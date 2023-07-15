Gold Cup final: Mexico vs Panama - How to watch live, updates, videos

Mexico and Panama square off in the 2023 Gold Cup final at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California on Sunday, July 16.

Who will be crowned CONCACAF champs?

After the USMNT won the Gold Cup in 2021 and back-to-back CONCACAF Nations League titles, will El Tri win their first Gold Cup since 2019? Mexico have won a record eight Gold Cups and amid all plenty of upheaval behind-the-scenes and a new generation of players finding their feet, winning this trophy would be a huge boost.

After reaching the final for just the third time in their history, will Panama win their first ever CONCACAF Gold Cup?

Below is everything you need to know for this intriguing Gold Cup final.