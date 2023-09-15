Nottingham Forest vs Burnley: How to watch live, team news, updates, stream link
Nottingham Forest host Burnley at the City Ground on Monday as the hosts aim to make it three wins in the last four.
Steve Cooper’s Forest secured a shock win away at Chelsea before the international break as red-hot Anthony Elanga scored the winner and USMNT goalkeeper Matt Turner stood tall at the other end to seal an impressive win. Despite losing Brennan Johnson on transfer deadline day, Forest added plenty of players once again this summer and they look to be a much stronger unit. After two wins from four to start the new season, they now have an opportunity to get plenty of points on the board early in the campaign as they aim to stay away from the relegation scrap.
New boys Burnley have lost all three of their games on their return to the Premier League and Vincent Kompany’s side have conceded 11 goals in the process as they sit bottom of the table. The Clarets have shown promise on the ball in all of their games so far but they are being picked apart on the counter and their brave playing style has yet to pay off on their return to the big time.
How to watch Nottingham Forest vs Burnley live, stream link, time
Kickoff: 3pm ET, Monday (Sept. 18)
TV channel: USA Network
Stream: Watch online on NBCSports.com
Morgan Gibbs-White, Taiwo Awoniyi and Anthony Elanga will be the key men in attack for Forest and they are looking very dangerous on the counter.
Obviously Brennan Johnson’s departure leaves big hole in Forest’s attack but they have plenty of players, most likely the aforementioned trio, who can step up in his absence.
Matt Turner has been superb in goal, while Forest have basically a full squad to choose from as Wayne Hennessey and Danilo have both returned to full fitness.
Vincent Kompany has had several injury issues to deal with early in the season but things are starting to calm down a little bit.
Hjalmar Ekdal, Darko Churlinov and Michael Obafemi all remain out but Aaron Ramsey (concussion) and Vitinho (knee) should be fit to play some part and Anass Zaroury is back from suspension following his red card in the opening weekend defeat against Manchester City.
It will be intriguing to see if Kompany will tweak Burnley’s playing style and philosophy but it seems very unlikely.