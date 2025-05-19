 Skip navigation
Six Nations gets an unusual Thursday start next year when France hosts Ireland

  
Published May 19, 2025 12:21 PM

DUBLIN — The Six Nations rugby tournament will start on a Thursday night for the first time next season when France opens the defense of its title against Ireland in Paris.

The schedule for the 2026 tournament was released Monday, with the French getting the honor of launching it on Feb. 5 against its biggest rival in recent championships.

According to stats supplier Opta, the last time the tournament staged a match on a Thursday was back in 1948 — when it was the Five Nations. On that occasion, Ireland won away to France in Round 1 and went on to complete its first ever Grand Slam.

France will close against England, which finished in second place in the 2025 edition, as it goes in search of a third title in five seasons.