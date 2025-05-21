NBC DELIVERS MORE YOUNG NFL VIEWERS THAN ANY MEDIA PARTNER, AS “SUNDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL” FINISHES TV SEASON AS PRIMETIME’S NO. 1 SHOW FOR RECORD 14TH CONSECUTIVE YEAR

With Its Largest Average Audience Since 2015, SNF Once Again Ranks No. 1 in Primetime in Viewership & HH Rating as TV Season Ends Tonight

Led by Peacock, SNF Set Streaming Record with Full-Season Average Minute Audience Topping 2 Million Viewers for First Time

Sunday Night Football’s 20th Season Kicks Off in 2025 with Blockbuster Opening Weekend Matchups on NBC and Peacock – Cowboys vs. Eagles (Thurs., Sept. 4) and Ravens vs. Bills (Sun., Sept. 7) – and Culminates with Super Bowl LX!

STAMFORD, Conn. – May 21, 2025 – With the 2024-25 TV season wrapping up tonight, NBC’s Sunday Night Football finished the TV season as primetime’s #1 show in all key metrics for an unprecedented 14th consecutive year – adding to its record for the most consecutive years atop the charts (since 1950), based on official live plus same day data provided by Nielsen. In addition, NBC delivered more NFL viewers under age 50 than any other NFL media partner across all game windows (minimum seven games), and topped all media partners in the coveted Adult 18-34 and Adult 18-49 demographics .

With an average of 6.7 million viewers aged 18-49 and 2.7 million viewers aged 18-34, based on official live plus same day data provided by Nielsen, NBC led all media partners (minimum seven games) across their complete NFL schedules (all game windows) – the fourth consecutive season SNF has led all media partners in viewership in both young adult demographics (2021-24). With streaming included, NBC’s NFL viewership figures in the demos increase to 7.4 million (Adults 18-49) and 3.0 million (Adults 18-34), respectively.

Sunday Night Football averaged a Total Audience Delivery (TAD) of 21.6 million viewers for the 2024 season – the show’s best viewership since 2015 and up 1% from the 2023 season (21.4 million) , according to Nielsen official national live plus same day data, and digital data from Adobe Analytics.

“As we look forward to our milestone 20th season of Sunday Night Football, culminating with Super Bowl LX on NBC and Peacock, we salute our tireless production, technical, and announce teams – which deliver a best-in-class presentation each week,” said Rick Cordella, President, NBC Sports. “We are excited to extend SNF’s streak on NBC stations to an unprecedented 14th consecutive year as primetime’s No. 1 show, while also continuing to grow our Peacock audience, which topped an average of 2 million viewers for the first time.”

SNF LEADS PRIMETIME IN EVERY MAJOR METRIC AND DEMOGRAPHIC

In the 2024-25 TV Season, NBC’s Sunday Night Football was primetime’s #1 show in the following metrics:



ACROSS NBC BROADCAST AFFILIATES NATIONALLY, SUNDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL TOPS ALL KEY METRICS

On NBC broadcast stations, Sunday Night Football topped all primetime shows in average viewership and household rating, and for the 16th consecutive season ranked #1 among adults 18-49.

Key SNF Full Season Metrics (Nielsen data on NBC Broadcast only)



Category 2024 Primetime Rank Average Viewers 19.4 million #1 HH Rating 9.8 #1 Adult 18-49 Rating 5.0 #1

LED BY PEACOCK, RECORD-SETTING SNF STREAMING TOPPED 2 MILLION AVERAGE MINUTE AUDIENCE (AMA) FOR FIRST TIME

Led by Peacock, NBC Sports Digital hit another viewership milestone for Sunday Night Football in 2024, delivering a full-season Average Minute Audience above 2 million viewers (2.2 million) for the first time across Peacock, NBCSports.com, the NBC Sports app, and NFL Digital properties – up 38% from the prior record (1.6 million) set in the 2023 season, and nearly double the AMA in 2022 (1.2 million).

NBC SUNDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL’s MILESTONE 20TH SEASON CULMINATES WITH SUPER BOWL LX

NBC’s Sunday Night Football celebrates its 20th season showcasing high-profile matchups featuring the NFL’s biggest stars and best rivalries from NFL Kickoff in September to sports’ biggest spectacle – Super Bowl LX on Feb. 8, 2026, on NBC, Peacock, and Telemundo.

NBC’s SNF opens with a blockbuster Kickoff Weekend. First, it’s a renewal of the most-played regular-season SNF matchup as Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys visit Super Bowl MVP Jalen Hurts, NFL rushing leader Saquon Barkley and the Super Bowl-champion Philadelphia Eagles in NFL Kickoff ’25 on Thursday, Sept. 4 on NBC, Peacock, and Telemundo. The opener marks the record 17th matchup between the clubs in NBC’s SNF package and the first time Dallas and Philadelphia will meet in Week 1 since 2000.

Three nights later (Sept. 7), NBC Sports’ SNF opener features the past two NFL MVPs as Lamar Jackson (’23 MVP) and the AFC North champion Baltimore Ravens visit Josh Allen (’24 MVP) and the AFC East champion Buffalo Bills in a rematch of last season’s AFC Divisional Playoff – a two-point Buffalo victory.

Peacock will once again stream all NBC Sunday Night Football games, including the playoffs, and the Football Night in America studio show. The exclusive Peacock Sunday Night Football Final returns with expanded postgame coverage following SNF each week. Peacock will be the exclusive national home of an NFL Week 17 game in primetime , streaming live on Saturday, Dec. 27. The Peacock Holiday Exclusive will be selected from a pool of key NFL Week 17 Saturday matchups.

For a look at the full season schedule on NBC and Peacock, click here.

