THREE-TIME WORLD FIGURE SKATING CHAMPION KAORI SAKAMOTO HEADLINES NBC SPORTS’ COVERAGE OF 2025 GRAND PRIX JAPAN THIS WEEKEND ON NBC AND PEACOCK

Every Skater in Every Discipline Streams Live on Peacock; Live Competition Begins Tomorrow, Thursday, Nov. 6, at 10:35 p.m. ET on Peacock

Tara Lipinski and Johnny Weir join Bill Spaulding to Call Sunday Presentation at 2 p.m. ET on NBC

STAMFORD, Conn. – Nov. 5, 2025 – Three-time world figure skating champion Kaori Sakamoto of Japan headlines NBC Sports’ coverage of 2025 Grand Prix Japan this weekend. Coverage begins tomorrow, Thursday, Nov. 6, at 10:35 p.m. ET live on Peacock from the Towa Pharmaceutical Ractab Dome in Osaka, Japan.

The entire competition, including every skater in every discipline, streams live on Peacock. A complete schedule of this week’s events is below.

Two-time Olympic medalist Sakamoto and two-time Olympic silver medalist Yuma Kagiyama headline the women’s and men’s fields, respectively, at their home Grand Prix in Osaka, Japan. Sakamoto, who plans to retire after this season, placed second last month at her opening Grand Prix start in France.

Kagiyama, the top rival to two-time world champion Ilia Malinin of the U.S., makes his Grand Prix season debut. Malinin already won his two Grand Prix starts to qualify for December’s Final. Kagiyama ranks second in the world by best total score this season (285.91), while Malinin has the world’s top three scores (333.81, 321.00, 306.65).

For Sunday’s encore presentation on NBC, Bill Spaulding handles play-by-play, joined by 1998 Nagano Olympic gold medalist Tara Lipinski and three-time U.S. champion Johnny Weir.



2025 Grand Prix Japan LIVE Coverage Schedule

All times Eastern, check local listings, subject to change.

Date

Discipline

Time (ET)

Platform(s)

Thurs., Nov. 6

Rhythm Dance

10:35 p.m.

Peacock

Fri., Nov. 7

Pairs’ Short

12:35 a.m.

Peacock



Men’s Short

2:15 a.m.

Peacock



Women’s Short

5 a.m.

Peacock



Free Dance

10 p.m.

Peacock

Sat., Nov. 8

Pairs’ Free Skate

12 a.m.

Peacock



Men’s Free Skate

2:30 a.m.

Peacock



Women’s Free Skate

5:30 a.m.

Peacock



Exhibition Gala

11:05 p.m.

Peacock

Sun., Nov. 9

Highlights*

2 p.m.

NBC



*Delayed coverage

MILAN CORTINA WINTER OLYMPICS:

With unique and unforgettable backdrops throughout northern Italy, the 2026 Winter Olympics will span from Milan to Cortina with events taking place across multiple venues and regions. This will be the second time the Olympics are held in Cortina (1956 Winter Olympics) and the fourth time overall that Italy has hosted an Olympic Games (1960 Rome Olympics and 2006 Winter Olympics in Turin, which is the last time there was a Winter Games in the Central European Time Zone).

In February 2025, NBCU announced that the NBC broadcast network and streaming service Peacock will be the company’s primary platforms for its coverage of the 2026 Milan Cortina Winter Olympics, scheduled for Feb. 6-22, 2026. Click here for more programming information and here for information about the Paralympics, which will take place March 6-15, 2026.

NBCUniversal owns the U.S. media rights to the Olympic Games through 2036, which are scheduled for Milan Cortina (2026), Los Angeles (2028), French Alps (2030), Brisbane (2032), Salt Lake City (2034), and the 2036 Summer Games.

