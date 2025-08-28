THE PLAYOFFS ARE HERE! NASCAR CUP SERIES ROUND OF 16 KICKS OFF AT DARLINGTON RACEWAY THIS SUNDAY AT 6 P.M. ET ON USA NETWORK

Sunday’s Pre-Race Coverage on USA Network Begins at 5:30 p.m. ET with Countdown to Green

NBC Sports’ Leigh Diffey, Jeff Burton, and Steve Letarte to Call Race

Round 1 of SuperMotocross World Championship from zMAX Dragway in Charlotte Begins Next Saturday, Sept. 6, on NBC and Peacock

STAMFORD, Conn. – Aug. 28, 2025 – The NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs begin with the Cook Out Southern 500 from Darlington Raceway in South Carolina this Sunday, Aug. 31, at 6 p.m. ET on USA Network. Live pre-race coverage on USA Network begins at 5:30 p.m. ET with Countdown to Green. A “Crown Jewel” event, the Cook Out Southern 500 is one of the sport’s most iconic races, taking place on a track both physically and mentally demanding.

The first of three Round of 16 races, the bottom four drivers will be eliminated after the first three races. Heading into the Playoffs, Kyle Larson, William Byron, Denny Hamlin, Ryan Blaney (who won last week’s regular season finale in Daytona in thrilling fashion), and Christopher Bell round out the current top five drivers in the season-long points standings. Shane van Gisbergen, the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series Rookie of the Year, aims to continue his stellar season in his first-ever playoff appearance.

NBC Sports’ broadcast team of veteran motorsports play-by-play commentator Leigh Diffey, 21-time Cup Series race winner and “The Mayor” of NASCAR Jeff Burton, and Daytona 500-winning crew chief Steve Letarte will call the action. Marty Snider, Dave Burns, and Kim Coon will serve as pit reporters.

NASCAR Hall of Famer Dale Jarrett will anchor coverage from the Peacock Pit Box on Sunday. Marty Snider will host pre- and post-race coverage alongside Jarrett.

Jarrett is a three-time winner at Darlington (1997, 1998, 2001), while Burton is a two-time winner, having swept both races in 1999.

Joey Logano is the three-time defending NASCAR Cup Series champion, with Blaney, Larson, and Chase Elliott the only other former Cup Series champions in the field of 16. Chase Briscoe is the defending Southern Cook Out 500 winner.

NASCAR CUP SERIES ROUND OF 16 PLAYOFF FIELD

Pos.

Driver

Points

1.

Kyle Larson

32

2.

William Byron

32

3.

Denny Hamlin

29

4.

Ryan Blaney

26

5.

Christopher Bell

23

6.

Shane van Gisbergen

22

7.

Chase Elliott

13

8.

Chase Briscoe

10

9.

Bubba Wallace

8

10.

Austin Cindric

8

11.

Ross Chastain

7

12.

Joey Logano

7

13.

Josh Berry

6

14.

Tyler Reddick

6

15.

Austin Dillon

5

16.

Alex Bowman

2



This week’s broadcast will incorporate the use of overhead pit cameras, spotter cameras, and pit box cameras to bring viewers closer to the action and create a unique experience that spotlights the intensity and drama of a playoff race. Additionally, Grammy Award-winning artist Darius Rucker will be voicing Command Central.

The official home of the NASCAR Championship and Playoffs, NBC Sports will present the final 14 NASCAR Cup Series races in 2025 across NBC, USA Network, and Peacock, culminating with the Championship at Phoenix Raceway on Nov. 2. Click here for more information on NBC Sports’ 2025 NASCAR coverage. Live coverage of practice and qualifying will be presented on truTV this Saturday starting at 9 a.m. ET.

BROADCAST TEAM

Play-by-Play : Leigh Diffey

: Analysts : Jeff Burton , Steve Letarte

: , Pit Reporters: Dave Burns, Kim Coon, Parker Kligerman

STUDIO TEAM

Host : Marty Snider

: Marty Snider Studio Analysts: Dale Jarrett

HOW TO WATCH

TV – USA Network

Streaming – NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app

Date

Coverage

Platform

Time (ET)

Sat., Aug. 30

Practice and Qualifying

truTV

9 a.m.

Sun., Aug. 31

Countdown to Green

USA Network

5:30 p.m.



NASCAR Cup Series – Southern Cook Out 500

USA Network

6 p.m.



NASCAR Cup Series Post-Race

USA Network

10 p.m.



