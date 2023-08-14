 Skip navigation
BMW Championship Preview
Justin Fields
Fantasy Football QB Tiers for 2023: Fields, Burrow join elite group
Justin Jefferson
Matthew Berry's Top 200 Fantasy Football Rankings

BMW Championship Preview
Justin Fields
Fantasy Football QB Tiers for 2023: Fields, Burrow join elite group
Justin Jefferson
Matthew Berry’s Top 200 Fantasy Football Rankings

Spain vs Sweden: How to watch Women’s World Cup, live stream link, start time

The 2023 World Cup semifinal round is here and Spain vs Sweden should be a beauty

What's next for USWNT after World Cup letdown?
August 8, 2023 11:35 AM
Joe Prince-Wright, Nick Mendola and Andy Edwards assess the fallout from the United States' early exit from the 2023 Women's World Cup, including the USWNT's new generation and the future of head coach Vlatko Andonovski.

Auckland, New Zealand is the stage for Tuesday’s Women’s World Cup semifinal between two titans of the sport: Spain and Sweden.

Both have faced daunting runs to reach this stage, and now stand within 90-120 minutes of playing for the highest team honor in football: being named World Cup champions.

[ WATCH: Women’s World Cup on Peacock ]

Sweden pasted Italy in the group stage to send a warning sign to the tournament, then beating the USWNT and Japan for good measure.

Now it will have to beat another power in Spain, who lost to Japan in group play but crushed Switzerland and toppled Netherlands to get to the semifinal.

World No. 2 Sweden has played for a final and thrice finished third but never won the thing. Spain’s never reached this stage but is absolutely loaded with talent... and that’s even acknowledging they are short of full strength.

How to watch Spain vs Sweden live, stream link and start time

Kickoff: 4 am ET, Tuesday
How to watch in English: Fox
How to watch en Español: Telemundo/Women’s World Cup on Peacock

Updates
Focus on Sweden
By
Nicholas Mendola
  

Peter Gerhardsson is two wins away from doing more than an incredible group of predecessors headline by Pia Sundhage.

A Golden Generation of Swedes are on board, with Kosovare Asllani still thriving and only two players under 26 on the roster.

Hanna Bennison is one of those two, and the Everton midfielder is part of an electric group of playmakers including Aslllani, Lina Hurtig, Fridolina Rolfo, and Stina Blackstenius.

And that’s without mentioning the women who almost singlehandedly ended the USWNT’s threepeat quest: goalkeeper Zecira Musovic.
Focus on Spain
By
Nicholas Mendola
  

There’s been plenty of drama and controversy in Spain’s run to the semifinal, and it started well before the tournament with some players protesting the team, held away from it, or both.

But that’s in the rearview at the moment as nine different players have scored for Spain in winning their matches by a combined 15-2 score line. That’s quite a contrast to the 4-0 demolition by Japan, but that’s soccer: Sweden handled Japan for the Spaniards.

Thirty-three year old Jennifer Hermoso will remain the focus of the team. A league winner with Barcelona, Rayo Vallecano, and Atletico Madrid, Hermoso would further etch her name in the sport’s lore with a win here to reach the final.