Spain vs Sweden: How to watch Women’s World Cup, live stream link, start time
The 2023 World Cup semifinal round is here and Spain vs Sweden should be a beauty
Auckland, New Zealand is the stage for Tuesday’s Women’s World Cup semifinal between two titans of the sport: Spain and Sweden.
Both have faced daunting runs to reach this stage, and now stand within 90-120 minutes of playing for the highest team honor in football: being named World Cup champions.
Sweden pasted Italy in the group stage to send a warning sign to the tournament, then beating the USWNT and Japan for good measure.
Now it will have to beat another power in Spain, who lost to Japan in group play but crushed Switzerland and toppled Netherlands to get to the semifinal.
World No. 2 Sweden has played for a final and thrice finished third but never won the thing. Spain’s never reached this stage but is absolutely loaded with talent... and that’s even acknowledging they are short of full strength.
How to watch Spain vs Sweden live, stream link and start time
Kickoff: 4 am ET, Tuesday
How to watch in English: Fox
How to watch en Español: Telemundo/Women’s World Cup on Peacock
Peter Gerhardsson is two wins away from doing more than an incredible group of predecessors headline by Pia Sundhage.
A Golden Generation of Swedes are on board, with Kosovare Asllani still thriving and only two players under 26 on the roster.
Hanna Bennison is one of those two, and the Everton midfielder is part of an electric group of playmakers including Aslllani, Lina Hurtig, Fridolina Rolfo, and Stina Blackstenius.
And that’s without mentioning the women who almost singlehandedly ended the USWNT’s threepeat quest: goalkeeper Zecira Musovic.
There’s been plenty of drama and controversy in Spain’s run to the semifinal, and it started well before the tournament with some players protesting the team, held away from it, or both.
But that’s in the rearview at the moment as nine different players have scored for Spain in winning their matches by a combined 15-2 score line. That’s quite a contrast to the 4-0 demolition by Japan, but that’s soccer: Sweden handled Japan for the Spaniards.
Thirty-three year old Jennifer Hermoso will remain the focus of the team. A league winner with Barcelona, Rayo Vallecano, and Atletico Madrid, Hermoso would further etch her name in the sport’s lore with a win here to reach the final.