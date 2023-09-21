Brentford vs Everton: How to watch live, stream link, team news

Everton seeks to escape the Premier League’s bottom three when it visits lively Brentford at the Gtech Community Stadium on Saturday (Watch live at 12:30pm ET on NBC and online via Peacock Premium & NBCSports.com ).

The Toffees have just one point through five Premier League games — a draw at Sheffield United — and will see this as a chance to punch into the win column.

Brentford is coming off its first loss of the season, a 1-0 setback to Newcastle United, but has won just once this season as well in a draw-heavy campaign.

Thomas Frank’s Bees are seventh in expected goals and have the sixth-lowest expected goals against total. Everton’s lower mid-table in both columns.

How to watch Brentford vs Everton live, stream link, time

Kickoff: 12:30pm ET, Saturday (Sept. 23)

TV channel: NBC