s Open Coverage Begins Thursday at Noon ET on Peacock; NBC Broadcast Network Carries Weekend Afternoon Coverage

PGA TOUR RBC Canadian Open Live Coverage at Hamilton Golf & Country Club Begins Tomorrow at 3 p.m. ET on Peacock and GOLF Channel

PGA TOUR Champions Season Continues with Principal Charity Classic Teeing Off Friday at 3 p.m. ET on Peacock; Encore Coverage Friday at 9 p.m. ET on GOLF Channel

DP World Tour Heads to Germany for the European Open Beginning Tomorrow at 7 a.m. ET on GOLF Channel

NCAA Division I Men’s Golf Team National Championship Presented Today at 6 p.m. ET on Peacock and GOLF Channel

New Episodes of the GOLF Channel Podcast with Rex & Lav

STAMFORD, Conn. – May 29, 2024 – The 79th U.S. Women’s Open Presented by Ally from Lancaster Country Club headlines this week’s golf coverage across five tournaments on NBC, Peacock, GOLF Channel & USA Network.

79TH U.S. WOMEN’S OPEN PRESENTED BY ALLY

NBC Sports will present more than 65 hours of comprehensive coverage of the 79th U.S. Women’s Open Presented by Ally from Lancaster Country Club in Lancaster, Pa., this Thursday, May 30, through Sunday, June 2, across NBC, Peacock and USA Network.

Nelly Korda headlines the field and has won six of her seven starts to open her 2024 LPGA Tour season, most recently defeating Hannah Green by one shot at the Mizuho Americas Open at Liberty National Golf Club in Jersey City, N.J. Allisen Corpuz won last year’s U.S. Women’s Open at Pebble Beach Golf Club for her first career major win. In Gee Chun won the U.S. Women’s Open in 2015, the most recent and only time the championship was held at Lancaster Country Club.

Live Thursday/Friday championship coverage begins at noon ET on Peacock and shifts to USA Network at 2 p.m. ET. Peacock and USA Network will carry lead-in coverage the weekend, with NBC’s coverage beginning Saturday at 3 p.m. ET and Sunday at 4 p.m. ET.

This year will include expanded featured groups coverage on Peacock showcasing two groups in each of the morning and afternoon waves Thursday through Sunday.

79th U.S. Women’s Open Broadcast Team

Play by Play : Dan Hicks / Grant Boone

: / Analyst : Morgan Pressel / Karen Stupples

: Holes : Tom Abbott

: On-Course : Karen Stupples / Paige Mackenzie / Kay Cockerill

: Reporter: Amy Rogers

How To Watch – Thursday, May 30 – Sunday, June 2 (all times ET)

· TV – NBC, USA Network

· Streaming – Peacock, NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app

Date Peacock USA Network NBC/Peacock Thursday 12-2 p.m. 2-8 p.m. Friday 12-2 p.m. 2-8 p.m. Saturday 1-3 p.m. 3-6 p.m. Sunday 2-3 p.m. 3-4 p.m. 4-7 p.m.

Featured Groups Broadcast Team

Play by Play : Damon Hack / Steve Schlanger

: / Analyst : Amanda Blumenherst

: On-Course: Emilia Migliaccio / Julia Johnson

Notable Players This Week

· Nelly Korda

· Hannah Green

· Allisen Corpuz

· In Gee Chun

· Celine Boutier

· Brooke Henderson

· Rose Zhang

PGA TOUR: RBC CANADIAN OPEN

The RBC Canadian Open on the PGA TOUR -- the national championship of Canada – will be contested at Hamilton Golf & Country Club in Ontario this week. Last year, Nick Taylor became the first Canadian in 69 years (since Pat Fletcher in 1954) to win his national open, sinking a 72-foot, 6-inch putt for eagle on the fourth playoff hole to defeat Tommy Fleetwood and claim his third career PGA Tour victory at Oakdale G&CC.

Live coverage is presented tomorrow and Friday from 3-6 p.m. ET on Peacock and GOLF Channel, with lead-in coverage on Saturday getting underway at 2:30 p.m. ET and Sunday at 1:30 p.m. ET on Peacock and GOLF Channel.

Peacock & GOLF Channel Broadcast Team

Play by Play : Steve Sands

: Analyst : Johnson Wagner

: Holes : George Savaricas

: On-Course: Graham DeLaet / Colt Knost

How To Watch – Thursday, May 30 – Sunday, June 2 (all times ET)

· TV – GOLF Channel

· Streaming – Peacock, NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app

Day Peacock/GOLF Channel Thursday 3-6 p.m. Friday 3-6 p.m. Saturday 2:30-5:30 p.m. Sunday 1:30-2:30 p.m.

Notable Players This Week

· Rory McIlroy

· Nick Taylor

· Tom Kim

· Sam Burns

· Corey Conners

· Adam Scott

· Taylor Pendrith

· Mackenzie Hughes

PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS: PRINCIPAL CHARITY CLASSIC

The PGA TOUR Champions season continues with the Principal Charity Classic from Wakonda Club in Des Moines, Iowa this week. Stephen Ames, who became a two-time winner of this event in 2023, seeks to join Jay Haas as the only players to win the tournament three times.

Live coverage tees off Friday at 3 p.m. ET on Peacock and NBC Sports digital platforms.

How To Watch – Friday, May 31 – Sunday, June 2 (all times ET)

· TV – GOLF Channel

· Streaming – Peacock, NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app

Day GOLF Channel Peacock/NBC Sports Digital Platforms Friday 9-11 p.m.* 3-5 p.m. Saturday 7-9 p.m.* 3-5 p.m. Sunday 2:30-5:30 p.m. 2:30-5:30 p.m.

* Delayed coverage

Notable Players This Week

· Stephen Ames

· Bernhard Langer

· Retief Goosen

· Ernie Els

· Vijay Singh

· Jim Furyk

· Steven Alker

DP WORLD TOUR: EUROPEAN OPEN

The DP World Tour heads to Germany for the European Open, held this week at Green Eagle Golf Course in Hamburg, Germany. Four-time European Tour champion Rasmus Hojgaard is expected to compete at this week’s event.

Live coverage begins tomorrow at 7 a.m. ET on GOLF Channel.

How To Watch – Thursday, May 30 – Sunday, June 2 (all times ET)

· TV – GOLF Channel

· Streaming – NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app

Day GOLF Channel Thursday 7 - 11 a.m. Friday 7 - 11 a.m. Saturday 7 - 11:30 a.m. Sunday 6:30 – 11:30 a.m.

Notable Players This Week

· Rasmus Hojgaard

· Yannick Paul

· Danny Willett

· Kieta Nakajima

· Rafa Cabrera Bello

NCAA MEN’S CHAMPIONSHIPS

The 2024 NCAA Men’s Team National Championship coverage will be presented by Stifel and AT&T today, Wednesday, May 29, at 6 p.m. ET on Peacock and GOLF Channel. No. 5 Florida State will face No. 6 Auburn in the match play finals. Click here for the teams and individuals competing in this year’s championships.

Peacock & GOLF Channel Broadcast Team

· Play by Play: Bob Papa

· Analyst: John Cook

· Holes: Steve Burkowski

· On-Course: Billy Ray Brown / Jim Gallagher Jr.

GOLF CHANNEL PODCAST WITH REX & LAV

NBC Sports’ GOLF Channel Podcast with Rex & Lav, hosted by GOLFChannel.com senior writers Rex Hoggard and Ryan Lavner, sees the two longtime scribes discuss and debate the latest news and hottest topics in the sport.

Throughout the year, Rex and Lav will break down the game’s biggest storylines in an informative, entertaining, and nuanced way – and with two episodes a week, there won’t be any news missed.

Click here to listen to the latest episode on YouTube and Apple Podcasts.

GOLF CENTRAL LIVE FROM THE U.S. WOMEN’S OPEN

NBC Sports will surround the 79th U.S. Women’s Open with roughly 16.5 hours of live studio coverage from Lancaster Country Club with its critically acclaimed Golf Central Live From the U.S. Women’s Open on GOLF Channel and Peacock. Pre-championship coverage begins this Wednesday, May 29, at 1 p.m. ET, and continues through the conclusion of the championship.

Broadcast Team

· Hosts: Kira K. Dixon

· Analysts: Brandel Chamblee / Mel Reid

· Reporters/Contributors: Beth Ann Nichols / Amy Rogers

Date Golf Central – Live From the U.S. Women’s Open * Wednesday, May 29 1-5:30 p.m. Thursday, May 30 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. – 8-9 p.m. Friday, May 31 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. / 8-9 p.m. Saturday, June 1 11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. – 6-7 p.m. Sunday, June 2 11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. – 7-8 p.m.

