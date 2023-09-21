 Skip navigation
Brentford vs Everton: How to watch live, stream link, team news

Everton looks to move out of the bottom three when it visits the Bees in London

 • Live Updates
 ⦁ 
Updated 
Predictions for every PL match in Matchweek 6
September 21, 2023 12:05 PM
Joe Prince-Wright, Nick Mendola and Andy Edwards go up and down the table to predict every fixture of Matchweek 6 in the 2023-24 Premier League season.

Everton seeks to escape the Premier League’s bottom three when it visits lively Brentford at the Gtech Community Stadium on Saturday (Watch live at 12:30pm ET on NBC and online via Peacock Premium & NBCSports.com).

The Toffees have just one point through five Premier League games — a draw at Sheffield United — and will see this as a chance to punch into the win column.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]

Brentford is coming off its first loss of the season, a 1-0 setback to Newcastle United, but has won just once this season as well in a draw-heavy campaign.

Thomas Frank’s Bees are seventh in expected goals and have the sixth-lowest expected goals against total. Everton’s lower mid-table in both columns.

How to watch Brentford vs Everton live, stream link, time

Kickoff: 12:30pm ET, Saturday (Sept. 23)

TV channel: NBC

Stream: Peacock Premium & Watch online via NBCSports.com

Updates