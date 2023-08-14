Spain vs Sweden: How to watch Women’s World Cup, live stream link, start time

Auckland, New Zealand is the stage for Tuesday’s Women’s World Cup semifinal between two titans of the sport: Spain and Sweden.

Both have faced daunting runs to reach this stage, and now stand within 90-120 minutes of playing for the highest team honor in football: being named World Cup champions.

Sweden pasted Italy in the group stage to send a warning sign to the tournament, then beating the USWNT and Japan for good measure.

Now it will have to beat another power in Spain, who lost to Japan in group play but crushed Switzerland and toppled Netherlands to get to the semifinal.

World No. 2 Sweden has played for a final and thrice finished third but never won the thing. Spain’s never reached this stage but is absolutely loaded with talent... and that’s even acknowledging they are short of full strength.

