 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

AUTO: JUL 17 NASCAR Cup Series Ambetter 301
Sunday New Hampshire NASCAR Cup race: Start time, TV info, weather
450 Start_Spring Creek
Saturday’s Motocross Round 7 at Spring Creek: How to watch, start times, schedules, streams
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Day Thirteen: The Championships - Wimbledon 2023
Marketa Vondrousova is first unseeded woman to win Wimbledon

Top Clips

nbc_cyc_tdf_stage14crash_230715.jpg
Tour de France Stage 14 mass crash pauses race
nbc_oly_w10k_katiegrimesfinish_230715.jpg
Grimes clinches 2024 U.S. Olympic team spot
nbc_cyc_tour21ep5_230715.jpg
The Tour 21: Riding for Survival 2023, Episode 5

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

AUTO: JUL 17 NASCAR Cup Series Ambetter 301
Sunday New Hampshire NASCAR Cup race: Start time, TV info, weather
450 Start_Spring Creek
Saturday’s Motocross Round 7 at Spring Creek: How to watch, start times, schedules, streams
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Day Thirteen: The Championships - Wimbledon 2023
Marketa Vondrousova is first unseeded woman to win Wimbledon

Top Clips

nbc_cyc_tdf_stage14crash_230715.jpg
Tour de France Stage 14 mass crash pauses race
nbc_oly_w10k_katiegrimesfinish_230715.jpg
Grimes clinches 2024 U.S. Olympic team spot
nbc_cyc_tour21ep5_230715.jpg
The Tour 21: Riding for Survival 2023, Episode 5

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Gold Cup final: Mexico vs Panama - How to watch live, updates, videos

Mexico and Panama square off in the 2023 Gold Cup final at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California on Sunday. Who will be crowned champions of CONCACAF?

 • Live Updates
 ⦁ 
Updated 
Highlights: USMNT, Mexico draw even (En Espanol)
April 20, 2023 12:25 AM
USMNT and Mexico traded second half goals, but neither were able to claim victory in this edition of the Continental Clasico in Glendale, Arizona.

Mexico and Panama square off in the 2023 Gold Cup final at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California on Sunday, July 16.

Who will be crowned CONCACAF champs?

[ MORE: 2023 Gold Cup results, videos, analysis ]

After the USMNT won the Gold Cup in 2021 and back-to-back CONCACAF Nations League titles, will El Tri win their first Gold Cup since 2019? Mexico have won a record eight Gold Cups and amid all plenty of upheaval behind-the-scenes and a new generation of players finding their feet, winning this trophy would be a huge boost.

After reaching the final for just the third time in their history, will Panama win their first ever CONCACAF Gold Cup?

Below is everything you need to know for this intriguing Gold Cup final.

Updates
How to watch Mexico vs Panama in Gold Cup final
By
Joe Prince-Wright
  

The Gold Cup final between Mexico and Panama will kick off at 7:30pm ET on Sunday, July 16.

Below is how you can watch the action and this page will have live updates and videos.

How to watch, stream: 2023 Gold Cup final

When: Sunday, July 16 at 7:30pm ET
TV Channel/Stream: Fox Sports, Univision, TUDN
Live updates, stats: Online via NBCSports.com
How did Panama reach the final?
By
Joe Prince-Wright
  

Thomas Christiansen has done a superb job to guide Panama to the final. The group stage saw them beat both Costa Rica and Martinique 2-1, then they drew 2-2 with El Salvador as they topped Group C.

In the knockout rounds they hammered Qatar thanks to a Ismael Diaz hat trick in just nine minutes in the second half. That set up a semifinal against the USA and Christensen’s side dug deep to win on penalty kicks as Ivan Andersen put them ahead but Jesus Fereira equalized to set up spot kicks.

Facing a Mexico side who are solid but unspectacular, Panama will feel like this is their best-ever chance to win the Gold Cup.

How did Mexico reach the final?
By
Joe Prince-Wright
  

After securing their spot in the knockout rounds thanks to a 4-0 win over Honduras and a 3-1 victory against Haiti, Mexico suffered a shock defeat to Qatar in their final group game as they shuffled their lineup around with qualification already secured. That result gave them a bit of a wake up call but they still won Group A. Now, Mexico are buzzing.

Mexico eased past Costa Rica 2-0 in the quarterfinals and hammered Jamaica 3-0 in the semifinals as they have now reached their third Gold Cup final for just the second time in their history. Despite all of the negative vibes around this Mexico side and the USMNT and Canada overtaking them in recent years, they are still a force to be reckoned with in CONCACAF.