Aston Villa vs Brentford: How to watch live, stream link, start time

Aston Villa and Brentford square off on Sunday in Landover, Maryland as the final game of their Premier League Summer Series campaign takes place at FedExField (Watch live at 12pm on USA Network and online via NBCSports.com).

This is a case of top against bottom when it comes to the Summer Series table.

Villa drew 3-3 against Newcastle in their Summer Series opener in Philadelphia, then beat Fulham 2-0 in Orlando on Wednesday as Unai Emery’s side are unbeaten and lead the way after two games, while new star signing Moussa Diaby is already among the goals.

Brentford lost their opener 3-2 to Fulham in Philly and then lost 2-0 to Brighton in Atlanta as Thomas Frank’s side are still getting up to speed in preseason and not having Ivan Toney around is obviously a huge miss as they sit bottom of the table.