Aston Villa vs Brentford: How to watch live, stream link, start time
Everything you need to know on Aston Villa vs Brentford in the Premier League Summer Series.
Aston Villa and Brentford square off on Sunday in Landover, Maryland as the final game of their Premier League Summer Series campaign takes place at FedExField (Watch live at 12pm on USA Network and online via NBCSports.com).
This is a case of top against bottom when it comes to the Summer Series table.
Villa drew 3-3 against Newcastle in their Summer Series opener in Philadelphia, then beat Fulham 2-0 in Orlando on Wednesday as Unai Emery’s side are unbeaten and lead the way after two games, while new star signing Moussa Diaby is already among the goals.
Brentford lost their opener 3-2 to Fulham in Philly and then lost 2-0 to Brighton in Atlanta as Thomas Frank’s side are still getting up to speed in preseason and not having Ivan Toney around is obviously a huge miss as they sit bottom of the table.
With Ivan Toney not around and questions surrounding the future of star goalkeeper David Raya, there is a bit of work for Thomas Frank to do this summer.
Brentford have had two incredible seasons in the Premier League and they have looked sharp on set pieces throughout the Summer Series.
They have looked a little sloppy defensively, which is very uncharacteristic for them.
Unai Emery’s Villa have carried on where they finished off last season as they are full of confidence, new signings are settling in and they look hungry and determined to make a push for the top six this season.
Emiliano Buendia, Ollie Watkins and new signings Moussa Diaby have scored and Emery has shown just how strong his squad is with plenty of rotation.
Villa will be everyone’s bet to sneak into the top four this season because Emery is a wonderful manager, they are well-organized and everybody at the club is pushing in the same direction.
How to watch Aston Villa vs Brentford in the Summer Series live, stream link
Kickoff: 12pm ET, Sunday (July 30)
Where: FedExField - Landover, Maryland
TV Channel/Stream: USA Network and on NBCSports.com