Gold Cup final: Mexico vs Panama - How to watch live, updates, videos
Mexico and Panama square off in the 2023 Gold Cup final at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California on Sunday. Who will be crowned champions of CONCACAF?
Mexico and Panama square off in the 2023 Gold Cup final at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California on Sunday, July 16.
Who will be crowned CONCACAF champs?
After the USMNT won the Gold Cup in 2021 and back-to-back CONCACAF Nations League titles, will El Tri win their first Gold Cup since 2019? Mexico have won a record eight Gold Cups and amid all plenty of upheaval behind-the-scenes and a new generation of players finding their feet, winning this trophy would be a huge boost.
After reaching the final for just the third time in their history, will Panama win their first ever CONCACAF Gold Cup?
Below is everything you need to know for this intriguing Gold Cup final.
The Gold Cup final between Mexico and Panama will kick off at 7:30pm ET on Sunday, July 16.
Below is how you can watch the action and this page will have live updates and videos.
How to watch, stream: 2023 Gold Cup final
When: Sunday, July 16 at 7:30pm ET
TV Channel/Stream: Fox Sports, Univision, TUDN
Live updates, stats: Online via NBCSports.com
Thomas Christiansen has done a superb job to guide Panama to the final. The group stage saw them beat both Costa Rica and Martinique 2-1, then they drew 2-2 with El Salvador as they topped Group C.
In the knockout rounds they hammered Qatar thanks to a Ismael Diaz hat trick in just nine minutes in the second half. That set up a semifinal against the USA and Christensen’s side dug deep to win on penalty kicks as Ivan Andersen put them ahead but Jesus Fereira equalized to set up spot kicks.
Facing a Mexico side who are solid but unspectacular, Panama will feel like this is their best-ever chance to win the Gold Cup.
After securing their spot in the knockout rounds thanks to a 4-0 win over Honduras and a 3-1 victory against Haiti, Mexico suffered a shock defeat to Qatar in their final group game as they shuffled their lineup around with qualification already secured. That result gave them a bit of a wake up call but they still won Group A. Now, Mexico are buzzing.
Mexico eased past Costa Rica 2-0 in the quarterfinals and hammered Jamaica 3-0 in the semifinals as they have now reached their third Gold Cup final for just the second time in their history. Despite all of the negative vibes around this Mexico side and the USMNT and Canada overtaking them in recent years, they are still a force to be reckoned with in CONCACAF.