“WAITING ALL DAY FOR SUNDAY NIGHT” – CARRIE UNDERWOOD STARS IN SHOW OPEN FOR NBC’S SUNDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL FOR 13th CONSECUTIVE YEAR

Highlights from New Show Open to Premiere During Pro Football Hall of Fame Game, Tomorrow, Thurs., July 31 at 8 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock

New Sunday Night Football Show Open Debuts on Sun., Sept. 7 Ahead of Ravens-Bills Playoff Rematch in SNF Opener on NBC and Peacock

STAMFORD, Conn. – July 30, 2025 – Multi-platinum, 8-time GRAMMY® Award winner Carrie Underwood will star in the show open for NBC’s Sunday Night Football for the 13th consecutive season beginning September 7 on NBC and Peacock.

Underwood performed the new show open for primetime’s No. 1 show at The Resorts World Theatre in Las Vegas, home of her historic three-plus year residency, REFLECTION, which played to packed houses through April 2025, and is the longest-running Las Vegas residency of any solo female country artist.

“For the 20th season of SNF, we wanted to set the tone for the night by reimagining the anthem sound in a way that plays to Carrie’s powerhouse vocals, while visually creating a seamless blend of stylized shots and behind-the-scenes moments evoking the national roadshow that is Sunday Night Football, week after week in the fall,” said Tripp Dixon, creative director of the SNF show open for each of the past 13 years.

“We had a blast shooting the new opening at The Resorts World Theatre again,” said Underwood. “As always, Tripp and the creative team continue to raise the bar, bringing the high energy and stunning visuals that the Sunday Night Football audience has come to expect year after year. I can’t wait for the world to see it!”

The show open for Sunday Night Football, primetime television’s No. 1 program for an unprecedented 14 consecutive years, will debut on Sunday, Sept. 7 leading into the season debut of SNF featuring the past two NFL MVPs as Lamar Jackson (’23 MVP) and the AFC North champion Baltimore Ravens visit Josh Allen (’24 MVP) and the AFC East champion Buffalo Bills in a rematch of last season’s AFC Divisional Playoff .

NBC’S SUNDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL IS PRIMETIME TELEVISION’S NO. 1 SHOW FOR RECORD 14 CONSECUTIVE YEARS: NBC’s Sunday Night Football finished the 2024-25 TV season as primetime’s #1 TV show in all key metrics for an unprecedented 14th consecutive year – adding to its record for the most consecutive years atop the charts (since 1950), based on official live plus same day data provided by Nielsen. Sunday Night Football also ranked as the No. 1 primetime show in every major demographic . For more information, click here.

About Carrie Underwood: Carrie Underwood is a true multi-format, multi-media superstar, spanning achievements in music, television, film, and as a bestselling author and successful entrepreneur. She has sold more than 85 million records worldwide, recorded 29 #1 singles (14 of which she co-wrote), is the most-awarded female country artist for singles in RIAA history, and has seven albums that are certified Multi-Platinum or Platinum by the RIAA, with over 72 million total RIAA certifications to date, all while continuing to sell out arena tours across North America and the UK. All 10 of her albums (including nine studio albums and her 2014 Greatest Hits: Decade #1) – three of which she co-produced – have debuted in the Top 10 on the Billboard Top 200 chart for all genres, beginning with her 9x platinum debut album, Some Hearts, which was released in 2005. She has won over 100 major awards including 8 GRAMMY® Awards, 16 ACM Awards including three for Entertainer of the Year (the first female in history to win twice and the only female ever to win three times), 25 CMT Music Awards (holding the record for the most award wins ever for the show), 17 American Music Awards, 10 People’s Choice Awards, and 7 CMA Awards. She has been a proud member of the Grand Ole Opry since 2008 and was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2018. She has also built a successful business portfolio inspired by her passion for health and wellness, as she founded and created the fitness and lifestyle brand, CALIA by Carrie Underwood, and her first book, FIND YOUR PATH was an instant New York Times bestseller in 2020 when she also launched her popular fitness app, fit52. Carrie launched her exclusive year-round SiriusXM channel, CARRIE’S COUNTRY, in 2023, and created two additional channels, CARR-DIO by CARRIE’S COUNTRY and SAVIOR SUNDAY DAILY by CARRIE’S COUNTRY, both of which stream exclusively on the SiriusXM app. She became the first artist to perform at the Resorts World Theatre in 2021, where her REFLECTION: The Las Vegas Residency played to packed houses through April 2025, and is the longest-running Las Vegas residency of any solo female country artist. Her concert special, “CARRIE UNDERWOOD: REFLECTION,” is now streaming worldwide on Hulu and Disney+. She marked the 20th anniversary of winning “American Idol” by joining the judges panel of the hit show, alongside Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie, and this fall will be starring in the show open for primetime television’s #1 program, NBC’s Sunday Night Football, for a 13th consecutive season.

PHOTO CREDIT: Danny Ventrella/NBC Sports

