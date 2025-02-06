Liverpool did what was expected of them on Thursday, as they overturned Spurs’ 1-0 first-leg advantage to reach the final of the 2024-25 League Cup with a 4-0 victory at Anfield.

What Slot has done to blend the leftovers of Klopp’s heavy-metal football with his own ideas, to give Liverpool the balance they often lacked without taking away their ruthless edge, has been a brilliant coaching job. At this point, I will just remind you this is still only his first year in charge, because Liverpool look so advanced that it would be all too easy to forget. Newcastle will have their hands full in the final at Wembley Stadium on March 16.

Arne Slot reaction — What did Liverpool boss say after League Cup semifinal comeback?

“It’s always nice to play a final. We come in every day, we try to improve the team and the players try so hard to improve themselves, but in the end it’s about reaching finals and winning things. We’re happy to have an opportunity, but we also understand we’re facing a very, very strong Newcastle team.

“It was a complete and dominant performance from us.”

Captain Virgil van Dijk, on leading Liverpool to another cup final

“We did very well. I am proud of the boys and now we look forward to the FA Cup. Gakpo is doing very well, we need him in the best shape of his life but he is doing so well.

“Everyone has to contribute scoring goals. We will face a very intense Newcastle. When the time is right, we will prepare well. I’m always proud to be leading out the boys, but these occasions are special… When the time is there, we will be ready.”

Van Dijk, on his contract situation

“What the future brings, I have no idea. Anybody who says they know it - they are wrong.”

Cody Gakpo, on the win and big nights at Anfield

“I think the stadium helped a lot. We knew we had to come back. We went out there and tried to bring as much chances as possible. With the quality we have, we know we are going to get chances. It was a great win. They helped us a lot and it gives us extra energy. We are very happy with these fans.

“We are on the right track, but we have to take it game-by-game. Today it was a good job done - we are in one final, but we have a lot to play for. We are in a good flow at the moment, but we have to keep going. You know how football goes and it’s about consistency. We have to keep the momentum.”