Manchester United announce ‘mutual agreement’ for Mason Greenwood to leave club

Manchester United announced Monday that the club will not be bringing Mason Greenwood back into the team, and that it will be reviewing their options when it comes to the player’s future.

Greenwood had been suspended from the team while it conducted “an internal investigation into the allegations of attempted rape, controlling and coercive behaviour and assault against him.”

Club CEO Richard Arnold issued an open letter to Manchester United fans on manutd.com regarding the issue, while the club itself release a statement we’ve included further down this page.

For Arnold’s part, he went into great detail into how United viewed and reviewed Greenwood’s status in the club from the moment the allegations came forward right up to Monday’s announcement.

Arnold said he’s ‘satisfied that Mason did not commit the acts he was charged with,’ he said that Greenwood would be better off restarting his career and keeping his personal life positive outside the ‘harsh spotlight’ of Manchester United, and that it’s Arnold’s duty to minimize distractions for the current team.

He also said, “Although we have decided that Mason will seek to rebuild his career away from Manchester United, that does not signal the end of this matter. The club will continue to offer its support both to the alleged victim and Mason to help them rebuild and move forward positively with their lives.”

Manchester United statement on Mason Greenwood

From manutd.com:

“Our process commenced in February 2023, following all charges against Mason being dropped. Throughout, we have taken into account the wishes, rights and perspective of the alleged victim along with the club’s standards and values, and sought to collate as much information and context as possible. This has required us to proceed with sensitivity and care to obtain evidence not in the public domain, including from those with direct knowledge of the case.

“Based on the evidence available to us, we have concluded that the material posted online did not provide a full picture and that Mason did not commit the offences in respect of which he was originally charged. That said, as Mason publicly acknowledges today, he has made mistakes which he is taking responsibility for.

“All those involved, including Mason, recognise the difficulties with him recommencing his career at Manchester United. It has therefore been mutually agreed that it would be most appropriate for him to do so away from Old Trafford, and we will now work with Mason to achieve that outcome.”