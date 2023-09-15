Nottingham Forest vs Burnley: How to watch live, team news, updates, stream link

Nottingham Forest host Burnley at the City Ground on Monday as the hosts aim to make it three wins in the last four.

Steve Cooper’s Forest secured a shock win away at Chelsea before the international break as red-hot Anthony Elanga scored the winner and USMNT goalkeeper Matt Turner stood tall at the other end to seal an impressive win. Despite losing Brennan Johnson on transfer deadline day, Forest added plenty of players once again this summer and they look to be a much stronger unit. After two wins from four to start the new season, they now have an opportunity to get plenty of points on the board early in the campaign as they aim to stay away from the relegation scrap.

New boys Burnley have lost all three of their games on their return to the Premier League and Vincent Kompany’s side have conceded 11 goals in the process as they sit bottom of the table. The Clarets have shown promise on the ball in all of their games so far but they are being picked apart on the counter and their brave playing style has yet to pay off on their return to the big time.

